Weekend Actuals: ‘The Hitman’s Bodyguard’ Leads Again Over Slow Frame; ‘Leap!,’ ‘Birth of the Dragon,’ & ‘All Saints’ Debut Modestly
Monday’s Weekend Actuals for Friday, August 25 – Sunday, August 27, 2017:
|#
|TITLE
|WEEKEND
|LOCATIONS
|AVG.
|TOTAL
|WKS.
|DIST.
|1
|The Hitman’s Bodyguard
|$10,262,619
|-52%
|3,377
|0
|$3,039
|$39,826,623
|2
|Lionsgate / Summit
|2
|Annabelle: Creation
|$7,681,158
|-51%
|3,565
|23
|$2,155
|$78,211,542
|3
|Warner Bros. / New Line
|3
|Leap!
|$4,730,038
|—
|2,575
|—
|$1,837
|$4,730,038
|1
|The Weinstein Company
|4
|Wind River
|$4,600,976
|55%
|2,095
|1401
|$2,196
|$10,116,589
|4
|The Weinstein Company
|5
|Logan Lucky
|$4,241,548
|-44%
|3,031
|0
|$1,399
|$14,908,962
|2
|Bleeker Street
|6
|Dunkirk
|$3,948,142
|-40%
|2,774
|-497
|$1,423
|$172,477,172
|6
|Warner Bros.
|7
|Spider-Man: Homecoming
|$2,820,476
|-34%
|2,122
|-219
|$1,329
|$318,938,558
|8
|Sony / Columbia
|8
|Birth Of The Dragon
|$2,702,430
|—
|1,618
|—
|$1,670
|$2,702,430
|1
|OTL Releasing
|9
|The Emoji Movie
|$2,508,570
|-44%
|2,374
|-417
|$1,057
|$76,590,041
|5
|Sony / Columbia
|10
|Girls Trip
|$2,361,435
|-40%
|1,777
|-233
|$1,329
|$108,166,960
|6
|Universal
|11
|The Nut Job 2: Nutty By Nature
|$2,315,095
|-55%
|3,090
|-913
|$749
|$22,549,821
|3
|Open Road
|12
|Despicable Me 3
|$1,750,380
|-16%
|2,116
|565
|$827
|$254,603,760
|9
|Universal
|13
|The Dark Tower
|$1,687,471
|-55%
|2,338
|-805
|$722
|$45,007,046
|4
|Sony / Columbia
|14
|Wonder Woman
|$1,675,201
|53%
|2,210
|1407
|$758
|$406,193,262
|13
|Warner Bros.
|15
|Kidnap
|$1,502,453
|-49%
|1,693
|-652
|$887
|$27,171,791
|4
|Aviron Pictures
|16
|The Glass Castle
|$1,388,562
|-46%
|1,298
|-163
|$1,070
|$12,500,415
|3
|LionsgateLionsgate
|17
|Baby Driver
|$1,207,442
|41%
|1,757
|1074
|$687
|$103,346,388
|9
|Sony / TriStar
|18
|War for the Planet of the Apes
|$913,199
|-55%
|1,114
|-494
|$820
|$142,787,094
|7
|Fox
|#
|TITLE
|WEEKEND
|LOCATIONS
|AVG.
|TOTAL
|WKS.
|DIST.
|1
|All Saints
|$1,514,278
|—
|846
|—
|$1,790
|$1,514,278
|1
|Sony Pictures
|2
|Atomic Blonde
|$859,195
|-61%
|989
|-639
|$869
|$49,029,630
|5
|Focus Features
|3
|Ingrid Goes West
|$782,988
|193%
|647
|621
|$1,210
|$1,322,738
|3
|Neon
|4
|The Big Sick
|$730,631
|-27%
|706
|88
|$1,035
|$39,212,024
|10
|Lionsgate
|5
|Good Time
|$581,403
|251%
|721
|701
|$806
|$999,867
|3
|A24
|6
|Terminator 2: Judgment Day 3D
|$552,773
|—
|371
|—
|$1,490
|$552,773
|1
|Distrib Films
|7
|Detroit
|$252,975
|-70%
|525
|-903
|$482
|$16,174,661
|5
|Annapurna Pictures
|8
|Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets
|$248,339
|-37%
|318
|-147
|$781
|$39,687,685
|6
|EuropaCorp/STXfilms
|9
|A Gentleman
|$191,530
|—
|135
|—
|$1,419
|$191,530
|1
|FIP
|10
|The Only Living Boy In New York
|$180,679
|110%
|289
|223
|$625
|$390,908
|3
|Roadside Attractions / Amazon Studios
|11
|Cars 3
|$168,443
|-32%
|214
|-33
|$787
|$149,065,597
|11
|Disney
|12
|Menashe
|$162,736
|-25%
|103
|17
|$1,580
|$963,819
|5
|A24
|13
|Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales
|$129,932
|-30%
|165
|-19
|$787
|$172,026,581
|14
|Disney
|14
|Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2
|$118,152
|-37%
|299
|104
|$395
|$389,386,420
|17
|Disney
|15
|47 Meters Down
|$117,980
|-29%
|312
|166
|$378
|$43,754,544
|11
|Entertainment Studios Motion Pictures
|16
|Captain Underpants
|$94,771
|2%
|217
|60
|$437
|$73,479,393
|13
|Fox / DreamWorks Animation
|17
|An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth to Power
|$83,951
|-75%
|127
|-387
|$661
|$3,329,343
|5
|Paramount
|18
|Step
|$67,113
|-67%
|118
|-188
|$569
|$973,703
|4
|Fox Searchlight
|#
|TITLE
|WEEKEND
|LOCATIONS
|AVG.
