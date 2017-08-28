Weekend Actuals: ‘The Hitman’s Bodyguard’ Leads Again Over Slow Frame; ‘Leap!,’ ‘Birth of the Dragon,’ & ‘All Saints’ Debut Modestly

Monday’s Weekend Actuals for Friday, August 25 – Sunday, August 27, 2017:

WIDE (1000+)
# TITLE WEEKEND LOCATIONS AVG. TOTAL WKS. DIST.
1 The Hitman’s Bodyguard $10,262,619 -52% 3,377 0 $3,039 $39,826,623 2 Lionsgate / Summit
2 Annabelle: Creation $7,681,158 -51% 3,565 23 $2,155 $78,211,542 3 Warner Bros. / New Line
3 Leap! $4,730,038 2,575 $1,837 $4,730,038 1 The Weinstein Company
4 Wind River $4,600,976 55% 2,095 1401 $2,196 $10,116,589 4 The Weinstein Company
5 Logan Lucky $4,241,548 -44% 3,031 0 $1,399 $14,908,962 2 Bleeker Street
6 Dunkirk $3,948,142 -40% 2,774 -497 $1,423 $172,477,172 6 Warner Bros.
7 Spider-Man: Homecoming $2,820,476 -34% 2,122 -219 $1,329 $318,938,558 8 Sony / Columbia
8 Birth Of The Dragon $2,702,430 1,618 $1,670 $2,702,430 1 OTL Releasing
9 The Emoji Movie $2,508,570 -44% 2,374 -417 $1,057 $76,590,041 5 Sony / Columbia
10 Girls Trip $2,361,435 -40% 1,777 -233 $1,329 $108,166,960 6 Universal
11 The Nut Job 2: Nutty By Nature $2,315,095 -55% 3,090 -913 $749 $22,549,821 3 Open Road
12 Despicable Me 3 $1,750,380 -16% 2,116 565 $827 $254,603,760 9 Universal
13 The Dark Tower $1,687,471 -55% 2,338 -805 $722 $45,007,046 4 Sony / Columbia
14 Wonder Woman $1,675,201 53% 2,210 1407 $758 $406,193,262 13 Warner Bros.
15 Kidnap $1,502,453 -49% 1,693 -652 $887 $27,171,791 4 Aviron Pictures
16 The Glass Castle $1,388,562 -46% 1,298 -163 $1,070 $12,500,415 3 LionsgateLionsgate
17 Baby Driver $1,207,442 41% 1,757 1074 $687 $103,346,388 9 Sony / TriStar
18 War for the Planet of the Apes $913,199 -55% 1,114 -494 $820 $142,787,094 7 Fox

LIMITED (100 — 999)
# TITLE WEEKEND LOCATIONS AVG. TOTAL WKS. DIST.
1 All Saints $1,514,278 846 $1,790 $1,514,278 1 Sony Pictures
2 Atomic Blonde $859,195 -61% 989 -639 $869 $49,029,630 5 Focus Features
3 Ingrid Goes West $782,988 193% 647 621 $1,210 $1,322,738 3 Neon
4 The Big Sick $730,631 -27% 706 88 $1,035 $39,212,024 10 Lionsgate
5 Good Time $581,403 251% 721 701 $806 $999,867 3 A24
6 Terminator 2: Judgment Day 3D $552,773 371 $1,490 $552,773 1 Distrib Films
7 Detroit $252,975 -70% 525 -903 $482 $16,174,661 5 Annapurna Pictures
8 Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets $248,339 -37% 318 -147 $781 $39,687,685 6 EuropaCorp/STXfilms
9 A Gentleman $191,530 135 $1,419 $191,530 1 FIP
10 The Only Living Boy In New York $180,679 110% 289 223 $625 $390,908 3 Roadside Attractions / Amazon Studios
11 Cars 3 $168,443 -32% 214 -33 $787 $149,065,597 11 Disney
12 Menashe $162,736 -25% 103 17 $1,580 $963,819 5 A24
13 Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales $129,932 -30% 165 -19 $787 $172,026,581 14 Disney
14 Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 $118,152 -37% 299 104 $395 $389,386,420 17 Disney
15 47 Meters Down $117,980 -29% 312 166 $378 $43,754,544 11 Entertainment Studios Motion Pictures
16 Captain Underpants $94,771 2% 217 60 $437 $73,479,393 13 Fox / DreamWorks Animation
17 An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth to Power $83,951 -75% 127 -387 $661 $3,329,343 5 Paramount
18 Step $67,113 -67% 118 -188 $569 $973,703 4 Fox Searchlight

