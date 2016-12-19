Weekend Actuals: ‘Rogue One’ Is Number One w/ $155.0M, ‘Moana’ Second w/ $12.7M, ‘Collateral Beauty’ Is Collateral Damage w/ $7.1M
As literally everybody expected, Disney’s Rogue One: A Star Wars Story completely vanquished its competition at the box office this weekend, with a $155.08 million debut. That’s the third-highest opening of the year, after May’s Captain America: Civil War and March’s Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, though it’s also 37.4 percent behind the $247.96 million debut of Star Wars: The Force Awakens last December.
Warner Bros.’ drama Collateral Beauty failed to capitalize on the name recognition of Will Smith, once the single most bankable star in Hollywood, with an underwhelming fourth place debut at $7.10 million. Disney’s Moana, the box office leader for the past three consecutive weekends, dipped to second place with 31.3 percent drop to $12.72 million. And Lionsgate’s Best Picture contender La La Land expanded from five to 200 theaters, taking seventh place with $4.10 million — very impressive given its still-limited release.
Weekend Actuals for Friday, December 16 – Sunday, December 18, 2016:
|#
|TITLE
|WEEKEND
|LOCATIONS
|AVG.
|TOTAL
|WKS.
|DIST.
|1
|Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
|$155,081,681
|—
|4,157
|—
|$37,306
|$155,081,681
|1
|Disney
|2
|Moana
|$12,726,232
|-31%
|3,587
|-288
|$3,548
|$162,920,977
|4
|Disney
|3
|Office Christmas Party
|$8,587,528
|-49%
|3,210
|0
|$2,675
|$31,655,795
|2
|Paramount / DreamWorks
|4
|Collateral Beauty
|$7,102,085
|—
|3,028
|—
|$2,345
|$7,102,085
|1
|Warner Bros. / New Line
|5
|Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them
|$5,071,323
|-51%
|3,036
|-590
|$1,670
|$207,722,418
|5
|Warner Bros.
|6
|Manchester By the Sea
|$4,244,014
|36%
|1,208
|842
|$3,513
|$14,104,319
|5
|Roadside / Amazon
|7
|Arrival
|$2,972,958
|-47%
|2,157
|-958
|$1,378
|$86,666,325
|6
|Paramount
|8
|Doctor Strange
|$2,210,912
|-51%
|1,930
|-833
|$1,146
|$226,260,939
|7
|Disney
|9
|Nocturnal Animals
|$1,407,088
|-55%
|1,246
|-16
|$1,129
|$8,828,454
|5
|Focus
|10
|Trolls
|$1,370,880
|-55%
|1,714
|-1072
|$800
|$147,426,817
|7
|Fox / DreamWorks Animation
|11
|Allied
|$1,323,176
|-67%
|1,625
|-1393
|$814
|$38,532,093
|4
|Paramount
|12
|Hacksaw Ridge
|$956,516
|-58%
|1,341
|-936
|$713
|$62,854,620
|7
|Lionsgate
|13
|Miss Sloane
|$448,555
|-76%
|1,463
|-185
|$307
|$3,188,191
|4
|EuropaCorp
|#
|TITLE
|WEEKEND
|LOCATIONS
|AVG.
|TOTAL
|WKS.
|DIST.
|1
|La La Land
|$4,102,091
|366%
|200
|195
|$20,510
|$5,342,257
|2
|Lionsgate / Summit
|2
|Almost Christmas
|$608,555
|-56%
|720
|-538
|$845
|$41,208,485
|6
|Universal
|3
|Moonlight (2016)
|$378,081
|-30%
|305
|-144
|$1,240
|$11,479,755
|9
|A24
|4
|Bad Santa 2
|$236,765
|-81%
|414
|-1620
|$572
|$17,544,511
|4
|Broad Green Pictures
|5
|Loving
|$217,182
|-66%
|396
|-176
|$548
|$7,111,424
|7
|Focus
|6
|Incarnate
|$184,105
|-83%
|318
|-1419
|$579
|$4,723,514
|3
|High Top / BH Tilt
|7
|The Accountant
|$155,617
|-65%
|252
|-203
|$618
|$85,320,070
|10
|Warner Bros.
|8
|Storks
|$146,951
|-20%
|235
|-32
|$625
|$71,888,169
|13
|Warner Bros.
|9
|The Eagle Huntress
|$141,633
|-29%
|112
|-10
|$1,265
|$1,714,912
|7
|Sony Pictures Classics
|10
|Jack Reacher: Never Go Back
|$111,152
|-46%
|235
|-55
|$473
|$58,274,229
|9
|Paramount
|11
|The Edge of Seventeen
|$110,824
|-82%
|221
|-711
|$501
|$14,260,193
|5
|STX Entertainment
|12
|Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children
|$88,288
|-35%
|181
|-31
|$488
|$86,690,641
|12
|Fox
|13
|Tyler Perry’s Boo! A Madea Halloween
|$76,327
|59%
|136
|10
|$561
|$73,159,525
|9
|Lionsgate
|14
|The Secret Life of Pets
|$56,590
|-36%
|165
|-18
|$343
|$368,223,370
|24
|Universal
|15
|The Girl on the Train (2016)
|$41,380
|-49%
|112
|-42
|$369
|$75,311,445
|11
|Universal
|16
|Sully
|$41,076
|-43%
|103
|-74
|$399
|$124,830,087
|15
|Warner Bros.
|#
|TITLE
|WEEKEND
|LOCATIONS
|AVG.
|TOTAL
|WKS.
|DIST.
