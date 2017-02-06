Weekend Actuals: ‘Split’ Three-Peats w/ $14.4M, ‘Rings’ Runner-Up w/ $13.0M, Horror Holds Top Two Positions At Box Office

Universal’s horror thriller Split took command of the box office for the third consecutive weekend with $14.24 million. Paramount’s horror sequel Rings debuted in second place with $13.00 million, giving both the top two spots to horror films for the first time in many years. STX Entertainment’s new release The Space Between Us started in ninth place with $3.77 million. And Weinstein Company’s multiple-Oscar nominee Lion finally cracked the top 10 with a 60 percent surge to $3.76 million and 10th place.
Weekend Actuals for Friday, February 3 – Sunday, February 5, 2017:
WIDE (1000+)
|#
|TITLE
|WEEKEND
|
|LOCATIONS
|
|AVG.
|TOTAL
|WKS.
|DIST.
|1
|Split
|$14,424,195
|-44%
|3,373
|174
|$4,276
|$98,540,660
|3
|Universal
|2
|Rings (2017)
|$13,002,632
|—
|2,931
|—
|$4,436
|$13,002,632
|1
|Paramount
|3
|A Dog’s Purpose
|$10,509,170
|-42%
|3,178
|120
|$3,307
|$32,610,435
|2
|Universal
|4
|Hidden Figures
|$10,189,588
|-27%
|3,401
|50
|$2,996
|$119,491,683
|7
|Fox
|5
|La La Land
|$7,372,066
|-40%
|3,236
|100
|$2,278
|$118,228,990
|9
|Lionsgate / Summit
|6
|Resident Evil: The Final Chapter
|$4,701,302
|-65%
|3,104
|0
|$1,515
|$22,053,077
|2
|Sony / Screen Gems
|7
|Sing (2016)
|$4,052,190
|-37%
|2,293
|-409
|$1,767
|$262,878,670
|7
|Universal
|8
|xXx: The Return of Xander Cage
|$3,875,479
|-55%
|2,478
|-1173
|$1,564
|$40,200,366
|3
|Paramount
|9
|The Space Between Us
|$3,775,596
|—
|2,812
|—
|$1,343
|$3,775,596
|1
|STX Entertainment
|10
|Lion
|$3,760,097
|60%
|1,405
|830
|$2,676
|$24,465,771
|11
|Weinstein Company
|11
|Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
|$2,922,879
|-45%
|1,613
|-436
|$1,812
|$524,632,391
|8
|Disney
|12
|Monster Trucks
|$2,166,214
|-48%
|1,901
|-595
|$1,140
|$31,160,807
|4
|Paramount
|13
|Gold (2016)
|$1,375,240
|-60%
|2,166
|0
|$635
|$6,146,705
|2
|The Weinstein Company / Dimension
|14
|Patriots Day
|$1,103,031
|-60%
|1,003
|-844
|$1,100
|$30,214,005
|7
|CBS Films / Lionsgate
|15
|Passengers
|$860,715
|-6%
|1,104
|479
|$780
|$97,391,585
|7
|Sony / Columbia
LIMITED (100 — 999)
|#
|TITLE
|WEEKEND
|
|LOCATIONS
|
|AVG.
|TOTAL
|WKS.
|DIST.
|1
|The Founder
|$1,433,671
|-45%
|936
|-179
|$1,532
|$9,830,476
|3
|Weinstein Company
|2
|Moana
|$1,337,481
|-46%
|847
|-1047
|$1,579
|$242,096,996
|11
|Disney
|3
|Manchester By the Sea
|$1,324,456
|-36%
|974
|-194
|$1,360
|$43,799,269
|12
|Roadside / Amazon
|4
|Fences
|$1,233,943
|-14%
|948
|68
|$1,302
|$52,659,963
|8
|Paramount
|5
|Moonlight (2016)
|$1,002,056
|-33%
|842
|-262
|$1,190
|$19,407,304
|16
|A24
|6
|Sleepless
|$889,310
|-49%
|672
|-383
|$1,323
|$19,285,538
|4
|Open Road
|7
|Arrival
|$796,136
|-46%
|685
|-536
|$1,162
|$98,637,771
|13
|Paramount
|8
|Raees
|$517,286
|-71%
|227
|-29
|$2,279
|$3,262,954
|2
|Zee Studios
|9
|Un Padre No Tan Padre
|$445,814
|-54%
|312
|0
|$1,429
|$1,648,323
|2
|Lionsgate / Pantelion Films.