PLATFORM (1 — 99)
# TITLE WEEKEND LOCATIONS AVG. TOTAL WKS. DIST.
1 A Taxi Driver $136,929 -47% 36 -5 $3,804 $1,140,496 3 Well Go USA
2 The Trip to Spain $122,085 90% 54 35 $2,261 $272,338 3 IFC Films
3 Patti Cake$ $102,258 51% 59 45 $1,733 $194,652 2 Fox Searchlight
4 Wolf Warrior 2 $93,339 -52% 39 -11 $2,393 $2,539,306 5 The H Collective
5 Maudie $85,617 -22% 96 -28 $892 $5,775,577 11 Sony Pictures Classics
6 Gook $71,111 163% 24 22 $2,963 $105,145 2 Samuel Goldwyn Films
7 Columbus $63,843 50% 22 10 $2,902 $237,890 4 Sundance Institute’s Creative Distribution Fellowship
8 Wish Upon $48,273 46% 67 23 $720 $14,110,745 7 Broad Green Pictures
9 The House (2017) $47,153 -47% 95 -43 $496 $25,563,273 9 Warner Bros. / New Line
10 Beach Rats $46,451 3 $15,484 $46,451 1 Neon
11 The Midwife $36,056 -9% 34 -5 $1,060 $465,246 6 Music Box Films
12 Megan Leavey $32,790 -20% 52 -7 $631 $13,164,582 12 Bleeker Street
13 Crown Heights $30,944 3% 10 7 $3,094 $61,117 2 IFC Films
14 Brigsby Bear $30,640 -78% 95 -313 $323 $459,295 5 Sony Pictures Classics
15 The Adventurers $27,184 -60% 11 -6 $2,471 $134,073 2 Well Go USA
16 Marjorie Prime $24,013 16% 10 4 $2,401 $54,903 2 FilmRise Releasing
17 The Battleship Island $23,928 -55% 22 0 $1,088 $1,104,957 5 CJ Entertainment
18 The Little Hours $21,408 -36% 26 -13 $823 $1,550,538 9 Gunpowder & Sky
19 Lost in Paris $19,798 22% 17 -1 $1,165 $536,443 11 Oscilloscope Laboratories
20 Whose Streets? $19,244 -24% 37 10 $520 $123,618 3 Magnolia Pictures
21 Lady Macbeth $17,739 -51% 41 -45 $433 $1,050,998 7 Roadside Attractions
22 Landline $16,399 -65% 32 -31 $512 $897,212 6 Magnolia Pictures
23 Rough Night $14,888 -55% 59 -18 $252 $22,092,592 11 Sony
24 The Fencer $13,943 194% 5 1 $2,789 $39,726 6 CFI Releasing
25 The Hero $13,583 -11% 37 -1 $367 $4,021,833 12 The Orchard
26 Polina $12,588 2 $6,294 $12,588 1 Oscilloscope Laboratories
27 The Boss Baby $11,539 -34% 97 -12 $119 $174,940,107 22 Fox / DreamWorks Animation
28 Beatriz at Dinner $10,260 -38% 19 -6 $540 $7,032,466 12 Roadside Attractions
29 Rumble: The Indians Who Rocked The World $10,160 108% 10 3 $1,016 $88,420 5 Kino Lorber
30 Once Upon A Time $10,054 -83% 8 -36 $1,257 $464,984 3 Well Go USA Entertainment
31 A Ghost Story $9,357 -59% 21 -18 $446 $1,544,924 8 A24
32 Lemon $8,668 46% 13 11 $667 $16,698 2 Magnolia
33 Alien: Covenant $6,370 14% 29 -9 $220 $74,255,908 15 Fox
34 We Love You, Sally Carmichael! $5,595 -26% 10 0 $560 $91,951 4 Purdie Distribution
35 Sidemen: Long Road to Glory $5,180 -15% 3 2 $1,727 $13,727 2 Abramorama
36 Legend of the Naga Pearls $5,122 4 $1,281 $5,122 1 Well Go USA Entertainment
37 The Villainess $4,238 2 $2,119 $4,238 1 Well Go USA Entertainment
38 It Comes At Night $4,118 96% 7 4 $588 $13,882,461 12 A24
39 The Nile Hilton Incident $3,905 -31% 2 0 $1,953 $27,881 3 Strand Releasing
40 From The Land Of The Moon $3,313 -19% 6 -1 $552 $45,457 5 IFC Films
41 Donnie Darko (15th Anniversary Re-Release) $3,081 1 $3,081 $205,796 22 Arrow Films
42 Love, Kennedy $2,997 -36% 9 -1 $333 $383,669 13 Purdie Distribution
43 False Confessions $2,371 299% 3 1 $790 $27,534 7 Big World Pictures
44 Paris Can Wait $2,203 -65% 8 -5 $275 $5,608,745 16 Sony Pictures Classics
45 The Exception $1,988 -1% 13 11 $153 $707,952 13 A24
46 KEDi $1,960 4 $490 $2,807,328 29 Oscilloscope Laboratories
47 The Wound $1,898 -35% 1 0 $1,898 $23,857 2 Kino Lorber
48 Served Like a Girl $1,844 4 $461 $1,844 1 Entertainment Studios Motion Pictures
49 Turn It Around: The Story of East Bay Punk $1,386 -13% 2 -1 $693 $32,549 5 Abramorama
50 Dawson City: Frozen Time $1,366 3% 4 -1 $342 $111,619 12 Kino Lorber Films
51 City of Ghosts $1,334 11% 9 -3 $148 $124,490 8 IFC Films / Amazon
52 Slack Bay $1,209 -49% 2 0 $605 $106,920 19 Kino Lorber Films
53 Il Boom $574 2 $287 $43,470 11 Rialto Pictures
54 13 Minutes $554 -90% 2 -15 $277 $147,315 9 Sony Pictures Classics
55 Moka $536 80% 2 1 $268 $118,813 11 Film Movement
56 I Am The Blues $535 -42% 1 -2 $535 $24,787 7 Film Movement
57 Like Crazy $440 1 $440 $107,362 17 Strand Releasing
58 Hidden Figures $350 40% 1 0 $350 $169,379,046 36 Fox
59 Clash $334 1 $334 $17,194 1 Kino Lorber
60 Red Christmas $280 1 $280 $280 1 Artsploitation
61 After Love $222 -49% 1 0 $222 $2,740 3 Distrib Films
62 The Untamed $159 -63% 1 0 $159 $24,032 6 Strand Releasing
63 Person to Person $123 -95% 2 -3 $62 $45,086 5 Magnolia Pictures
64 The Ornithologist $98 21% 1 0 $98 $46,331 10 Strand Releasing
65 Pop Aye $75 -95% 2 -3 $38 $62,363 9 Kino Lorber

 