|TOTAL
|WKS.
|DIST.
|1
|A Taxi Driver
|$136,929
|-47%
|36
|-5
|$3,804
|$1,140,496
|3
|Well Go USA
|2
|The Trip to Spain
|$122,085
|90%
|54
|35
|$2,261
|$272,338
|3
|IFC Films
|3
|Patti Cake$
|$102,258
|51%
|59
|45
|$1,733
|$194,652
|2
|Fox Searchlight
|4
|Wolf Warrior 2
|$93,339
|-52%
|39
|-11
|$2,393
|$2,539,306
|5
|The H Collective
|5
|Maudie
|$85,617
|-22%
|96
|-28
|$892
|$5,775,577
|11
|Sony Pictures Classics
|6
|Gook
|$71,111
|163%
|24
|22
|$2,963
|$105,145
|2
|Samuel Goldwyn Films
|7
|Columbus
|$63,843
|50%
|22
|10
|$2,902
|$237,890
|4
|Sundance Institute’s Creative Distribution Fellowship
|8
|Wish Upon
|$48,273
|46%
|67
|23
|$720
|$14,110,745
|7
|Broad Green Pictures
|9
|The House (2017)
|$47,153
|-47%
|95
|-43
|$496
|$25,563,273
|9
|Warner Bros. / New Line
|10
|Beach Rats
|$46,451
|—
|3
|—
|$15,484
|$46,451
|1
|Neon
|11
|The Midwife
|$36,056
|-9%
|34
|-5
|$1,060
|$465,246
|6
|Music Box Films
|12
|Megan Leavey
|$32,790
|-20%
|52
|-7
|$631
|$13,164,582
|12
|Bleeker Street
|13
|Crown Heights
|$30,944
|3%
|10
|7
|$3,094
|$61,117
|2
|IFC Films
|14
|Brigsby Bear
|$30,640
|-78%
|95
|-313
|$323
|$459,295
|5
|Sony Pictures Classics
|15
|The Adventurers
|$27,184
|-60%
|11
|-6
|$2,471
|$134,073
|2
|Well Go USA
|16
|Marjorie Prime
|$24,013
|16%
|10
|4
|$2,401
|$54,903
|2
|FilmRise Releasing
|17
|The Battleship Island
|$23,928
|-55%
|22
|0
|$1,088
|$1,104,957
|5
|CJ Entertainment
|18
|The Little Hours
|$21,408
|-36%
|26
|-13
|$823
|$1,550,538
|9
|Gunpowder & Sky
|19
|Lost in Paris
|$19,798
|22%
|17
|-1
|$1,165
|$536,443
|11
|Oscilloscope Laboratories
|20
|Whose Streets?
|$19,244
|-24%
|37
|10
|$520
|$123,618
|3
|Magnolia Pictures
|21
|Lady Macbeth
|$17,739
|-51%
|41
|-45
|$433
|$1,050,998
|7
|Roadside Attractions
|22
|Landline
|$16,399
|-65%
|32
|-31
|$512
|$897,212
|6
|Magnolia Pictures
|23
|Rough Night
|$14,888
|-55%
|59
|-18
|$252
|$22,092,592
|11
|Sony
|24
|The Fencer
|$13,943
|194%
|5
|1
|$2,789
|$39,726
|6
|CFI Releasing
|25
|The Hero
|$13,583
|-11%
|37
|-1
|$367
|$4,021,833
|12
|The Orchard
|26
|Polina
|$12,588
|—
|2
|—
|$6,294
|$12,588
|1
|Oscilloscope Laboratories
|27
|The Boss Baby
|$11,539
|-34%
|97
|-12
|$119
|$174,940,107
|22
|Fox / DreamWorks Animation
|28
|Beatriz at Dinner
|$10,260
|-38%
|19
|-6
|$540
|$7,032,466
|12
|Roadside Attractions
|29
|Rumble: The Indians Who Rocked The World
|$10,160
|108%
|10
|3
|$1,016
|$88,420
|5
|Kino Lorber
|30
|Once Upon A Time
|$10,054
|-83%
|8
|-36
|$1,257
|$464,984
|3
|Well Go USA Entertainment
|31
|A Ghost Story
|$9,357
|-59%
|21
|-18
|$446
|$1,544,924
|8
|A24
|32
|Lemon
|$8,668
|46%
|13
|11
|$667
|$16,698
|2
|Magnolia
|33
|Alien: Covenant
|$6,370
|14%
|29
|-9
|$220
|$74,255,908
|15
|Fox
|34
|We Love You, Sally Carmichael!
