Weekend Actuals: ‘The Hitman’s Bodyguard’ Leads Again Over Slow Frame; ‘Leap!,’ ‘Birth of the Dragon,’ & ‘All Saints’ Debut Modestly

1 A Taxi Driver $136,929 -47% 36 -5 $3,804 $1,140,496 3 Well Go USA

2 The Trip to Spain $122,085 90% 54 35 $2,261 $272,338 3 IFC Films

3 Patti Cake$ $102,258 51% 59 45 $1,733 $194,652 2 Fox Searchlight

4 Wolf Warrior 2 $93,339 -52% 39 -11 $2,393 $2,539,306 5 The H Collective

5 Maudie $85,617 -22% 96 -28 $892 $5,775,577 11 Sony Pictures Classics

6 Gook $71,111 163% 24 22 $2,963 $105,145 2 Samuel Goldwyn Films

7 Columbus $63,843 50% 22 10 $2,902 $237,890 4 Sundance Institute’s Creative Distribution Fellowship

8 Wish Upon $48,273 46% 67 23 $720 $14,110,745 7 Broad Green Pictures

9 The House (2017) $47,153 -47% 95 -43 $496 $25,563,273 9 Warner Bros. / New Line

10 Beach Rats $46,451 — 3 — $15,484 $46,451 1 Neon

11 The Midwife $36,056 -9% 34 -5 $1,060 $465,246 6 Music Box Films

12 Megan Leavey $32,790 -20% 52 -7 $631 $13,164,582 12 Bleeker Street

13 Crown Heights $30,944 3% 10 7 $3,094 $61,117 2 IFC Films

14 Brigsby Bear $30,640 -78% 95 -313 $323 $459,295 5 Sony Pictures Classics

15 The Adventurers $27,184 -60% 11 -6 $2,471 $134,073 2 Well Go USA

16 Marjorie Prime $24,013 16% 10 4 $2,401 $54,903 2 FilmRise Releasing

17 The Battleship Island $23,928 -55% 22 0 $1,088 $1,104,957 5 CJ Entertainment

18 The Little Hours $21,408 -36% 26 -13 $823 $1,550,538 9 Gunpowder & Sky

19 Lost in Paris $19,798 22% 17 -1 $1,165 $536,443 11 Oscilloscope Laboratories

20 Whose Streets? $19,244 -24% 37 10 $520 $123,618 3 Magnolia Pictures

21 Lady Macbeth $17,739 -51% 41 -45 $433 $1,050,998 7 Roadside Attractions

22 Landline $16,399 -65% 32 -31 $512 $897,212 6 Magnolia Pictures

23 Rough Night $14,888 -55% 59 -18 $252 $22,092,592 11 Sony

24 The Fencer $13,943 194% 5 1 $2,789 $39,726 6 CFI Releasing

25 The Hero $13,583 -11% 37 -1 $367 $4,021,833 12 The Orchard

26 Polina $12,588 — 2 — $6,294 $12,588 1 Oscilloscope Laboratories

27 The Boss Baby $11,539 -34% 97 -12 $119 $174,940,107 22 Fox / DreamWorks Animation

28 Beatriz at Dinner $10,260 -38% 19 -6 $540 $7,032,466 12 Roadside Attractions

29 Rumble: The Indians Who Rocked The World $10,160 108% 10 3 $1,016 $88,420 5 Kino Lorber

30 Once Upon A Time $10,054 -83% 8 -36 $1,257 $464,984 3 Well Go USA Entertainment

31 A Ghost Story $9,357 -59% 21 -18 $446 $1,544,924 8 A24

32 Lemon $8,668 46% 13 11 $667 $16,698 2 Magnolia

33 Alien: Covenant $6,370 14% 29 -9 $220 $74,255,908 15 Fox

34 We Love You, Sally Carmichael! $5,595 -26% 10 0 $560 $91,951 4 Purdie Distribution

35 Sidemen: Long Road to Glory $5,180 -15% 3 2 $1,727 $13,727 2 Abramorama

36 Legend of the Naga Pearls $5,122 — 4 — $1,281 $5,122 1 Well Go USA Entertainment

37 The Villainess $4,238 — 2 — $2,119 $4,238 1 Well Go USA Entertainment

38 It Comes At Night $4,118 96% 7 4 $588 $13,882,461 12 A24

39 The Nile Hilton Incident $3,905 -31% 2 0 $1,953 $27,881 3 Strand Releasing

40 From The Land Of The Moon $3,313 -19% 6 -1 $552 $45,457 5 IFC Films

41 Donnie Darko (15th Anniversary Re-Release) $3,081 — 1 — $3,081 $205,796 22 Arrow Films

42 Love, Kennedy $2,997 -36% 9 -1 $333 $383,669 13 Purdie Distribution

43 False Confessions $2,371 299% 3 1 $790 $27,534 7 Big World Pictures

44 Paris Can Wait $2,203 -65% 8 -5 $275 $5,608,745 16 Sony Pictures Classics

45 The Exception $1,988 -1% 13 11 $153 $707,952 13 A24

46 KEDi $1,960 — 4 — $490 $2,807,328 29 Oscilloscope Laboratories

47 The Wound $1,898 -35% 1 0 $1,898 $23,857 2 Kino Lorber

48 Served Like a Girl $1,844 — 4 — $461 $1,844 1 Entertainment Studios Motion Pictures

49 Turn It Around: The Story of East Bay Punk $1,386 -13% 2 -1 $693 $32,549 5 Abramorama

50 Dawson City: Frozen Time $1,366 3% 4 -1 $342 $111,619 12 Kino Lorber Films

51 City of Ghosts $1,334 11% 9 -3 $148 $124,490 8 IFC Films / Amazon

52 Slack Bay $1,209 -49% 2 0 $605 $106,920 19 Kino Lorber Films

53 Il Boom $574 — 2 — $287 $43,470 11 Rialto Pictures

54 13 Minutes $554 -90% 2 -15 $277 $147,315 9 Sony Pictures Classics

55 Moka $536 80% 2 1 $268 $118,813 11 Film Movement

56 I Am The Blues $535 -42% 1 -2 $535 $24,787 7 Film Movement

57 Like Crazy $440 — 1 — $440 $107,362 17 Strand Releasing

58 Hidden Figures $350 40% 1 0 $350 $169,379,046 36 Fox

59 Clash $334 — 1 — $334 $17,194 1 Kino Lorber

60 Red Christmas $280 — 1 — $280 $280 1 Artsploitation

61 After Love $222 -49% 1 0 $222 $2,740 3 Distrib Films

62 The Untamed $159 -63% 1 0 $159 $24,032 6 Strand Releasing

63 Person to Person $123 -95% 2 -3 $62 $45,086 5 Magnolia Pictures

64 The Ornithologist $98 21% 1 0 $98 $46,331 10 Strand Releasing