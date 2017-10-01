Studio Weekend Estimates: 3-Way Race For 1st As ‘It,’ ‘American Made,’ ‘Kingsman’ All Earn $17M

Sunday Update: In one of the closest races for the top spot in recent years, It, American Made, and Kingsman: The Golden Circle are all jockeying for first place with approximately $17 million.

It currently has a slight lead with an estimated $17.3 million, versus $17.0 million for the other two titles. However, those numbers are all close enough that the exact order could switch by the time weekend actuals are released on Monday.

Interestingly, each one of those three films took a turn as the top grosser of the day. Current studio estimates are that American Made led on its opening day Friday with $6.1 million, then It led with $7.8 million on Saturday, while Kingsman is poised to lead with $4.5 million on Sunday.

This could potentially be the closest weekend since April 2016, when The Boss narrowly edged out Batman v. Superman by $223 thousand. The current estimated gap between this frame’s top two films is about $300 thousand as of this writing.

Regardless of which film ultimately ends up ahead, the top title this weekend will be rated R for an incredible 8th consecutive weekend.

Looking at this weekend’s top three films in turn…

Warner Bros. horror adaptation It may return to the top spot in its fourth weekend of release, after leading for its first two but then dropping to runner-up in its third frame. If it does so, it will be the first film to recapture first place after losing it since The Martian in October 2015.

With a 41 percent decline, It experiences its mildest weekend drop yet. Having earned $291.1 million to date, the film is by far the highest grossing horror film of this century and will pass a previously-unthinkable $300 million later this week.

Universal’s crime thriller American Made starring Tom Cruise was the main new offering in wide release, coming about in line with pre-release expectations.

The film opened a bit higher than some other similar titles such as Money Monster, Jack Ryan: Shadow Recruit, and War Dogs. However, it did open lower than Cruise’s Jack Reacher: Never Go Back last year.

American received a “B+” CinemaScore from an audience that was 55 percent male and 56 percent older than age 30.

Fox’s action sequel Kingsman: The Golden Circle led last weekend, and may potentially repeat again this frame.

The film’s 56 percent second-weekend drop is higher than the 49 percent drop that predecessor Kingsman: The Secret Service experienced. In fact, the sequel — after opening higher than the original — is now running slightly behind the original through the same point.

Sony and Columbia’s sci-fi thriller remake Flatliners flatlined with $6.7 million in fifth place.

The film was unable to gain much buzz or traction with its trailer or marketing, while moviegoers had their choice of several other films this weekend which provided more of a draw.

The audience was 51 percent female and exactly 50 percent over/under age 25.

Comparisons:

The top 10 films made $81.5 million, which is 24 percent below last weekend and 12 percent below the equivalent weekend last year, when The Magnificent Seven led with $34 million. Year to date box office is running 4.9 percent below last year.

Limited Releases:

Fox Searchlight’s sports drama Battle of the Sexes served up an ace, jumping from 16th place to 6th place with $3.4 million after a theater expansion.

Novus’ thriller Til Death Do Us Part started in 9th place with $1.5 million, despite only playing in 562 theaters.

Pure Flix’s religious A Question of Faith started with $1.0 million.

Focus Features’ historical drama Victoria and Abdul expanded to 77 theaters and made $1.0 million.

Overseas Update:

Though the domestic winner was uncertain as of Sunday afternoon, overseas it was more clear, as Kingsman: The Golden Circle earned a $50.5 million overseas weekend. That 14 percent drop brings its overseas total to $126.2 million and its global total to $192.9 million.

It also scared up some good business with a $35.6 million overseas weekend, a mere 7 percent drop. The movie has now earned $262.0 million overseas and $553.1 million globally — unheard-of numbers for a horror movie, and the film isn’t even done yet.

Sunday’s Studio Weekend Estimates for Friday, September 29 – Sunday, October 1, 2017:

WIDE (1000+) # TITLE WEEKEND LOCATIONS AVG. TOTAL WKS. DIST. 1 It (2017) $17,310,000 -42% 3,917 -90 $4,419 $291,182,790 4 Warner Bros. / New Line 2 American Made $17,016,000 — 3,024 — $5,627 $17,016,000 1 Universal 3 Kingsman: The Golden Circle $17,000,000 -56% 4,038 35 $4,210 $66,701,588 2 Fox 4 The LEGO Ninjago Movie $12,000,000 -41% 4,047 0 $2,965 $35,556,065 2 Warner Bros. 5 Flatliners $6,700,000 — 2,552 — $2,625 $6,700,000 1 Sony Pictures 6 Battle of the Sexes $3,400,000 560% 1,213 1192 $2,803 $4,073,158 2 Fox Searchlight 7 American Assassin $3,325,000 -47% 3,020 -134 $1,101 $31,873,581 3 CBS Films / Lionsgate 8 Home Again $1,756,372 -46% 2,370 -315 $741 $25,181,937 4 Open Road 9 mother! $1,460,000 -56% 1,840 -528 $793 $16,320,846 3 Paramount 10 Friend Request $800,000 -60% 2,081 -492 $384 $3,482,958 2 Entertainment Studios Motion Pictures 11 The Hitman’s Bodyguard $715,000 -56% 1,119 -918 $639 $74,660,128 7 Lionsgate / Summit

LIMITED (100 — 999) # TITLE WEEKEND LOCATIONS AVG. TOTAL WKS. DIST. 1 ‘Til Death Do Us Part $1,567,966 — 562 — $2,790 $1,567,966 1 Novus Content 2 A Question Of Faith $1,050,000 — 661 — $1,589 $1,050,000 1 Pure Flix Entertainment 3 Stronger $986,560 -39% 645 71 $1,530 $3,228,637 2 Lionsgate/Roadside Attractions 4 Judwaa 2 $605,000 — 192 — $3,151 $605,000 1 FIP 5 Wind River $600,159 -52% 892 -539 $673 $32,789,518 9 The Weinstein Company 6 Spider-Man: Homecoming $600,000 -44% 679 -327 $884 $332,718,317 13 Sony / Columbia 7 Leap! $494,994 -48% 730 -571 $678 $20,922,204 6 The Weinstein Company 8 Brad’s Status $404,000 -58% 453 0 $892 $1,769,544 3 Amazon Studios / Annapurna Pictures 9 Despicable Me 3 $355,000 -30% 419 -120 $847 $262,260,360 14 Universal 10 Dunkirk $326,000 -44% 401 -277 $813 $186,876,949 11 Warner Bros. 11 War for the Planet of the Apes $140,000 -47% 204 -102 $686 $146,457,659 12 Fox 12 Girls Trip $109,000 -52% 179 -134 $609 $115,002,110 11 Universal 13 Viceroy’s House $108,264 -40% 108 -8 $1,002 $910,739 5 IFC Films 14 Logan Lucky $82,578 -68% 200 -197 $413 $27,818,769 7 Bleeker Street 15 The Glass Castle $56,000 -51% 136 -83 $412 $17,153,194 8 Lionsgate Lionsgate