|1
|Jackie
|$573,645
|17%
|84
|58
|$6,829
|$1,616,380
|3
|Fox Searchlight
|2
|Lion
|$132,511
|-21%
|16
|1
|$8,282
|$703,585
|4
|Weinstein Company
|3
|Fences
|$129,462
|—
|4
|—
|$32,366
|$129,462
|1
|Paramount
|4
|The Wasted Times
|$95,514
|—
|20
|—
|$4,776
|$95,514
|1
|China Lion
|5
|Elle (2016)
|$37,044
|-22%
|24
|-3
|$1,544
|$697,740
|6
|Sony Pictures Classics
|6
|Neruda
|$29,402
|—
|3
|—
|$9,801
|$29,402
|1
|The Orchard
|7
|Shut In
|$24,302
|11%
|78
|25
|$312
|$6,864,649
|6
|EuropaCorp Films
|8
|The Magnificent Seven (2016)
|$19,833
|-53%
|59
|-40
|$336
|$93,381,044
|13
|Sony / Columbia
|9
|The Brand New Testament
|$19,812
|90%
|17
|11
|$1,165
|$35,845
|2
|Music Box Films
|10
|The Handmaiden
|$18,848
|-46%
|23
|-17
|$819
|$1,814,981
|9
|Magnolia Pictures
|11
|A Man Called Ove
|$18,547
|-63%
|33
|-27
|$562
|$3,288,622
|12
|Music Box Films
|12
|Inferno
|$17,115
|-72%
|64
|-64
|$267
|$34,097,076
|8
|Sony / Columbia
|13
|Keeping Up with the Joneses
|$13,285
|-46%
|35
|-43
|$380
|$14,883,425
|9
|Fox
|14
|Believe (2016)
|$12,477
|-90%
|42
|-345
|$297
|$874,184
|3
|Freestyle Releasing
|15
|Don’t Breathe
|$11,321
|-65%
|37
|-37
|$306
|$89,210,468
|17
|Sony / TriStar
|16
|Sword Master
|$8,570
|-79%
|7
|-22
|$1,224
|$70,031
|2
|Well Go USA
|17
|Seasons
|$8,171
|-25%
|22
|4
|$371
|$94,211
|4
|Music Box Films
|18
|Mifune: The Last Samurai
|$6,198
|-58%
|9
|1
|$689
|$44,431
|4
|Strand
|19
|The Lion in Winter (2016 re-release)
|$5,339
|—
|2
|—
|$2,670
|$5,339
|1
|Rialto Pictures
|20
|Rules Don’t Apply
|$5,112
|-86%
|44
|-134
|$116
|$3,647,836
|4
|20th Century Fox
|21
|The Bounce Back
|$3,667
|-98%
|22
|-593
|$167
|$320,676
|2
|Viva Pictures
|22
|The Love Witch
|$3,139
|—
|5
|—
|$628
|$152,035
|6
|Oscilloscope Pictures
|23
|The Eyes Of My Mother
|$2,855
|-35%
|9
|-5
|$317
|$24,425
|3
|Magnet Releasing
|24
|Gimme Danger
|$2,686
|-57%
|3
|-7
|$895
|$438,391
|8
|Magnolia Pictures / Amazon Studios
|25
|Sky On Fire
|$2,448
|-75%
|1
|-6
|$2,448
|$77,639
|3
|Well Go USA
|26
|I Am Not Madame Bovary
|$2,326
|-75%
|1
|-5
|$2,326
|$435,387
|5
|Well Go USA Entertainment
|27
|Tampopo
|$2,065
|-84%
|4
|1
|$516
|$156,776
|9
|Janus Films
|28
|Harry Benson: Shoot First
|$1,846
|-62%
|6
|3
|$308
|$8,231
|2
|Magnolia Pictures
|29
|The Bad Kids
|$1,564
|—
|1
|—
|$1,564
|$1,564
|1
|FilmRise
|30
|Harry & Snowman
|$1,369
|-62%
|3
|-2
|$456
|$540,859
|12
|FilmRise
|31
|Queen of Katwe
|$1,294
|-87%
|6
|-13
|$216
|$8,786,975
|13
|Disney
|32
|A Kind Of Murder
|$978
|—
|3
|—
|$326
|$978
|1
|Magnolia
|33
|The Dressmaker
|$883
|-83%
|6
|-9
|$147
|$2,021,399
|13
|Broad Green Pictures
|34
|Christine (2016)
|$775
|—
|5
|—
|$155
|$296,070
|10
|The Orchard
|35
|Kiki, Love to Love
|$662
|—
|1
|—
|$662
|$11,892
|6
|Strand Releasing
|36
|No Pay, Nudity
|$553
|-66%
|2
|-3
|$277
|$20,017
|6
|Monterey Media
|37
|Peter And The Farm
|$409
|35%
|3
|1
|$136
|$17,059
|7
|Magnolia Pictures
|38
|National Bird
|$343
|—
|1
|—
|$343
|$10,019
|6
|FilmRise
|39
|La Notte
|$290
|—
|1
|—
|$290
|$39,236
|14
|Rialto Pictures
|40
|Elevator To The Gallows (2016 re-release)
|$185
|-84%
|1
|-1
|$185
|$109,257
|20
|Rialto Pictures
|41
|Priceless (2016)
|$159
|-59%
|2
|-3
|$80
|$1,499,127
|10
|Roadside Attractions
Next weekend will be the biggest box office weekend of the year
All time even? Fences, La La Land, Sing, Assassin’s Creed, Passengers, and Why Him debut ..plus Rogue One!!