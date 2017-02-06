Weekend Actuals: ‘Split’ Three-Peats w/ $14.4M, ‘Rings’ Runner-Up w/ $13.0M, Horror Holds Top Two Positions At Box Office

Universal’s horror thriller Split took command of the box office for the third consecutive weekend with $14.24 million. Paramount’s horror sequel Rings debuted in second place with $13.00 million, giving both the top two spots to horror films for the first time in many years. STX Entertainment’s new release The Space Between Us started in ninth place with $3.77 million. And Weinstein Company’s multiple-Oscar nominee Lion finally cracked the top 10 with a 60 percent surge to $3.76 million and 10th place.

Weekend Actuals for Friday, February 3 – Sunday, February 5, 2017:

WIDE (1000+) # TITLE WEEKEND LOCATIONS AVG. TOTAL WKS. DIST. 1 Split $14,424,195 -44% 3,373 174 $4,276 $98,540,660 3 Universal 2 Rings (2017) $13,002,632 — 2,931 — $4,436 $13,002,632 1 Paramount 3 A Dog’s Purpose $10,509,170 -42% 3,178 120 $3,307 $32,610,435 2 Universal 4 Hidden Figures $10,189,588 -27% 3,401 50 $2,996 $119,491,683 7 Fox 5 La La Land $7,372,066 -40% 3,236 100 $2,278 $118,228,990 9 Lionsgate / Summit 6 Resident Evil: The Final Chapter $4,701,302 -65% 3,104 0 $1,515 $22,053,077 2 Sony / Screen Gems 7 Sing (2016) $4,052,190 -37% 2,293 -409 $1,767 $262,878,670 7 Universal 8 xXx: The Return of Xander Cage $3,875,479 -55% 2,478 -1173 $1,564 $40,200,366 3 Paramount 9 The Space Between Us $3,775,596 — 2,812 — $1,343 $3,775,596 1 STX Entertainment 10 Lion $3,760,097 60% 1,405 830 $2,676 $24,465,771 11 Weinstein Company 11 Rogue One: A Star Wars Story $2,922,879 -45% 1,613 -436 $1,812 $524,632,391 8 Disney 12 Monster Trucks $2,166,214 -48% 1,901 -595 $1,140 $31,160,807 4 Paramount 13 Gold (2016) $1,375,240 -60% 2,166 0 $635 $6,146,705 2 The Weinstein Company / Dimension 14 Patriots Day $1,103,031 -60% 1,003 -844 $1,100 $30,214,005 7 CBS Films / Lionsgate 15 Passengers $860,715 -6% 1,104 479 $780 $97,391,585 7 Sony / Columbia

LIMITED (100 — 999) # TITLE WEEKEND LOCATIONS AVG. TOTAL WKS. DIST. 1 The Founder $1,433,671 -45% 936 -179 $1,532 $9,830,476 3 Weinstein Company 2 Moana $1,337,481 -46% 847 -1047 $1,579 $242,096,996 11 Disney 3 Manchester By the Sea $1,324,456 -36% 974 -194 $1,360 $43,799,269 12 Roadside / Amazon 4 Fences $1,233,943 -14% 948 68 $1,302 $52,659,963 8 Paramount 5 Moonlight (2016) $1,002,056 -33% 842 -262 $1,190 $19,407,304 16 A24 6 Sleepless $889,310 -49% 672 -383 $1,323 $19,285,538 4 Open Road 7 Arrival $796,136 -46% 685 -536 $1,162 $98,637,771 13 Paramount 8 Raees $517,286 -71% 227 -29 $2,279 $3,262,954 2 Zee Studios 9 Un Padre No Tan Padre $445,814 -54% 312 0 $1,429 $1,648,323 2 Lionsgate / Pantelion Films. 10 20th Century Women $401,481 -56% 253 -397 $1,587 $4,708,008 6 A24 11 Jackie $373,761 -44% 327 -181 $1,143 $12,875,997 10 Fox Searchlight 12 Hacksaw Ridge $242,217 -42% 317 -185 $764 $66,358,580 14 Lionsgate 13 Doctor Strange $237,287 118% 190 86 $1,249 $231,910,330 14 Disney 14 Trolls $226,783 -23% 219 -12 $1,036 $153,029,983 14 Fox / DreamWorks Animation 15 The Bye Bye Man $222,847 -80% 405 -722 $550 $22,267,263 4 STX Entertainment 16 Silence $180,703 -71% 152 -164 $1,189 $6,815,157 7 Paramount 17 Why Him? $178,812 -51% 244 -121 $733 $59,052,323 7 Fox 18 Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them $170,171 -41% 167 -64 $1,019 $232,398,690 12 Warner Bros. 19 Underworld: Blood Wars $141,575 -70% 179 -254 $791 $30,070,110 5 Sony / Screen Gems 20 Assassin’s Creed $132,253 -35% 187 -3 $707 $54,336,517 7 Fox 21 The Resurrection of Gavin Stone $71,763 -85% 118 -761 $608 $2,277,776 3 BH Tilt 22 Collateral Beauty $70,107 -46% 144 -59 $487 $30,982,955 8 Warner Bros. / New Line