Weekend Actuals: ‘Split’ Three-Peats w/ $14.4M, ‘Rings’ Runner-Up w/ $13.0M, Horror Holds Top Two Positions At Box Office

Universal’s horror thriller Split took command  of the box office for the third consecutive weekend with $14.24 million. Paramount’s horror sequel Rings debuted in second place with $13.00 million, giving both the top two spots to horror films for the first time in many years. STX Entertainment’s new release The Space Between Us started in ninth place with $3.77 million. And Weinstein Company’s multiple-Oscar nominee Lion finally cracked the top 10 with a 60 percent surge to $3.76 million and 10th place.

Weekend Actuals for Friday, February 3 – Sunday, February 5, 2017:

WIDE (1000+)
# TITLE WEEKEND LOCATIONS AVG. TOTAL WKS. DIST.
1 Split $14,424,195 -44% 3,373 174 $4,276 $98,540,660 3 Universal
2 Rings (2017) $13,002,632 2,931 $4,436 $13,002,632 1 Paramount
3 A Dog’s Purpose $10,509,170 -42% 3,178 120 $3,307 $32,610,435 2 Universal
4 Hidden Figures $10,189,588 -27% 3,401 50 $2,996 $119,491,683 7 Fox
5 La La Land $7,372,066 -40% 3,236 100 $2,278 $118,228,990 9 Lionsgate / Summit
6 Resident Evil: The Final Chapter $4,701,302 -65% 3,104 0 $1,515 $22,053,077 2 Sony / Screen Gems
7 Sing (2016) $4,052,190 -37% 2,293 -409 $1,767 $262,878,670 7 Universal
8 xXx: The Return of Xander Cage $3,875,479 -55% 2,478 -1173 $1,564 $40,200,366 3 Paramount
9 The Space Between Us $3,775,596 2,812 $1,343 $3,775,596 1 STX Entertainment
10 Lion $3,760,097 60% 1,405 830 $2,676 $24,465,771 11 Weinstein Company
11 Rogue One: A Star Wars Story $2,922,879 -45% 1,613 -436 $1,812 $524,632,391 8 Disney
12 Monster Trucks $2,166,214 -48% 1,901 -595 $1,140 $31,160,807 4 Paramount
13 Gold (2016) $1,375,240 -60% 2,166 0 $635 $6,146,705 2 The Weinstein Company / Dimension
14 Patriots Day $1,103,031 -60% 1,003 -844 $1,100 $30,214,005 7 CBS Films / Lionsgate
15 Passengers $860,715 -6% 1,104 479 $780 $97,391,585 7 Sony / Columbia

LIMITED (100 — 999)
# TITLE WEEKEND LOCATIONS AVG. TOTAL WKS. DIST.
1 The Founder $1,433,671 -45% 936 -179 $1,532 $9,830,476 3 Weinstein Company
2 Moana $1,337,481 -46% 847 -1047 $1,579 $242,096,996 11 Disney
3 Manchester By the Sea $1,324,456 -36% 974 -194 $1,360 $43,799,269 12 Roadside / Amazon
4 Fences $1,233,943 -14% 948 68 $1,302 $52,659,963 8 Paramount
5 Moonlight (2016) $1,002,056 -33% 842 -262 $1,190 $19,407,304 16 A24
6 Sleepless $889,310 -49% 672 -383 $1,323 $19,285,538 4 Open Road
7 Arrival $796,136 -46% 685 -536 $1,162 $98,637,771 13 Paramount
8 Raees $517,286 -71% 227 -29 $2,279 $3,262,954 2 Zee Studios
9 Un Padre No Tan Padre $445,814 -54% 312 0 $1,429 $1,648,323 2 Lionsgate / Pantelion Films.
10 20th Century Women $401,481 -56% 253 -397 $1,587 $4,708,008 6 A24
11 Jackie $373,761 -44% 327 -181 $1,143 $12,875,997 10 Fox Searchlight
12 Hacksaw Ridge $242,217 -42% 317 -185 $764 $66,358,580 14 Lionsgate
13 Doctor Strange $237,287 118% 190 86 $1,249 $231,910,330 14 Disney
14 Trolls $226,783 -23% 219 -12 $1,036 $153,029,983 14 Fox / DreamWorks Animation
15 The Bye Bye Man $222,847 -80% 405 -722 $550 $22,267,263 4 STX Entertainment
16 Silence $180,703 -71% 152 -164 $1,189 $6,815,157 7 Paramount
17 Why Him? $178,812 -51% 244 -121 $733 $59,052,323 7 Fox
18 Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them $170,171 -41% 167 -64 $1,019 $232,398,690 12 Warner Bros.
19 Underworld: Blood Wars $141,575 -70% 179 -254 $791 $30,070,110 5 Sony / Screen Gems
20 Assassin’s Creed $132,253 -35% 187 -3 $707 $54,336,517 7 Fox
21 The Resurrection of Gavin Stone $71,763 -85% 118 -761 $608 $2,277,776 3 BH Tilt
22 Collateral Beauty $70,107 -46% 144 -59 $487 $30,982,955 8 Warner Bros. / New Line

PLATFORM (1 — 99)
# TITLE WEEKEND LOCATIONS AVG. TOTAL WKS. DIST.
1 I am Not Your Negro $686,378 43 $15,962 $686,378 1 Magnolia Pictures
2 Journey to the West: The Demons Strike Back $469,259 67 $7,004 $469,259 1 Sony Pictures
3 Kung Fu Yoga $86,738 -23% 27 13 $3,213 $256,745 2 Well Go USA
4 Neruda $60,268 -7% 46 18 $1,310 $528,601 8 The Orchard
5 Dangal $37,229 -53% 16 -14 $2,327 $12,382,287 7 UTV Motion Pictures
6 Buddies in India $26,502 -85% 25 -30 $1,060 $280,545 2 China Lion Entertainment
7 Mr. Gaga: A True Story of Love and Dance $25,354 2 $12,677 $34,632 1 Abramorama
8 Growing Up Smith $14,867 5 $2,973 $14,867 1 Good Deed EntertainmentMatson Films
9 Live By Night $11,738 -88% 35 -128 $335 $10,326,914 7 Warner Bros.
10 Tampopo $9,259 1 $9,259 $223,356 16 Janus Films
11 The Lure $7,370 1 $7,370 $10,676 1 Janus
12 The Handmaiden $5,808 -35% 7 -2 $830 $1,995,315 16 Magnolia Pictures
13 Worlds Apart $5,792 87% 1 0 $5,792 $52,982 4 Cinema Libre Studio
14 Sophie and the Rising Sun $5,230 -7% 5 -2 $1,046 $14,824 3 Monterey Media
15 The Love Witch $2,840 -53% 2 -1 $1,420 $216,037 13 Oscilloscope Pictures
16 Mifune: The Last Samurai $2,073 534% 4 3 $518 $59,722 11 Strand
17 Panique (2017 Restoration) $1,378 -84% 1 0 $1,378 $29,794 3 Rialto Pictures
18 The Sunshine Makers $419 -92% 1 -6 $419 $9,915 3 FilmRise
19 Staying Vertical $347 -68% 1 -1 $347 $9,522 3 Strand Releasing
20 Starless Dreams $254 -80% 1 -1 $254 $2,208 3 Cinema Guild
21 Reset $238 1 $238 $5,409 4 FilmRise
22 Forest for the Trees (2017 re-release) $201 1 $201 $802 4 Film Movement
23 The Ardennes $120 -80% 1 -2 $120 $5,372 5 Film Movement
