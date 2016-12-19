Weekend Actuals: ‘Rogue One’ Is Number One w/ $155.0M, ‘Moana’ Second w/ $12.7M, ‘Collateral Beauty’ Is Collateral Damage w/ $7.1M

As literally everybody expected, Disney’s Rogue One: A Star Wars Story completely vanquished its competition at the box office this weekend, with a $155.08 million debut. That’s the third-highest opening of the year, after May’s Captain America: Civil War and March’s Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, though it’s also 37.4 percent behind the $247.96 million debut of Star Wars: The Force Awakens last December.

Warner Bros.’ drama Collateral Beauty failed to capitalize on the name recognition of Will Smith, once the single most bankable star in Hollywood, with an underwhelming fourth place debut at $7.10 million. Disney’s Moana, the box office leader for the past three consecutive weekends, dipped to second place with 31.3 percent drop to $12.72 million. And Lionsgate’s Best Picture contender La La Land expanded from five to 200 theaters, taking seventh place with $4.10 million — very impressive given its still-limited release.

Weekend Actuals for Friday, December 16 – Sunday, December 18, 2016:

WIDE (1000+)
# TITLE WEEKEND LOCATIONS AVG. TOTAL WKS. DIST.
1 Rogue One: A Star Wars Story $155,081,681 4,157 $37,306 $155,081,681 1 Disney
2 Moana $12,726,232 -31% 3,587 -288 $3,548 $162,920,977 4 Disney
3 Office Christmas Party $8,587,528 -49% 3,210 0 $2,675 $31,655,795 2 Paramount / DreamWorks
4 Collateral Beauty $7,102,085 3,028 $2,345 $7,102,085 1 Warner Bros. / New Line
5 Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them $5,071,323 -51% 3,036 -590 $1,670 $207,722,418 5 Warner Bros.
6 Manchester By the Sea $4,244,014 36% 1,208 842 $3,513 $14,104,319 5 Roadside / Amazon
7 Arrival $2,972,958 -47% 2,157 -958 $1,378 $86,666,325 6 Paramount
8 Doctor Strange $2,210,912 -51% 1,930 -833 $1,146 $226,260,939 7 Disney
9 Nocturnal Animals $1,407,088 -55% 1,246 -16 $1,129 $8,828,454 5 Focus
10 Trolls $1,370,880 -55% 1,714 -1072 $800 $147,426,817 7 Fox / DreamWorks Animation
11 Allied $1,323,176 -67% 1,625 -1393 $814 $38,532,093 4 Paramount
12 Hacksaw Ridge $956,516 -58% 1,341 -936 $713 $62,854,620 7 Lionsgate
13 Miss Sloane $448,555 -76% 1,463 -185 $307 $3,188,191 4 EuropaCorp

LIMITED (100 — 999)
# TITLE WEEKEND LOCATIONS AVG. TOTAL WKS. DIST.
1 La La Land $4,102,091 366% 200 195 $20,510 $5,342,257 2 Lionsgate / Summit
2 Almost Christmas $608,555 -56% 720 -538 $845 $41,208,485 6 Universal
3 Moonlight (2016) $378,081 -30% 305 -144 $1,240 $11,479,755 9 A24
4 Bad Santa 2 $236,765 -81% 414 -1620 $572 $17,544,511 4 Broad Green Pictures
5 Loving $217,182 -66% 396 -176 $548 $7,111,424 7 Focus
6 Incarnate $184,105 -83% 318 -1419 $579 $4,723,514 3 High Top / BH Tilt
7 The Accountant $155,617 -65% 252 -203 $618 $85,320,070 10 Warner Bros.
8 Storks $146,951 -20% 235 -32 $625 $71,888,169 13 Warner Bros.
9 The Eagle Huntress $141,633 -29% 112 -10 $1,265 $1,714,912 7 Sony Pictures Classics
10 Jack Reacher: Never Go Back $111,152 -46% 235 -55 $473 $58,274,229 9 Paramount
11 The Edge of Seventeen $110,824 -82% 221 -711 $501 $14,260,193 5 STX Entertainment
12 Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children $88,288 -35% 181 -31 $488 $86,690,641 12 Fox
13 Tyler Perry’s Boo! A Madea Halloween $76,327 59% 136 10 $561 $73,159,525 9 Lionsgate
14 The Secret Life of Pets $56,590 -36% 165 -18 $343 $368,223,370 24 Universal
15 The Girl on the Train (2016) $41,380 -49% 112 -42 $369 $75,311,445 11 Universal
16 Sully $41,076 -43% 103 -74 $399 $124,830,087 15 Warner Bros.

