Studio Weekend Estimates: ‘Boo! 2’ Scares Up $21.6M, ‘Geostorm’ Hits Stormy Seas w/ $13.3M

Sunday Update: It wasn’t a trick but a treat for Boo! 2: A Madea Halloween, which led the box office this weekend with $21.6 million.

The horror comedy starring Tyler Perry started 24 percent behind last year’s original Boo!: A Madea Halloween.

Yet that’s actually a much milder decline than most comedy sequels recently. Neighbors 2 and Zoolander 2 opened 55 and 41 percent behind their predecessors respectively (adjusted for inflation), while My Big Fat Greek Wedding ultimately earned only about one-quarter its predecessor’s total.

The eighth “Madea” movie, this is poised to be the second-lowest opening among the eight films, with only 2013’s A Madea Christmas posting a lower opening. Still, Boo! 2 with exceed its modest $25 million budget less than a week into its theatrical run.

Warner Bros.’ Geostorm started in second place with $13.3 million, but the disaster epic starring Gerard Butler cost $120 million and will be lucky to earn back even one-third of that at the domestic box office.

Domestically, the film earned a “B-” average CinemaScore from an audience that ran 56 percent male and 77 percent over 25 years old. The latter stat is particularly surprising, an older than expected turnout considering that high budget special-effects-laden spectacles are usually much attractive to the young.

Overseas grosses are usually Hollywood’s primary revenue source on big-budget spectacles when domestic earnings fall short, but Geostorm has only earned $49.6 million overseas. To be fair, it has yet to open in China where it comes out next weekend.

Sony’s firefighter drama Only the Brave started in fifth place with $6.0 million. Starring Josh Brolin, Miles Teller, and Jeff Bridges, the film earned a rave review from Vice President Mike Pence (seriously) but wasn’t able to translate to mass audience success.

Universal’s mystery drama The Snowman melted to eighth place with $3.4 million. The Michael Fassbender film, with projections already cooling pre-release given its surprisingly low theater count, was unable to overcome its “D” average CinemaScore.

Elsewhere at the box office, last weekend’s leader Happy Death Day fell to third place. With a 64 plummet to $9.3 million, the horror from Universal was unable to maximize the approaching Halloween holiday and instead took a steep drop.

Lionsgate has now posted the top film for four of the past 10 weekends, counting the three weekends on top for The Hitman’s Bodyguard in August and September. Add to that Lionsgate likely leading again next weekend with Jigsaw, and it’s poised to be a good fall season for that studio.

Comparisons:

The top 10 films this weekend made $76.0 million total. That’s 14 percent below last weekend, and 10 percent behind this same weekend last year when The Accountant led with $24.7 million.

Year to date box office is running 5.0 percent behind last year.

Overseas Update:

Fox’s Kingsman: The Golden Circle opened in China this weekend, where it took first place there with $40.3 million.

With a $48.7 million total overseas weekend, the film has now earned $250.2 million and counting from international markets.

It appears likely to finish about even or slightly ahead of the $286.0 million overseas take of its predecessor Kingsman: The Secret Service, even as it also appears likely to fall short of its predecessor domestically.

Geostorm earned a $36.4 million overseas weekend, where it took first place in 36 of its 50 overseas markets.

Sunday’s Studio Weekend Estimates for Friday, October 20 – Sunday, October 22, 2017:

WIDE (1000+) # TITLE WEEKEND LOCATIONS AVG. TOTAL WKS. DIST. 1 Tyler Perry’s Boo 2! A Madea Halloween $21,650,000 — 2,388 — $9,066 $21,650,000 1 Lionsgate 2 Geostorm $13,300,000 — 3,246 — $4,097 $13,300,000 1 Warner Bros. 3 Happy Death Day $9,375,000 -64% 3,298 149 $2,843 $40,684,365 2 Universal / Blumhouse 4 Blade Runner 2049 $7,155,000 -54% 3,203 -855 $2,234 $74,005,203 3 Warner Bros. 5 Only The Brave $6,010,000 — 2,577 — $2,332 $6,010,000 1 Sony Pictures 6 The Foreigner $5,450,000 -58% 2,515 0 $2,167 $22,844,253 2 STX Entertainment 7 It (2017) $3,500,000 -42% 2,560 -616 $1,367 $320,234,616 7 Warner Bros. / New Line 8 The Snowman $3,442,000 — 1,812 — $1,900 $3,442,000 1 Universal 9 American Made $3,162,000 -43% 2,559 -539 $1,236 $45,503,735 4 Universal 10 Kingsman: The Golden Circle $3,000,000 -44% 2,318 -664 $1,294 $94,568,932 5 Fox 11 The Mountain Between Us $2,750,000 -52% 3,151 -108 $873 $25,528,885 3 20th Century Fox 12 Same Kind of Different as Me $2,560,000 — 1,362 — $1,880 $2,560,000 1 Pure Flix Entertainment 13 Victoria & Abdul $2,160,000 -28% 1,060 160 $2,038 $14,870,534 5 Focus Features 14 The LEGO Ninjago Movie $2,150,000 -50% 2,102 -951 $1,023 $54,633,502 5 Warner Bros. 15 My Little Pony: The Movie $1,945,000 -53% 2,301 -227 $845 $18,474,599 3 Lionsgate

LIMITED (100 — 999) # TITLE WEEKEND LOCATIONS AVG. TOTAL WKS. DIST. 1 Marshall $1,509,821 -50% 821 0 $1,839 $5,461,812 2 Open Road 2 Golmaal Again $1,008,752 — 265 — $3,807 $1,008,752 1 Reliance Entertainment 3 The Florida Project $636,615 73% 112 79 $5,684 $1,375,238 3 A24 4 Battle of the Sexes $590,000 -56% 545 -849 $1,083 $11,457,167 5 Fox Searchlight 5 Loving Vincent $391,974 18% 114 59 $3,438 $1,317,223 5 Good Deed Entertainment 6 Flatliners $245,000 -84% 535 -1448 $458 $16,440,051 4 Sony Pictures 7 Professor Marston & The Wonder Women $229,000 -69% 959 -270 $239 $1,309,446 2 Annapurna Pictures 8 Despicable Me 3 $195,000 -20% 337 71 $579 $263,269,020 17 Universal 9 Mark Felt: The Man Who Brought Down The White House $192,590 64% 332 243 $580 $491,695 4 Sony Pictures Classics 10 American Assassin $175,000 -66% 312 -508 $561 $35,984,166 6 CBS Films / Lionsgate 11 Breathe $155,925 600% 315 311 $495 $183,789 2 Bleeker Street 12 The Stray $106,000 -63% 139 -291 $763 $1,437,395 3 Purdie Distribution 13 The Hitman’s Bodyguard $102,000 27% 172 7 $593 $75,318,595 10 Lionsgate / Summit 14 mother! $63,000 -51% 106 -53 $594 $17,763,047 6 Paramount 15 Wind River $54,104 -50% 121 -73 $447 $33,559,829 12 The Weinstein Company 16 Home Again $53,071 -68% 158 -203 $336 $26,911,725 7 Open Road 17 Leap! $49,202 -51% 116 -69 $424 $21,500,523 9 The Weinstein Company