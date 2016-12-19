Weekend Actuals: ‘Rogue One’ Is Number One w/ $155.0M, ‘Moana’ Second w/ $12.7M, ‘Collateral Beauty’ Is Collateral Damage w/ $7.1M

As literally everybody expected, Disney’s Rogue One: A Star Wars Story completely vanquished its competition at the box office this weekend, with a $155.08 million debut. That’s the third-highest opening of the year, after May’s Captain America: Civil War and March’s Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, though it’s also 37.4 percent behind the $247.96 million debut of Star Wars: The Force Awakens last December.

Warner Bros.’ drama Collateral Beauty failed to capitalize on the name recognition of Will Smith, once the single most bankable star in Hollywood, with an underwhelming fourth place debut at $7.10 million. Disney’s Moana, the box office leader for the past three consecutive weekends, dipped to second place with 31.3 percent drop to $12.72 million. And Lionsgate’s Best Picture contender La La Land expanded from five to 200 theaters, taking seventh place with $4.10 million — very impressive given its still-limited release.

Weekend Actuals for Friday, December 16 – Sunday, December 18, 2016:

WIDE (1000+) # TITLE WEEKEND LOCATIONS AVG. TOTAL WKS. DIST. 1 Rogue One: A Star Wars Story $155,081,681 — 4,157 — $37,306 $155,081,681 1 Disney 2 Moana $12,726,232 -31% 3,587 -288 $3,548 $162,920,977 4 Disney 3 Office Christmas Party $8,587,528 -49% 3,210 0 $2,675 $31,655,795 2 Paramount / DreamWorks 4 Collateral Beauty $7,102,085 — 3,028 — $2,345 $7,102,085 1 Warner Bros. / New Line 5 Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them $5,071,323 -51% 3,036 -590 $1,670 $207,722,418 5 Warner Bros. 6 Manchester By the Sea $4,244,014 36% 1,208 842 $3,513 $14,104,319 5 Roadside / Amazon 7 Arrival $2,972,958 -47% 2,157 -958 $1,378 $86,666,325 6 Paramount 8 Doctor Strange $2,210,912 -51% 1,930 -833 $1,146 $226,260,939 7 Disney 9 Nocturnal Animals $1,407,088 -55% 1,246 -16 $1,129 $8,828,454 5 Focus 10 Trolls $1,370,880 -55% 1,714 -1072 $800 $147,426,817 7 Fox / DreamWorks Animation 11 Allied $1,323,176 -67% 1,625 -1393 $814 $38,532,093 4 Paramount 12 Hacksaw Ridge $956,516 -58% 1,341 -936 $713 $62,854,620 7 Lionsgate 13 Miss Sloane $448,555 -76% 1,463 -185 $307 $3,188,191 4 EuropaCorp

LIMITED (100 — 999) # TITLE WEEKEND LOCATIONS AVG. TOTAL WKS. DIST. 1 La La Land $4,102,091 366% 200 195 $20,510 $5,342,257 2 Lionsgate / Summit 2 Almost Christmas $608,555 -56% 720 -538 $845 $41,208,485 6 Universal 3 Moonlight (2016) $378,081 -30% 305 -144 $1,240 $11,479,755 9 A24 4 Bad Santa 2 $236,765 -81% 414 -1620 $572 $17,544,511 4 Broad Green Pictures 5 Loving $217,182 -66% 396 -176 $548 $7,111,424 7 Focus 6 Incarnate $184,105 -83% 318 -1419 $579 $4,723,514 3 High Top / BH Tilt 7 The Accountant $155,617 -65% 252 -203 $618 $85,320,070 10 Warner Bros. 8 Storks $146,951 -20% 235 -32 $625 $71,888,169 13 Warner Bros. 9 The Eagle Huntress $141,633 -29% 112 -10 $1,265 $1,714,912 7 Sony Pictures Classics 10 Jack Reacher: Never Go Back $111,152 -46% 235 -55 $473 $58,274,229 9 Paramount 11 The Edge of Seventeen $110,824 -82% 221 -711 $501 $14,260,193 5 STX Entertainment 12 Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children $88,288 -35% 181 -31 $488 $86,690,641 12 Fox 13 Tyler Perry’s Boo! A Madea Halloween $76,327 59% 136 10 $561 $73,159,525 9 Lionsgate 14 The Secret Life of Pets $56,590 -36% 165 -18 $343 $368,223,370 24 Universal 15 The Girl on the Train (2016) $41,380 -49% 112 -42 $369 $75,311,445 11 Universal 16 Sully $41,076 -43% 103 -74 $399 $124,830,087 15 Warner Bros.