PLATFORM (1 — 99)
# TITLE WEEKEND LOCATIONS AVG. TOTAL WKS. DIST.
1 Jackie $573,645 17% 84 58 $6,829 $1,616,380 3 Fox Searchlight
2 Lion $132,511 -21% 16 1 $8,282 $703,585 4 Weinstein Company
3 Fences $129,462 4 $32,366 $129,462 1 Paramount
4 The Wasted Times $95,514 20 $4,776 $95,514 1 China Lion
5 Elle (2016) $37,044 -22% 24 -3 $1,544 $697,740 6 Sony Pictures Classics
6 Neruda $29,402 3 $9,801 $29,402 1 The Orchard
7 Shut In $24,302 11% 78 25 $312 $6,864,649 6 EuropaCorp Films
8 The Magnificent Seven (2016) $19,833 -53% 59 -40 $336 $93,381,044 13 Sony / Columbia
9 The Brand New Testament $19,812 90% 17 11 $1,165 $35,845 2 Music Box Films
10 The Handmaiden $18,848 -46% 23 -17 $819 $1,814,981 9 Magnolia Pictures
11 A Man Called Ove $18,547 -63% 33 -27 $562 $3,288,622 12 Music Box Films
12 Inferno $17,115 -72% 64 -64 $267 $34,097,076 8 Sony / Columbia
13 Keeping Up with the Joneses $13,285 -46% 35 -43 $380 $14,883,425 9 Fox
14 Believe (2016) $12,477 -90% 42 -345 $297 $874,184 3 Freestyle Releasing
15 Don’t Breathe $11,321 -65% 37 -37 $306 $89,210,468 17 Sony / TriStar
16 Sword Master $8,570 -79% 7 -22 $1,224 $70,031 2 Well Go USA
17 Seasons $8,171 -25% 22 4 $371 $94,211 4 Music Box Films
18 Mifune: The Last Samurai $6,198 -58% 9 1 $689 $44,431 4 Strand
19 The Lion in Winter (2016 re-release) $5,339 2 $2,670 $5,339 1 Rialto Pictures
20 Rules Don’t Apply $5,112 -86% 44 -134 $116 $3,647,836 4 20th Century Fox
21 The Bounce Back $3,667 -98% 22 -593 $167 $320,676 2 Viva Pictures
22 The Love Witch $3,139 5 $628 $152,035 6 Oscilloscope Pictures
23 The Eyes Of My Mother $2,855 -35% 9 -5 $317 $24,425 3 Magnet Releasing
24 Gimme Danger $2,686 -57% 3 -7 $895 $438,391 8 Magnolia Pictures / Amazon Studios
25 Sky On Fire $2,448 -75% 1 -6 $2,448 $77,639 3 Well Go USA
26 I Am Not Madame Bovary $2,326 -75% 1 -5 $2,326 $435,387 5 Well Go USA Entertainment
27 Tampopo $2,065 -84% 4 1 $516 $156,776 9 Janus Films
28 Harry Benson: Shoot First $1,846 -62% 6 3 $308 $8,231 2 Magnolia Pictures
29 The Bad Kids $1,564 1 $1,564 $1,564 1 FilmRise
30 Harry & Snowman $1,369 -62% 3 -2 $456 $540,859 12 FilmRise
31 Queen of Katwe $1,294 -87% 6 -13 $216 $8,786,975 13 Disney
32 A Kind Of Murder $978 3 $326 $978 1 Magnolia
33 The Dressmaker $883 -83% 6 -9 $147 $2,021,399 13 Broad Green Pictures
34 Christine (2016) $775 5 $155 $296,070 10 The Orchard
35 Kiki, Love to Love $662 1 $662 $11,892 6 Strand Releasing
36 No Pay, Nudity $553 -66% 2 -3 $277 $20,017 6 Monterey Media
37 Peter And The Farm $409 35% 3 1 $136 $17,059 7 Magnolia Pictures
38 National Bird $343 1 $343 $10,019 6 FilmRise
39 La Notte $290 1 $290 $39,236 14 Rialto Pictures
40 Elevator To The Gallows (2016 re-release) $185 -84% 1 -1 $185 $109,257 20 Rialto Pictures
41 Priceless (2016) $159 -59% 2 -3 $80 $1,499,127 10 Roadside Attractions
