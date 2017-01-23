Weekend Actuals: ‘Split’ Exceeds All Expectations w/ $40.0M; ‘xXx: The Return of Xander Cage’ Runner-Up w/ $20.1M

Universal’s horror thriller Split posted one of the most surprising box office performances in months this weekend, with a $40.01 million opening weekend coming well ahead of many of the most optimistic projections. Paramount’s action sequel xXx: The Return of Xander Cage came in second place with $20.13 million, but that was far below what the original xXx opened with back in 2002. The leader for the past two weekends, Fox’s Hidden Figures, dropped to third place with $15.72 million. Weinstein Company’s biopic The Founder opened decently given its modest pre-release expectations, with $3.40 million.
Weekend Actuals for Friday, January 20 – Sunday, January 22, 2017:
WIDE (1000+)
|#
|TITLE
|WEEKEND
|
|LOCATIONS
|
|AVG.
|TOTAL
|WKS.
|DIST.
|1
|Split
|$40,010,975
|—
|3,038
|—
|$13,170
|$40,010,975
|1
|Universal
|2
|xXx: The Return of Xander Cage
|$20,130,142
|—
|3,651
|—
|$5,514
|$20,130,142
|1
|Paramount
|3
|Hidden Figures
|$15,721,606
|-25%
|3,416
|130
|$4,602
|$83,710,357
|5
|Fox
|4
|Sing (2016)
|$9,003,780
|-37%
|3,193
|-500
|$2,820
|$249,328,975
|5
|Universal
|5
|La La Land
|$8,427,583
|-42%
|1,865
|17
|$4,519
|$89,758,080
|7
|Lionsgate / Summit
|6
|Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
|$7,210,470
|-46%
|2,603
|-559
|$2,770
|$512,376,033
|6
|Disney
|7
|Monster Trucks
|$7,072,602
|-35%
|3,119
|0
|$2,268
|$22,684,156
|2
|Paramount
|8
|Patriots Day
|$5,753,016
|-50%
|3,120
|0
|$1,844
|$23,392,961
|5
|CBS Films / Lionsgate
|9
|Sleepless
|$3,453,212
|-59%
|1,803
|0
|$1,915
|$14,940,116
|2
|Open Road
|10
|The Bye Bye Man
|$3,430,655
|-75%
|2,220
|0
|$1,545
|$19,990,285
|2
|STX Entertainment
|11
|The Founder
|$3,404,102
|—
|1,115
|—
|$3,053
|$3,405,368
|1
|Weinstein Company
|12
|Moana
|$2,695,781
|-37%
|1,296
|-551
|$2,080
|$236,970,483
|9
|Disney
|13
|Passengers
|$2,247,012
|-58%
|1,556
|-891
|$1,444
|$94,480,200
|5
|Sony / Columbia
|14
|Underworld: Blood Wars
|$1,738,855
|-72%
|1,466
|-1604
|$1,186
|$28,649,814
|3
|Sony / Screen Gems
|15
|Live By Night
|$1,718,017
|-66%
|2,822
|0
|$609
|$9,385,366
|5
|Warner Bros.
|16
|Silence
|$1,166,271
|-41%
|1,580
|833
|$738
|$5,174,972
|5
|Paramount
|17
|Why Him?
|$1,146,894
|-68%
|1,034
|-943
|$1,109
|$58,012,352
|5
|Fox
LIMITED (100 — 999)
|#
|TITLE
|WEEKEND
|
|LOCATIONS
|
|AVG.
|TOTAL
|WKS.
|DIST.
|1
|Lion
|$1,765,427
|-23%
|575
|0
|$3,070
|$16,347,957
|9
|Weinstein Company
|2
|20th Century Women
|$1,385,337
|338%
|650
|621
|$2,131
|$2,311,978
|4
|A24
|3
|Fences
|$1,214,742
|-56%
|693
|-649
|$1,753
|$48,714,426
|6
|Paramount
|4
|The Resurrection of Gavin Stone
|$1,206,771
|—
|890
|—
|$1,356
|$1,206,771
|1
|BH Tilt
|5
|Manchester By the Sea
|$950,196
|-51%
|543
|-183
|$1,750
|$38,898,692
|10
|Roadside / Amazon
|6
|Moonlight (2016)
|$593,851
|-46%
|489
|-93
|$1,214
|$15,786,232
|14
|A24
|7
|Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them
|$430,343
|-54%
|302
|-200
|$1,425
|$231,708,335
|10
|Warner Bros.
