Weekend Actuals: ‘Split’ $25.6M; ‘A Dog’s Purpose’ $18.2M; ‘Hidden Figures’ $14.0M; ‘Resident Evil: The Final Chapter’ $13.6M; ‘La La Land’ $12.2M

Universal’s Split led the box office for the second consecutive weekend with $25.65 million, a very mild 35.8 percent drop for the usually front-loaded horror genre. Universal’s fellow film A Dog’s Purpose debuted in second place with $18.22 million. Fox’s Hidden Figures took third place with $14.00 million, declining only 10.9 percent on the strength of its several Oscar nominations announced earlier in the week. Sony’s Resident Evil: The Final Chapter started in fourth place with $13.60 million, the lowest debut among any of the six Resident Evil films when adjusting for inflation. Rounding out the top five was Lionsgate’s La La Land, expanding to its highest theater count to date and riding the buzz of its record-tying 14 Oscar nominations. Both Hidden Figures and La La Land surpassed $100 million domestically this weekend as well.

Weekend Actuals for Friday, January 27 – Sunday, January 29, 2017:

WIDE (1000+)
# TITLE WEEKEND LOCATIONS AVG. TOTAL WKS. DIST.
1 Split $25,655,440 -36% 3,199 161 $8,020 $77,385,530 2 Universal
2 A Dog’s Purpose $18,222,810 3,058 $5,959 $18,222,810 1 Universal
3 Hidden Figures $14,003,275 -11% 3,351 -65 $4,179 $104,024,969 6 Fox
4 Resident Evil: The Final Chapter $13,601,682 3,104 $4,382 $13,601,682 1 Sony / Screen Gems
5 La La Land $12,233,928 45% 3,136 1271 $3,901 $106,693,300 8 Lionsgate / Summit
6 xXx: The Return of Xander Cage $8,601,858 -57% 3,651 0 $2,356 $33,839,608 2 Paramount
7 Sing (2016) $6,408,210 -29% 2,702 -491 $2,372 $257,599,585 6 Universal
8 Rogue One: A Star Wars Story $5,274,513 -27% 2,049 -554 $2,574 $520,200,086 7 Disney
9 Monster Trucks $4,177,101 -41% 2,496 -623 $1,674 $28,212,248 3 Paramount
10 Gold (2016) $3,471,316 2,166 $1,603 $3,471,316 1 The Weinstein Company / Dimension
11 Patriots Day $2,774,772 -52% 1,847 -1273 $1,502 $28,306,013 6 CBS Films / Lionsgate
12 The Founder $2,606,832 -23% 1,115 0 $2,338 $7,433,899 2 Weinstein Company
13 Moana $2,479,845 -8% 1,894 598 $1,309 $240,170,441 10 Disney
14 Manchester By the Sea $2,054,739 117% 1,168 625 $1,759 $41,567,950 11 Roadside / Amazon
15 Sleepless $1,750,083 -49% 1,055 -748 $1,659 $17,813,578 3 Open Road
16 Moonlight (2016) $1,489,470 151% 1,104 615 $1,349 $17,714,849 15 A24
17 Arrival $1,473,440 358% 1,221 1041 $1,207 $97,328,639 12 Paramount
18 The Bye Bye Man $1,125,890 -67% 1,127 -1093 $999 $21,824,540 3 STX Entertainment