|$5,595
|-26%
|10
|0
|$560
|$91,951
|4
|Purdie Distribution
|35
|Sidemen: Long Road to Glory
|$5,180
|-15%
|3
|2
|$1,727
|$13,727
|2
|Abramorama
|36
|Legend of the Naga Pearls
|$5,122
|—
|4
|—
|$1,281
|$5,122
|1
|Well Go USA Entertainment
|37
|The Villainess
|$4,238
|—
|2
|—
|$2,119
|$4,238
|1
|Well Go USA Entertainment
|38
|It Comes At Night
|$4,118
|96%
|7
|4
|$588
|$13,882,461
|12
|A24
|39
|The Nile Hilton Incident
|$3,905
|-31%
|2
|0
|$1,953
|$27,881
|3
|Strand Releasing
|40
|From The Land Of The Moon
|$3,313
|-19%
|6
|-1
|$552
|$45,457
|5
|IFC Films
|41
|Donnie Darko (15th Anniversary Re-Release)
|$3,081
|—
|1
|—
|$3,081
|$205,796
|22
|Arrow Films
|42
|Love, Kennedy
|$2,997
|-36%
|9
|-1
|$333
|$383,669
|13
|Purdie Distribution
|43
|False Confessions
|$2,371
|299%
|3
|1
|$790
|$27,534
|7
|Big World Pictures
|44
|Paris Can Wait
|$2,203
|-65%
|8
|-5
|$275
|$5,608,745
|16
|Sony Pictures Classics
|45
|The Exception
|$1,988
|-1%
|13
|11
|$153
|$707,952
|13
|A24
|46
|KEDi
|$1,960
|—
|4
|—
|$490
|$2,807,328
|29
|Oscilloscope Laboratories
|47
|The Wound
|$1,898
|-35%
|1
|0
|$1,898
|$23,857
|2
|Kino Lorber
|48
|Served Like a Girl
|$1,844
|—
|4
|—
|$461
|$1,844
|1
|Entertainment Studios Motion Pictures
|49
|Turn It Around: The Story of East Bay Punk
|$1,386
|-13%
|2
|-1
|$693
|$32,549
|5
|Abramorama
|50
|Dawson City: Frozen Time
|$1,366
|3%
|4
|-1
|$342
|$111,619
|12
|Kino Lorber Films
|51
|City of Ghosts
|$1,334
|11%
|9
|-3
|$148
|$124,490
|8
|IFC Films / Amazon
|52
|Slack Bay
|$1,209
|-49%
|2
|0
|$605
|$106,920
|19
|Kino Lorber Films
|53
|Il Boom
|$574
|—
|2
|—
|$287
|$43,470
|11
|Rialto Pictures
|54
|13 Minutes
|$554
|-90%
|2
|-15
|$277
|$147,315
|9
|Sony Pictures Classics
|55
|Moka
|$536
|80%
|2
|1
|$268
|$118,813
|11
|Film Movement
|56
|I Am The Blues
|$535
|-42%
|1
|-2
|$535
|$24,787
|7
|Film Movement
|57
|Like Crazy
|$440
|—
|1
|—
|$440
|$107,362
|17
|Strand Releasing
|58
|Hidden Figures
|$350
|40%
|1
|0
|$350
|$169,379,046
|36
|Fox
|59
|Clash
|$334
|—
|1
|—
|$334
|$17,194
|1
|Kino Lorber
|60
|Red Christmas
|$280
|—
|1
|—
|$280
|$280
|1
|Artsploitation
|61
|After Love
|$222
|-49%
|1
|0
|$222
|$2,740
|3
|Distrib Films
|62
|The Untamed
|$159
|-63%
|1
|0
|$159
|$24,032
|6
|Strand Releasing
|63
|Person to Person
|$123
|-95%
|2
|-3
|$62
|$45,086
|5
|Magnolia Pictures
|64
|The Ornithologist
|$98
|21%
|1
|0
|$98
|$46,331
|10
|Strand Releasing
|65
|Pop Aye
|$75
|-95%
|2
|-3
|$38
|$62,363
|9
|Kino Lorber
