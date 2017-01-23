Weekend Actuals: ‘Split’ Exceeds All Expectations w/ $40.0M; ‘xXx: The Return of Xander Cage’ Runner-Up w/ $20.1M

Universal’s horror thriller Split posted one of the most surprising box office performances in months this weekend, with a $40.01 million opening weekend coming well ahead of many of the most optimistic projections. Paramount’s action sequel xXx: The Return of Xander Cage came in second place with $20.13 million, but that was far below what the original xXx opened with back in 2002. The leader for the past two weekends, Fox’s Hidden Figures, dropped to third place with $15.72 million. Weinstein Company’s biopic The Founder opened decently given its modest pre-release expectations, with $3.40 million.

Weekend Actuals for Friday, January 20 – Sunday, January 22, 2017:

WIDE (1000+) # TITLE WEEKEND LOCATIONS AVG. TOTAL WKS. DIST. 1 Split $40,010,975 — 3,038 — $13,170 $40,010,975 1 Universal 2 xXx: The Return of Xander Cage $20,130,142 — 3,651 — $5,514 $20,130,142 1 Paramount 3 Hidden Figures $15,721,606 -25% 3,416 130 $4,602 $83,710,357 5 Fox 4 Sing (2016) $9,003,780 -37% 3,193 -500 $2,820 $249,328,975 5 Universal 5 La La Land $8,427,583 -42% 1,865 17 $4,519 $89,758,080 7 Lionsgate / Summit 6 Rogue One: A Star Wars Story $7,210,470 -46% 2,603 -559 $2,770 $512,376,033 6 Disney 7 Monster Trucks $7,072,602 -35% 3,119 0 $2,268 $22,684,156 2 Paramount 8 Patriots Day $5,753,016 -50% 3,120 0 $1,844 $23,392,961 5 CBS Films / Lionsgate 9 Sleepless $3,453,212 -59% 1,803 0 $1,915 $14,940,116 2 Open Road 10 The Bye Bye Man $3,430,655 -75% 2,220 0 $1,545 $19,990,285 2 STX Entertainment 11 The Founder $3,404,102 — 1,115 — $3,053 $3,405,368 1 Weinstein Company 12 Moana $2,695,781 -37% 1,296 -551 $2,080 $236,970,483 9 Disney 13 Passengers $2,247,012 -58% 1,556 -891 $1,444 $94,480,200 5 Sony / Columbia 14 Underworld: Blood Wars $1,738,855 -72% 1,466 -1604 $1,186 $28,649,814 3 Sony / Screen Gems 15 Live By Night $1,718,017 -66% 2,822 0 $609 $9,385,366 5 Warner Bros. 16 Silence $1,166,271 -41% 1,580 833 $738 $5,174,972 5 Paramount 17 Why Him? $1,146,894 -68% 1,034 -943 $1,109 $58,012,352 5 Fox

LIMITED (100 — 999) # TITLE WEEKEND LOCATIONS AVG. TOTAL WKS. DIST. 1 Lion $1,765,427 -23% 575 0 $3,070 $16,347,957 9 Weinstein Company 2 20th Century Women $1,385,337 338% 650 621 $2,131 $2,311,978 4 A24 3 Fences $1,214,742 -56% 693 -649 $1,753 $48,714,426 6 Paramount 4 The Resurrection of Gavin Stone $1,206,771 — 890 — $1,356 $1,206,771 1 BH Tilt 5 Manchester By the Sea $950,196 -51% 543 -183 $1,750 $38,898,692 10 Roadside / Amazon 6 Moonlight (2016) $593,851 -46% 489 -93 $1,214 $15,786,232 14 A24 7 Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them $430,343 -54% 302 -200 $1,425 $231,708,335 10 Warner Bros. 8 Jackie $379,428 -49% 239 -114 $1,588 $11,282,268 8 Fox Searchlight 9 Assassin’s Creed $337,796 -76% 323 -645 $1,046 $53,820,752 5 Fox 10 Trolls $336,179 -19% 243 -19 $1,383 $152,378,018 12 Fox / DreamWorks Animation 11 Arrival $319,346 -42% 180 -67 $1,774 $95,668,978 11 Paramount 12 Doctor Strange $134,795 -35% 132 -30 $1,021 $231,480,175 12 Disney 13 Elle (2016) $110,064 -59% 143 -66 $770 $1,586,300 11 Sony Pictures Classics 14 Office Christmas Party $82,301 -28% 139 -2 $592 $54,730,514 7 Paramount / DreamWorks 15 Collateral Beauty $80,749 -60% 121 -133 $667 $30,702,001 6 Warner Bros. / New Line 16 Hacksaw Ridge $78,148 -42% 125 -47 $625 $65,489,586 12 Lionsgate 17 Allied $53,637 -46% 120 -54 $447 $40,069,087 9 Paramount