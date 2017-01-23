Weekend Actuals: ‘Split’ Exceeds All Expectations w/ $40.0M; ‘xXx: The Return of Xander Cage’ Runner-Up w/ $20.1M

Author Published January 23, 2017 Comments 0

Universal’s horror thriller Split posted one of the most surprising box office performances in months this weekend, with a $40.01 million opening weekend coming well ahead of many of the most optimistic projections. Paramount’s action sequel xXx: The Return of Xander Cage came in second place with $20.13 million, but that was far below what the original xXx opened with back in 2002. The leader for the past two weekends, Fox’s Hidden Figures, dropped to third place with $15.72 million. Weinstein Company’s biopic The Founder opened decently given its modest pre-release expectations, with $3.40 million.

Weekend Actuals for Friday, January 20 – Sunday, January 22, 2017:

WIDE (1000+)
# TITLE WEEKEND LOCATIONS AVG. TOTAL WKS. DIST.
1 Split $40,010,975 3,038 $13,170 $40,010,975 1 Universal
2 xXx: The Return of Xander Cage $20,130,142 3,651 $5,514 $20,130,142 1 Paramount
3 Hidden Figures $15,721,606 -25% 3,416 130 $4,602 $83,710,357 5 Fox
4 Sing (2016) $9,003,780 -37% 3,193 -500 $2,820 $249,328,975 5 Universal
5 La La Land $8,427,583 -42% 1,865 17 $4,519 $89,758,080 7 Lionsgate / Summit
6 Rogue One: A Star Wars Story $7,210,470 -46% 2,603 -559 $2,770 $512,376,033 6 Disney
7 Monster Trucks $7,072,602 -35% 3,119 0 $2,268 $22,684,156 2 Paramount
8 Patriots Day $5,753,016 -50% 3,120 0 $1,844 $23,392,961 5 CBS Films / Lionsgate
9 Sleepless $3,453,212 -59% 1,803 0 $1,915 $14,940,116 2 Open Road
10 The Bye Bye Man $3,430,655 -75% 2,220 0 $1,545 $19,990,285 2 STX Entertainment
11 The Founder $3,404,102 1,115 $3,053 $3,405,368 1 Weinstein Company
12 Moana $2,695,781 -37% 1,296 -551 $2,080 $236,970,483 9 Disney
13 Passengers $2,247,012 -58% 1,556 -891 $1,444 $94,480,200 5 Sony / Columbia
14 Underworld: Blood Wars $1,738,855 -72% 1,466 -1604 $1,186 $28,649,814 3 Sony / Screen Gems
15 Live By Night $1,718,017 -66% 2,822 0 $609 $9,385,366 5 Warner Bros.
16 Silence $1,166,271 -41% 1,580 833 $738 $5,174,972 5 Paramount
17 Why Him? $1,146,894 -68% 1,034 -943 $1,109 $58,012,352 5 Fox

LIMITED (100 — 999)
# TITLE WEEKEND LOCATIONS AVG. TOTAL WKS. DIST.
1 Lion $1,765,427 -23% 575 0 $3,070 $16,347,957 9 Weinstein Company
2 20th Century Women $1,385,337 338% 650 621 $2,131 $2,311,978 4 A24
3 Fences $1,214,742 -56% 693 -649 $1,753 $48,714,426 6 Paramount
4 The Resurrection of Gavin Stone $1,206,771 890 $1,356 $1,206,771 1 BH Tilt
5 Manchester By the Sea $950,196 -51% 543 -183 $1,750 $38,898,692 10 Roadside / Amazon
6 Moonlight (2016) $593,851 -46% 489 -93 $1,214 $15,786,232 14 A24
7 Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them $430,343 -54% 302 -200 $1,425 $231,708,335 10 Warner Bros.
8 Jackie $379,428 -49% 239 -114 $1,588 $11,282,268 8 Fox Searchlight
9 Assassin’s Creed $337,796 -76% 323 -645 $1,046 $53,820,752 5 Fox
10 Trolls $336,179 -19% 243 -19 $1,383 $152,378,018 12 Fox / DreamWorks Animation
11 Arrival $319,346 -42% 180 -67 $1,774 $95,668,978 11 Paramount
12 Doctor Strange $134,795 -35% 132 -30 $1,021 $231,480,175 12 Disney
13 Elle (2016) $110,064 -59% 143 -66 $770 $1,586,300 11 Sony Pictures Classics
14 Office Christmas Party $82,301 -28% 139 -2 $592 $54,730,514 7 Paramount / DreamWorks
15 Collateral Beauty $80,749 -60% 121 -133 $667 $30,702,001 6 Warner Bros. / New Line
16 Hacksaw Ridge $78,148 -42% 125 -47 $625 $65,489,586 12 Lionsgate
17 Allied $53,637 -46% 120 -54 $447 $40,069,087 9 Paramount

