Studio Weekend Estimates: ‘Blade Runner 2049’ Runs Off w/ $31.5M; R-Rated Films Lead Box Office for 9th Straight Frame

Sunday Update: Warner Bros.’ Blade Runner 2049 started at half its most optimistic pre-release expectations, but still took a “blade” to the competition with a first place finish of $31.5 million.

It was projected to make $54 million by Boxoffice Pro, $45-$50 million by Warner Bros. itself, and the lowest anybody predicted on projection website Box Office Derby was $37 million.

Nonetheless, first place is first place. This weekend marks an incredible 9th consecutive weekend where the top film was rated R, following leads by The Hitman’s Bodyguard, It, and Kingsman: The Secret Service.

Co-financed and distributed overseas by Sony/Alcon, the science-fiction sequel starring Ryan Gosling and Harrison Ford started 41 percent below The Martian, 33 percent below Interstellar, and 12 percent below Alien: Covenant.

However, it did open 9 percent above Edge of Tomorrow and 30 percent above director Denis Villeneuve’s previous film Arrival.

Despite its “A-” CinemaScore, audiences may have found the film too esoteric. A sequel to 1982’s Blade Runner, the original is critically acclaimed as well as beloved by hardcore sci-fi fans, but may not have been widely known enough among the general public.

Another problem may have been the inability to attract both genders. Despite lead stars Ryan Gosling and Harrison Ford having both won People Magazine’s Sexiest Man Alive, females only comprised 29 percent of the film’s opening weekend audiences.

Yet another issue was a difficulty attracting younger moviegoers, as people over age 25 comprised a massive 86 percent of the audience. Getting younger attendees was always going to be a challenge considering that most Millennials probably didn’t know the original 1982 film, but the big-budget special effects and Gosling arguably should have helped attractive Millennials a bit more.

Fox’s survival epic The Mountain Between Us didn’t exactly move mountains, but came in second place with $10.1 million.

The adventure starring Kate Winslet and Idris Elba was expected by some to start in third or possibly even fourth place, so the runner-up spot is a nice win for the film.

Compared to other recent survival movies, it started 8 percent below In the Heart of the Sea and about in line with The Finest Hours at only 1 percent below.

[Read our interview with The Mountain Between Us director Hany Abu-Assad here.]

Warner Bros. horror adaptation It surpassed $300 million this weekend, an unprecedented sum for a horror film in this century.

The movie took third place with $9.6 million, a 43 percent decline.

It spends a fifth weekend in the top three, an incredible feat for the horror genre. Horror films often doesn’t even open in the top three, but as one of the most frontloaded genres they usually fall steeply even when they do open in that top tier.

It has now earned $304.9 million to date. With audiences still flocking to it as Halloween approaches, it may even surpass $350 million ultimately.

Lionsgate’s My Little Pony: The Movie said “friendship is magic” even if its box office wasn’t quite “magic,” with a fourth place start of $8.8 million. The film was projected by many to start in second place instead.

Starring the voices of Emily Blunt and Sia, the movie is based on the popular television show aimed primarily at pre-school to elementary school girls — although apparently former President Bill Clinton is an expert on the subject.

However, it did start higher than even the adjusted-for-inflation opening of The Powerpuff Girls Movie from summer 2002. It also marks a turnaround after a string of animated box office disappointments from Lionsgate the past two years, including Rock Dog, The Wild Life, and Norm of the North.

Weekend & YTD Comparisons:

The top 10 films this weekend made an estimated $93.3 million.

That’s 16 percent above last weekend. It’s also a fraction of a percent higher than this same weekend last year, when The Girl on the Train led with $24.5 million.

Year to date box office is running 4.9 percent behind last year.

Overseas Update:

Warner Bros.’ It became the highest grossing horror film overseas of all time this weekend — and that’s without having opened in China, usually the top overseas market.

With a $19.8 million overseas weekend, down 43 percent, it has now earned $298.8 million total. The top markets are the United Kingdom with $40.7 million, Mexico with $26.5 million, and Germany with $24.7 million.

But the big winner this weekend was Blade Runner 2049 with a $50.2 million overseas opening, leading in 45 of the 63 markets where it played.

Sunday’s Studio Weekend Estimates for Friday, October 6 – Sunday, October 8, 2017:

WIDE (1000+) # TITLE WEEKEND LOCATIONS AVG. TOTAL WKS. DIST. 1 Blade Runner 2049 $31,525,000 — 4,058 — $7,769 $31,525,000 1 Warner Bros. 2 The Mountain Between Us $10,100,000 — 3,088 — $3,271 $10,100,000 1 20th Century Fox 3 It (2017) $9,655,000 -43% 3,605 -312 $2,678 $304,933,478 5 Warner Bros. / New Line 4 My Little Pony: The Movie $8,800,000 — 2,528 — $3,481 $8,800,000 1 Lionsgate 5 Kingsman: The Golden Circle $8,100,000 -52% 3,488 -550 $2,322 $79,964,425 3 Fox 6 American Made $8,073,000 -52% 3,031 7 $2,663 $30,444,960 2 Universal 7 The LEGO Ninjago Movie $6,750,000 -42% 3,611 -436 $1,869 $43,823,663 3 Warner Bros. 8 Flatliners $3,800,000 -42% 2,552 0 $1,489 $12,329,602 2 Sony Pictures 9 Battle of the Sexes $2,400,000 -30% 1,822 609 $1,317 $7,677,575 3 Fox Searchlight 10 American Assassin $1,375,000 -59% 1,656 -1364 $830 $34,436,277 4 CBS Films / Lionsgate 11 Home Again $529,902 -69% 1,003 -1367 $528 $26,315,248 5 Open Road

LIMITED (100 — 999) # TITLE WEEKEND LOCATIONS AVG. TOTAL WKS. DIST. 1 Victoria & Abdul $4,142,000 279% 732 655 $5,658 $5,957,394 3 Focus Features 2 ‘Til Death Do Us Part $731,623 -52% 550 -12 $1,330 $2,640,645 2 Novus Content 3 The Stray $550,000 — 640 — $859 $550,000 1 Pure Flix 4 A Question Of Faith $435,000 -58% 608 -53 $715 $1,770,256 2 Pure Flix Entertainment 5 mother! $360,000 -75% 481 -1359 $748 $17,269,536 4 Paramount 6 Judwaa 2 $295,000 -54% 192 0 $1,536 $1,166,989 2 FIP 7 Despicable Me 3 $275,000 -25% 304 -115 $905 $262,623,370 15 Universal 8 Stronger $256,120 -72% 335 -310 $765 $3,748,493 3 Lionsgate/Roadside Attractions 9 Leap! $193,167 -60% 401 -329 $482 $21,198,196 7 The Weinstein Company 10 Wind River $192,121 -68% 356 -536 $540 $33,218,905 10 The Weinstein Company 11 The Hitman’s Bodyguard $175,000 -74% 314 -805 $557 $75,026,672 8 Lionsgate / Summit 12 Cars 3 $117,000 115% 131 43 $893 $152,608,499 17 Disney 13 Brad’s Status $104,400 -74% 247 -206 $423 $2,021,809 4 Amazon Studios / Annapurna Pictures 14 Friend Request $86,000 -88% 154 -1927 $558 $3,711,170 3 Entertainment Studios Motion Pictures 15 The Glass Castle $42,000 -27% 113 -23 $372 $17,234,731 9 Lionsgate Lionsgate