|10
|20th Century Women
|$401,481
|-56%
|253
|-397
|$1,587
|$4,708,008
|6
|A24
|11
|Jackie
|$373,761
|-44%
|327
|-181
|$1,143
|$12,875,997
|10
|Fox Searchlight
|12
|Hacksaw Ridge
|$242,217
|-42%
|317
|-185
|$764
|$66,358,580
|14
|Lionsgate
|13
|Doctor Strange
|$237,287
|118%
|190
|86
|$1,249
|$231,910,330
|14
|Disney
|14
|Trolls
|$226,783
|-23%
|219
|-12
|$1,036
|$153,029,983
|14
|Fox / DreamWorks Animation
|15
|The Bye Bye Man
|$222,847
|-80%
|405
|-722
|$550
|$22,267,263
|4
|STX Entertainment
|16
|Silence
|$180,703
|-71%
|152
|-164
|$1,189
|$6,815,157
|7
|Paramount
|17
|Why Him?
|$178,812
|-51%
|244
|-121
|$733
|$59,052,323
|7
|Fox
|18
|Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them
|$170,171
|-41%
|167
|-64
|$1,019
|$232,398,690
|12
|Warner Bros.
|19
|Underworld: Blood Wars
|$141,575
|-70%
|179
|-254
|$791
|$30,070,110
|5
|Sony / Screen Gems
|20
|Assassin’s Creed
|$132,253
|-35%
|187
|-3
|$707
|$54,336,517
|7
|Fox
|21
|The Resurrection of Gavin Stone
|$71,763
|-85%
|118
|-761
|$608
|$2,277,776
|3
|BH Tilt
|22
|Collateral Beauty
|$70,107
|-46%
|144
|-59
|$487
|$30,982,955
|8
|Warner Bros. / New Line
PLATFORM (1 — 99)
|#
|TITLE
|WEEKEND
|
|LOCATIONS
|
|AVG.
|TOTAL
|WKS.
|DIST.
|1
|I am Not Your Negro
|$686,378
|—
|43
|—
|$15,962
|$686,378
|1
|Magnolia Pictures
|2
|Journey to the West: The Demons Strike Back
|$469,259
|—
|67
|—
|$7,004
|$469,259
|1
|Sony Pictures
|3
|Kung Fu Yoga
|$86,738
|-23%
|27
|13
|$3,213
|$256,745
|2
|Well Go USA
|4
|Neruda
|$60,268
|-7%
|46
|18
|$1,310
|$528,601
|8
|The Orchard
|5
|Dangal
|$37,229
|-53%
|16
|-14
|$2,327
|$12,382,287
|7
|UTV Motion Pictures
|6
|Buddies in India
|$26,502
|-85%
|25
|-30
|$1,060
|$280,545
|2
|China Lion Entertainment
|7
|Mr. Gaga: A True Story of Love and Dance
|$25,354
|—
|2
|—
|$12,677
|$34,632
|1
|Abramorama
|8
|Growing Up Smith
|$14,867
|—
|5
|—
|$2,973
|$14,867
|1
|Good Deed EntertainmentMatson Films
|9
|Live By Night
|$11,738
|-88%
|35
|-128
|$335
|$10,326,914
|7
|Warner Bros.
|10
|Tampopo
|$9,259
|—
|1
|—
|$9,259
|$223,356
|16
|Janus Films
|11
|The Lure
|$7,370
|—
|1
|—
|$7,370
|$10,676
|1
|Janus
|12
|The Handmaiden
|$5,808
|-35%
|7
|-2
|$830
|$1,995,315
|16
|Magnolia Pictures
|13
|Worlds Apart
|$5,792
|87%
|1
|0
|$5,792
|$52,982
|4
|Cinema Libre Studio
|14
|Sophie and the Rising Sun
|$5,230
|-7%
|5
|-2
|$1,046
|$14,824
|3
|Monterey Media
|15
|The Love Witch
|$2,840
|-53%
|2
|-1
|$1,420
|$216,037
|13
|Oscilloscope Pictures
|16
|Mifune: The Last Samurai
|$2,073
|534%
|4
|3
|$518
|$59,722
|11
|Strand
|17
|Panique (2017 Restoration)
|$1,378
|-84%
|1
|0
|$1,378
|$29,794
|3
|Rialto Pictures
|18
|The Sunshine Makers
|$419
|-92%
|1
|-6
|$419
|$9,915
|3
|FilmRise
|19
|Staying Vertical
|$347
|-68%
|1
|-1
|$347
|$9,522
|3
|Strand Releasing
|20
|Starless Dreams
|$254
|-80%
|1
|-1
|$254
|$2,208
|3
|Cinema Guild
|21
|Reset
|$238
|—
|1
|—
|$238
|$5,409
|4
|FilmRise
|22
|Forest for the Trees (2017 re-release)
|$201
|—
|1
|—
|$201
|$802
|4
|Film Movement
|23
|The Ardennes
|$120
|-80%
|1
|-2
|$120
|$5,372
|5
|Film Movement
0 Comments
No comments!
There are no comments yet, but you can be first to comment this article.