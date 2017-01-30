Weekend Actuals: ‘Split’ $25.6M; ‘A Dog’s Purpose’ $18.2M; ‘Hidden Figures’ $14.0M; ‘Resident Evil: The Final Chapter’ $13.6M; ‘La La Land’ $12.2M

Universal’s Split led the box office for the second consecutive weekend with $25.65 million, a very mild 35.8 percent drop for the usually front-loaded horror genre. Universal’s fellow film A Dog’s Purpose debuted in second place with $18.22 million. Fox’s Hidden Figures took third place with $14.00 million, declining only 10.9 percent on the strength of its several Oscar nominations announced earlier in the week. Sony’s Resident Evil: The Final Chapter started in fourth place with $13.60 million, the lowest debut among any of the six Resident Evil films when adjusting for inflation. Rounding out the top five was Lionsgate’s La La Land, expanding to its highest theater count to date and riding the buzz of its record-tying 14 Oscar nominations. Both Hidden Figures and La La Land surpassed $100 million domestically this weekend as well.

Weekend Actuals for Friday, January 27 – Sunday, January 29, 2017:

WIDE (1000+) # TITLE WEEKEND LOCATIONS AVG. TOTAL WKS. DIST. 1 Split $25,655,440 -36% 3,199 161 $8,020 $77,385,530 2 Universal 2 A Dog’s Purpose $18,222,810 — 3,058 — $5,959 $18,222,810 1 Universal 3 Hidden Figures $14,003,275 -11% 3,351 -65 $4,179 $104,024,969 6 Fox 4 Resident Evil: The Final Chapter $13,601,682 — 3,104 — $4,382 $13,601,682 1 Sony / Screen Gems 5 La La Land $12,233,928 45% 3,136 1271 $3,901 $106,693,300 8 Lionsgate / Summit 6 xXx: The Return of Xander Cage $8,601,858 -57% 3,651 0 $2,356 $33,839,608 2 Paramount 7 Sing (2016) $6,408,210 -29% 2,702 -491 $2,372 $257,599,585 6 Universal 8 Rogue One: A Star Wars Story $5,274,513 -27% 2,049 -554 $2,574 $520,200,086 7 Disney 9 Monster Trucks $4,177,101 -41% 2,496 -623 $1,674 $28,212,248 3 Paramount 10 Gold (2016) $3,471,316 — 2,166 — $1,603 $3,471,316 1 The Weinstein Company / Dimension 11 Patriots Day $2,774,772 -52% 1,847 -1273 $1,502 $28,306,013 6 CBS Films / Lionsgate 12 The Founder $2,606,832 -23% 1,115 0 $2,338 $7,433,899 2 Weinstein Company 13 Moana $2,479,845 -8% 1,894 598 $1,309 $240,170,441 10 Disney 14 Manchester By the Sea $2,054,739 117% 1,168 625 $1,759 $41,567,950 11 Roadside / Amazon 15 Sleepless $1,750,083 -49% 1,055 -748 $1,659 $17,813,578 3 Open Road 16 Moonlight (2016) $1,489,470 151% 1,104 615 $1,349 $17,714,849 15 A24 17 Arrival $1,473,440 358% 1,221 1041 $1,207 $97,328,639 12 Paramount 18 The Bye Bye Man $1,125,890 -67% 1,127 -1093 $999 $21,824,540 3 STX Entertainment

LIMITED (100 — 999) # TITLE WEEKEND LOCATIONS AVG. TOTAL WKS. DIST. 1 Lion $2,348,719 33% 575 0 $4,085 $19,718,591 10 Weinstein Company 2 Raees $1,798,379 — 256 — $7,025 $2,369,469 1 Zee Studios 3 Fences $1,443,074 19% 880 187 $1,640 $50,822,683 7 Paramount 4 Un Padre No Tan Padre $978,894 — 312 — $3,137 $978,894 1 Lionsgate / Pantelion Films. 5 Passengers $912,226 -59% 625 -931 $1,460 $96,203,443 6 Sony / Columbia 6 20th Century Women $908,698 -34% 650 0 $1,398 $3,937,201 5 A24 7 Jackie $666,634 76% 508 269 $1,312 $12,185,482 9 Fox Searchlight 8 Silence $614,127 -47% 316 -1264 $1,943 $6,408,505 6 Paramount 9 Underworld: Blood Wars $470,276 -73% 433 -1033 $1,086 $29,756,071 4 Sony / Screen Gems 10 The Resurrection of Gavin Stone $465,233 -61% 879 -11 $529 $2,042,286 2 BH Tilt 11 Hacksaw Ridge $416,398 433% 502 377 $829 $65,949,727 13 Lionsgate 12 Why Him? $368,010 -68% 365 -669 $1,008 $58,746,027 6 Fox 13 Trolls $294,118 -13% 231 -12 $1,273 $152,746,952 13 Fox / DreamWorks Animation 14 Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them $289,110 -33% 231 -71 $1,252 $232,142,332 11 Warner Bros. 15 Assassin’s Creed $203,874 -40% 190 -133 $1,073 $54,138,637 6 Fox 16 Collateral Beauty $130,305 61% 203 82 $642 $30,860,656 7 Warner Bros. / New Line 17 Elle (2016) $125,959 14% 128 -15 $984 $1,786,192 12 Sony Pictures Classics 18 Doctor Strange $108,654 -19% 104 -28 $1,045 $231,639,787 13 Disney 19 Live By Night $101,028 -94% 163 -2659 $620 $10,276,880 6 Warner Bros.