|8
|Jackie
|$379,428
|-49%
|239
|-114
|$1,588
|$11,282,268
|8
|Fox Searchlight
|9
|Assassin’s Creed
|$337,796
|-76%
|323
|-645
|$1,046
|$53,820,752
|5
|Fox
|10
|Trolls
|$336,179
|-19%
|243
|-19
|$1,383
|$152,378,018
|12
|Fox / DreamWorks Animation
|11
|Arrival
|$319,346
|-42%
|180
|-67
|$1,774
|$95,668,978
|11
|Paramount
|12
|Doctor Strange
|$134,795
|-35%
|132
|-30
|$1,021
|$231,480,175
|12
|Disney
|13
|Elle (2016)
|$110,064
|-59%
|143
|-66
|$770
|$1,586,300
|11
|Sony Pictures Classics
|14
|Office Christmas Party
|$82,301
|-28%
|139
|-2
|$592
|$54,730,514
|7
|Paramount / DreamWorks
|15
|Collateral Beauty
|$80,749
|-60%
|121
|-133
|$667
|$30,702,001
|6
|Warner Bros. / New Line
|16
|Hacksaw Ridge
|$78,148
|-42%
|125
|-47
|$625
|$65,489,586
|12
|Lionsgate
|17
|Allied
|$53,637
|-46%
|120
|-54
|$447
|$40,069,087
|9
|Paramount
PLATFORM (1 — 99)
|#
|TITLE
|WEEKEND
|
|LOCATIONS
|
|AVG.
|TOTAL
|WKS.
|DIST.
|1
|Julieta
|$91,513
|-25%
|40
|11
|$2,288
|$673,149
|5
|Sony Pictures Classics
|2
|The Eagle Huntress
|$67,102
|-30%
|74
|-8
|$907
|$2,742,635
|12
|Sony Pictures Classics
|3
|Master
|$43,410
|-52%
|12
|-11
|$3,618
|$547,557
|4
|CJ Entertainment
|4
|Nocturnal Animals
|$35,110
|-50%
|43
|-11
|$817
|$10,639,114
|10
|Focus
|5
|OK Jaanu
|$33,782
|-85%
|50
|-71
|$676
|$345,872
|2
|FIP
|6
|Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children
|$33,001
|-29%
|76
|-8
|$434
|$87,203,124
|17
|Fox
|7
|Toni Erdmann
|$27,091
|-27%
|6
|1
|$4,515
|$262,168
|5
|Sony Pictures Classics
|8
|The Red Turtle
|$21,010
|—
|3
|—
|$7,003
|$38,634
|1
|Sony Pictures Classics
|9
|A Monster Calls
|$20,183
|-96%
|42
|-1471
|$481
|$3,730,982
|5
|Focus
|10
|Loving
|$16,422
|-46%
|33
|-8
|$498
|$7,696,098
|12
|Focus
|11
|Saving Banksy
|$15,260
|1059%
|5
|4
|$3,052
|$17,335
|2
|Parade Deck Films
|12
|Worlds Apart
|$11,858
|-27%
|2
|1
|$5,929
|$36,865
|2
|Cinema Libre Studio
|13
|Things To Come
|$9,382
|—
|15
|—
|$625
|$335,929
|8
|IFC Films
|14
|Tampopo
|$7,677
|183%
|1
|0
|$7,677
|$211,468
|14
|Janus Films
|15
|Railroad Tigers
|$7,551
|-72%
|4
|-9
|$1,888
|$213,185
|3
|Well Go USA Entertainment
|16
|The Handmaiden
|$7,405
|-57%
|12
|-3
|$617
|$1,968,494
|14
|Magnolia Pictures
|17
|Panique
|$7,062
|—
|1
|—
|$7,062
|$7,062
|1
|Rialto Pictures
|18
|Sully
|$6,451
|-46%
|28
|-7
|$230
|$125,065,700
|20
|Warner Bros.
|19
|Alone in Berlin
|$4,926
|—
|3
|—
|$1,642
|$19,428
|2
|IFC Films
|20
|My Father Die
|$3,229
|—
|10
|—
|$323
|$3,229
|1
|FilmRise
|21
|Harry & Snowman
|$2,432
|—
|2
|—
|$1,216
|$557,969
|17
|FilmRise
|22
|The Sunshine Makers
|$1,874
|—
|1
|—
|$1,874
|$1,874
|1
|FilmRise
|23
|Starless Dreams
|$707
|—
|1
|—
|$707
|$707
|1
|Cinema Guild
|24
|The Lion in Winter (2016 re-release)
|$692
|—
|1
|—
|$692
|$18,177
|6
|Rialto Pictures
|25
|Vince Giordano: There’s a Future in the Past
|$684
|-89%
|1
|0
|$684
|$11,309
|2
|First Run Features
|26
|Harry Benson: Shoot First
|$655
|-21%
|3
|0
|$218
|$17,839
|7
|Magnolia Pictures
|27
|Train To Busan
|$426
|—
|1
|—
|$426
|$2,129,389
|27
|Inc. Well Go USA
|28
|The Ardennes
|$264
|-68%
|2
|0
|$132
|$2,679
|3
|Film Movement
|29
|Detour
|$145
|—
|5
|—
|$29
|$145
|1
|Magnolia Pictures / Magnet Releasing
0 Comments
No comments!
There are no comments yet, but you can be first to comment this article.