LIMITED (100 — 999)
# TITLE WEEKEND LOCATIONS AVG. TOTAL WKS. DIST.
1 Lion $2,348,719 33% 575 0 $4,085 $19,718,591 10 Weinstein Company
2 Raees $1,798,379 256 $7,025 $2,369,469 1 Zee Studios
3 Fences $1,443,074 19% 880 187 $1,640 $50,822,683 7 Paramount
4 Un Padre No Tan Padre $978,894 312 $3,137 $978,894 1 Lionsgate / Pantelion Films.
5 Passengers $912,226 -59% 625 -931 $1,460 $96,203,443 6 Sony / Columbia
6 20th Century Women $908,698 -34% 650 0 $1,398 $3,937,201 5 A24
7 Jackie $666,634 76% 508 269 $1,312 $12,185,482 9 Fox Searchlight
8 Silence $614,127 -47% 316 -1264 $1,943 $6,408,505 6 Paramount
9 Underworld: Blood Wars $470,276 -73% 433 -1033 $1,086 $29,756,071 4 Sony / Screen Gems
10 The Resurrection of Gavin Stone $465,233 -61% 879 -11 $529 $2,042,286 2 BH Tilt
11 Hacksaw Ridge $416,398 433% 502 377 $829 $65,949,727 13 Lionsgate
12 Why Him? $368,010 -68% 365 -669 $1,008 $58,746,027 6 Fox
13 Trolls $294,118 -13% 231 -12 $1,273 $152,746,952 13 Fox / DreamWorks Animation
14 Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them $289,110 -33% 231 -71 $1,252 $232,142,332 11 Warner Bros.
15 Assassin’s Creed $203,874 -40% 190 -133 $1,073 $54,138,637 6 Fox
16 Collateral Beauty $130,305 61% 203 82 $642 $30,860,656 7 Warner Bros. / New Line
17 Elle (2016) $125,959 14% 128 -15 $984 $1,786,192 12 Sony Pictures Classics
18 Doctor Strange $108,654 -19% 104 -28 $1,045 $231,639,787 13 Disney
19 Live By Night $101,028 -94% 163 -2659 $620 $10,276,880 6 Warner Bros.

PLATFORM (1 — 99)
# TITLE WEEKEND LOCATIONS AVG. TOTAL WKS. DIST.
1 Buddies in India $181,705 55 $3,304 $181,705 1 China Lion Entertainment
2 Paterson $170,668 31% 51 13 $3,346 $788,033 5 Bleecker Street
3 Julieta $121,306 33% 48 8 $2,527 $839,461 6 Sony Pictures Classics
4 Kung Fu Yoga $111,979 14 $7,999 $111,979 1 Well Go USA
5 Toni Erdmann $96,081 255% 20 14 $4,804 $374,684 6 Sony Pictures Classics
6 The Eagle Huntress $72,977 9% 91 17 $802 $2,855,434 13 Sony Pictures Classics
7 The Red Turtle $72,678 246% 15 12 $4,845 $122,001 2 Sony Pictures Classics
8 The Salesman $71,078 3 $23,693 $71,078 1 Cohen Media Group
9 Neruda $64,965 42% 28 5 $2,320 $434,100 7 The Orchard
10 Confidential Assignment $21,228 2 $10,614 $21,228 1 CJ Entertainment
11 Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children $17,397 -47% 50 -26 $348 $87,228,731 18 Fox
12 Master $15,369 -65% 7 -5 $2,196 $584,298 5 CJ Entertainment
13 Saving Banksy $10,458 -31% 4 -1 $2,615 $30,854 3 Parade Deck Films
14 The Handmaiden $8,908 20% 9 -3 $990 $1,983,204 15 Magnolia Pictures
15 Panique (2017 Restoration) $8,618 22% 1 0 $8,618 $21,042 2 Rialto Pictures
16 The Love Witch $6,089 3 $2,030 $209,519 12 Oscilloscope Pictures
17 Sophie and the Rising Sun $5,636 7 $805 $6,196 2 Monterey Media
18 Some Like It Hot (Qing Sheng) $5,617 -65% 3 -1 $1,872 $96,564 3 China Lion Film
19 The Sunshine Makers $4,996 167% 7 6 $714 $7,674 2 FilmRise
20 Worlds Apart $3,090 -74% 1 -1 $3,090 $45,483 3 Cinema Libre Studio
21 Starless Dreams $1,247 76% 2 1 $624 $1,954 2 Cinema Guild
22 Emily (2017) $1,164 1 $1,164 $1,164 1 Hibernation
23 Staying Vertical $1,075 -75% 2 -2 $538 $8,333 2 Strand Releasing
24 The Marseille Trilogy $992 1 $992 $22,505 4 Janus
25 Railroad Tigers $955 -87% 1 -3 $955 $217,051 4 Well Go USA Entertainment
26 The Ardennes $610 131% 3 1 $203 $4,084 4 Film Movement
27 Harry & Snowman $492 -80% 1 -1 $492 $559,045 18 FilmRise
28 Train To Busan $378 -11% 1 0 $378 $2,129,768 28 Inc. Well Go USA
29 Speed Sisters $370 1 $370 $370 1 First Run Features
30 Mifune: The Last Samurai $327 -46% 1 0 $327 $56,942 10 Strand
