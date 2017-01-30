Weekend Actuals: ‘Split’ $25.6M; ‘A Dog’s Purpose’ $18.2M; ‘Hidden Figures’ $14.0M; ‘Resident Evil: The Final Chapter’ $13.6M; ‘La La Land’ $12.2M

Universal’s Split led the box office for the second consecutive weekend with $25.65 million, a very mild 35.8 percent drop for the usually front-loaded horror genre. Universal’s fellow film A Dog’s Purpose debuted in second place with $18.22 million. Fox’s Hidden Figures took third place with $14.00 million, declining only 10.9 percent on the strength of its several Oscar nominations announced earlier in the week. Sony’s Resident Evil: The Final Chapter started in fourth place with $13.60 million, the lowest debut among any of the six Resident Evil films when adjusting for inflation. Rounding out the top five was Lionsgate’s La La Land, expanding to its highest theater count to date and riding the buzz of its record-tying 14 Oscar nominations. Both Hidden Figures and La La Land surpassed $100 million domestically this weekend as well.
Weekend Actuals for Friday, January 27 – Sunday, January 29, 2017:
WIDE (1000+)
|#
|TITLE
|WEEKEND
|
|LOCATIONS
|
|AVG.
|TOTAL
|WKS.
|DIST.
|1
|Split
|$25,655,440
|-36%
|3,199
|161
|$8,020
|$77,385,530
|2
|Universal
|2
|A Dog’s Purpose
|$18,222,810
|—
|3,058
|—
|$5,959
|$18,222,810
|1
|Universal
|3
|Hidden Figures
|$14,003,275
|-11%
|3,351
|-65
|$4,179
|$104,024,969
|6
|Fox
|4
|Resident Evil: The Final Chapter
|$13,601,682
|—
|3,104
|—
|$4,382
|$13,601,682
|1
|Sony / Screen Gems
|5
|La La Land
|$12,233,928
|45%
|3,136
|1271
|$3,901
|$106,693,300
|8
|Lionsgate / Summit
|6
|xXx: The Return of Xander Cage
|$8,601,858
|-57%
|3,651
|0
|$2,356
|$33,839,608
|2
|Paramount
|7
|Sing (2016)
|$6,408,210
|-29%
|2,702
|-491
|$2,372
|$257,599,585
|6
|Universal
|8
|Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
|$5,274,513
|-27%
|2,049
|-554
|$2,574
|$520,200,086
|7
|Disney
|9
|Monster Trucks
|$4,177,101
|-41%
|2,496
|-623
|$1,674
|$28,212,248
|3
|Paramount
|10
|Gold (2016)
|$3,471,316
|—
|2,166
|—
|$1,603
|$3,471,316
|1
|The Weinstein Company / Dimension
|11
|Patriots Day
|$2,774,772
|-52%
|1,847
|-1273
|$1,502
|$28,306,013
|6
|CBS Films / Lionsgate
|12
|The Founder
|$2,606,832
|-23%
|1,115
|0
|$2,338
|$7,433,899
|2
|Weinstein Company
|13
|Moana
|$2,479,845
|-8%
|1,894
|598
|$1,309
|$240,170,441
|10
|Disney
|14
|Manchester By the Sea
|$2,054,739
|117%
|1,168
|625
|$1,759
|$41,567,950
|11
|Roadside / Amazon
|15
|Sleepless
|$1,750,083
|-49%
|1,055
|-748
|$1,659
|$17,813,578
|3
|Open Road
|16
|Moonlight (2016)
|$1,489,470
|151%
|1,104
|615
|$1,349
|$17,714,849
|15
|A24
|17
|Arrival
|$1,473,440
|358%
|1,221
|1041
|$1,207
|$97,328,639
|12
|Paramount
|18
|The Bye Bye Man
|$1,125,890
|-67%
|1,127
|-1093
|$999
|$21,824,540
|3
|STX Entertainment
LIMITED (100 — 999)
|#
|TITLE
|WEEKEND
|
|LOCATIONS
|
|AVG.
|TOTAL
|WKS.
|DIST.
|1
|Lion
|$2,348,719
|33%
|575
|0
|$4,085
|$19,718,591
|10
|Weinstein Company
|2
|Raees
|$1,798,379
|—
|256
|—
|$7,025
|$2,369,469
|1
|Zee Studios
|3
|Fences
|$1,443,074
|19%
|880
|187
|$1,640
|$50,822,683
|7
|Paramount
|4
|Un Padre No Tan Padre
|$978,894
|—
|312
|—
|$3,137
|$978,894
|1
|Lionsgate / Pantelion Films.
|5
|Passengers
|$912,226
|-59%
|625
|-931
|$1,460
|$96,203,443
|6
|Sony / Columbia
|6
|20th Century Women
|$908,698
|-34%
|650
|0
|$1,398
|$3,937,201
|5
|A24
|7
|Jackie
|$666,634
|76%
|508
|269
|$1,312
|$12,185,482
|9
|Fox Searchlight
|8
|Silence
|$614,127
|-47%
|316
|-1264
|$1,943
|$6,408,505
|6
|Paramount
|9
|Underworld: Blood Wars
|$470,276
|-73%
|433
|-1033
|$1,086
|$29,756,071
|4
|Sony / Screen Gems
|10
|The Resurrection of Gavin Stone
|$465,233
|-61%
|879
|-11
|$529
|$2,042,286
|2
|BH Tilt
|11
|Hacksaw Ridge
|$416,398
|433%
|502
|377
|$829
|$65,949,727
|13
|Lionsgate
|12
|Why Him?
|$368,010
|-68%
|365
|-669
|$1,008
|$58,746,027
|6
|Fox
|13
|Trolls
|$294,118
|-13%
|231
|-12
|$1,273
|$152,746,952
|13
|Fox / DreamWorks Animation
|14
|Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them
|$289,110
|-33%
|231
|-71
|$1,252
|$232,142,332
|11
|Warner Bros.
|15
|Assassin’s Creed
|$203,874
|-40%
|190
|-133
|$1,073
|$54,138,637
|6
|Fox
|16
|Collateral Beauty
|$130,305
|61%
|203
|82
|$642
|$30,860,656
|7
|Warner Bros. / New Line
|17
|Elle (2016)
|$125,959
|14%
|128
|-15
|$984
|$1,786,192
|12
|Sony Pictures Classics
|18
|Doctor Strange
|$108,654
|-19%
|104
|-28
|$1,045
|$231,639,787
|13
|Disney
|19
|Live By Night
|$101,028
|-94%
|163
|-2659
|$620
|$10,276,880
|6
|Warner Bros.
PLATFORM (1 — 99)
|#
|TITLE
|WEEKEND
|
|LOCATIONS
|
|AVG.
|TOTAL
|WKS.
|DIST.
|1
|Buddies in India
|$181,705
|—
|55
|—
|$3,304
|$181,705
|1
|China Lion Entertainment
|2
|Paterson
|$170,668
|31%
|51
|13
|$3,346
|$788,033
|5
|Bleecker Street
|3
|Julieta
|$121,306
|33%
|48
|8
|$2,527
|$839,461
|6
|Sony Pictures Classics
|4
|Kung Fu Yoga
|$111,979
|—
|14
|—
|$7,999
|$111,979
|1
|Well Go USA
|5
|Toni Erdmann
|$96,081
|255%
|20
|14
|$4,804
|$374,684
|6
|Sony Pictures Classics
|6
|The Eagle Huntress
|$72,977
|9%
|91
|17
|$802
|$2,855,434
|13
|Sony Pictures Classics
|7
|The Red Turtle
|$72,678
|246%
|15
|12
|$4,845
|$122,001
|2
|Sony Pictures Classics
|8
|The Salesman
|$71,078
|—
|3
|—
|$23,693
|$71,078
|1
|Cohen Media Group
|9
|Neruda
|$64,965
|42%
|28
|5
|$2,320
|$434,100
|7
|The Orchard
|10
|Confidential Assignment
|$21,228
|—
|2
|—
|$10,614
|$21,228
|1
|CJ Entertainment
|11
|Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children
|$17,397
|-47%
|50
|-26
|$348
|$87,228,731
|18
|Fox
|12
|Master
|$15,369
|-65%
|7
|-5
|$2,196
|$584,298
|5
|CJ Entertainment
|13
|Saving Banksy
|$10,458
|-31%
|4
|-1
|$2,615
|$30,854
|3
|Parade Deck Films
|14
|The Handmaiden
|$8,908
|20%
|9
|-3
|$990
|$1,983,204
|15
|Magnolia Pictures
|15
|Panique (2017 Restoration)
|$8,618
|22%
|1
|0
|$8,618
|$21,042
|2
|Rialto Pictures
|16
|The Love Witch
|$6,089
|—
|3
|—
|$2,030
|$209,519
|12
|Oscilloscope Pictures
|17
|Sophie and the Rising Sun
|$5,636
|—
|7
|—
|$805
|$6,196
|2
|Monterey Media
|18
|Some Like It Hot (Qing Sheng)
|$5,617
|-65%
|3
|-1
|$1,872
|$96,564
|3
|China Lion Film
|19
|The Sunshine Makers
|$4,996
|167%
|7
|6
|$714
|$7,674
|2
|FilmRise
|20
|Worlds Apart
|$3,090
|-74%
|1
|-1
|$3,090
|$45,483
|3
|Cinema Libre Studio
|21
|Starless Dreams
|$1,247
|76%
|2
|1
|$624
|$1,954
|2
|Cinema Guild
|22
|Emily (2017)
|$1,164
|—
|1
|—
|$1,164
|$1,164
|1
|Hibernation
|23
|Staying Vertical
|$1,075
|-75%
|2
|-2
|$538
|$8,333
|2
|Strand Releasing
|24
|The Marseille Trilogy
|$992
|—
|1
|—
|$992
|$22,505
|4
|Janus
|25
|Railroad Tigers
|$955
|-87%
|1
|-3
|$955
|$217,051
|4
|Well Go USA Entertainment
|26
|The Ardennes
|$610
|131%
|3
|1
|$203
|$4,084
|4
|Film Movement
|27
|Harry & Snowman
|$492
|-80%
|1
|-1
|$492
|$559,045
|18
|FilmRise
|28
|Train To Busan
|$378
|-11%
|1
|0
|$378
|$2,129,768
|28
|Inc. Well Go USA
|29
|Speed Sisters
|$370
|—
|1
|—
|$370
|$370
|1
|First Run Features
|30
|Mifune: The Last Samurai
|$327
|-46%
|1
|0
|$327
|$56,942
|10
|Strand