PLATFORM (1 — 99)
# TITLE WEEKEND LOCATIONS AVG. TOTAL WKS. DIST.
1 Julieta $91,513 -25% 40 11 $2,288 $673,149 5 Sony Pictures Classics
2 The Eagle Huntress $67,102 -30% 74 -8 $907 $2,742,635 12 Sony Pictures Classics
3 Master $43,410 -52% 12 -11 $3,618 $547,557 4 CJ Entertainment
4 Nocturnal Animals $35,110 -50% 43 -11 $817 $10,639,114 10 Focus
5 OK Jaanu $33,782 -85% 50 -71 $676 $345,872 2 FIP
6 Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children $33,001 -29% 76 -8 $434 $87,203,124 17 Fox
7 Toni Erdmann $27,091 -27% 6 1 $4,515 $262,168 5 Sony Pictures Classics
8 The Red Turtle $21,010 3 $7,003 $38,634 1 Sony Pictures Classics
9 A Monster Calls $20,183 -96% 42 -1471 $481 $3,730,982 5 Focus
10 Loving $16,422 -46% 33 -8 $498 $7,696,098 12 Focus
11 Saving Banksy $15,260 1059% 5 4 $3,052 $17,335 2 Parade Deck Films
12 Worlds Apart $11,858 -27% 2 1 $5,929 $36,865 2 Cinema Libre Studio
13 Things To Come $9,382 15 $625 $335,929 8 IFC Films
14 Tampopo $7,677 183% 1 0 $7,677 $211,468 14 Janus Films
15 Railroad Tigers $7,551 -72% 4 -9 $1,888 $213,185 3 Well Go USA Entertainment
16 The Handmaiden $7,405 -57% 12 -3 $617 $1,968,494 14 Magnolia Pictures
17 Panique $7,062 1 $7,062 $7,062 1 Rialto Pictures
18 Sully $6,451 -46% 28 -7 $230 $125,065,700 20 Warner Bros.
19 Alone in Berlin $4,926 3 $1,642 $19,428 2 IFC Films
20 My Father Die $3,229 10 $323 $3,229 1 FilmRise
21 Harry & Snowman $2,432 2 $1,216 $557,969 17 FilmRise
22 The Sunshine Makers $1,874 1 $1,874 $1,874 1 FilmRise
23 Starless Dreams $707 1 $707 $707 1 Cinema Guild
24 The Lion in Winter (2016 re-release) $692 1 $692 $18,177 6 Rialto Pictures
25 Vince Giordano: There’s a Future in the Past $684 -89% 1 0 $684 $11,309 2 First Run Features
26 Harry Benson: Shoot First $655 -21% 3 0 $218 $17,839 7 Magnolia Pictures
27 Train To Busan $426 1 $426 $2,129,389 27 Inc. Well Go USA
28 The Ardennes $264 -68% 2 0 $132 $2,679 3 Film Movement
29 Detour $145 5 $29 $145 1 Magnolia Pictures / Magnet Releasing
Tags Split, The Founder, xXx: The Return of Xander Cage Category Homepage Blocks, News/Analysis, Numbers Views 0
Boxoffice Staff

Related posts

‘Minions’ Conquer The Global Box Office; ‘Terminator: Genisys’ Sees Bump From Major Expansion; ‘Jurassic World’ Just A Step Away From $1.5 Billion
NORTH AMERICA: Weekend Estimates: ‘Minions’ Captures Second Largest Animated Opening Weekend Ever With $115.2M; ‘Jurassic World’ ($18.1M) Edges Out ‘Inside Out’ ($17.1M) For Second; ‘The Gallows’ Modest With $10.0M; ‘Self/Less’ Stumbles With $5.4M
NORTH AMERICA: ‘Inside Out’ Leads Thursday With $4.22M; ‘Jurassic World’ Second With $3.25M; ‘Magic Mike XXL’ Moves Into Third With $2.55M; ‘Terminator Genisys’ Falls To Fourth With $2.40M
NORTH AMERICA: ‘Inside Out’ Tops $260M, Surpasses ‘The Incredibles’ Lifetime Gross On Wednesday; ‘Jurassic World’ Nears $570M; ‘Terminator Genisys’ Hits $52.6M In Eight Days; ‘Magic Mike XXL’ Sits As $36M
NORTH AMERICA: ‘Inside Out’ Remains #1 On Tuesday With $6.44M; ‘Jurassic World’ #2 With $4.84M; ‘Terminator Genisys’ #3 With $3.99M; ‘Magic Mike XXL’ #4 With $3.21M
Universal Pictures International Reaches $3 Billion In Record Time

0 Comments

No comments!

There are no comments yet, but you can be first to comment this article.

Leave reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *