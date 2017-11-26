Studio Weekend Estimates: ‘Coco’ Sings w/ $49M/$71M 3-Day/5-Day, ‘Justice League’ Holds w/ $40.7M/$62.8M

Coco sang loud and clear at the box office this weekend, bringing in $49 million over the three-day frame and $71 million since its opening on Wednesday. That was more than good enough for a No. 1 finish, though it fell a bit short of last year’s Moana, which debuted to $55.5 million over the three-day frame and $81.1 million over the five-day frame last Thanksgiving. That said, it improved upon the performance of Disney/Pixar’s The Good Dinosaur, which opened to $39.1 million over the three-day and $55.5 million over the five-day over Thanksgiving weekend 2015.

Coco‘s stellar reviews were undoubtedly a factor in its success this weekend. Perhaps even better, it rated an A+ Cinemascore from audiences, which bodes well for the animated effort’s long-term playability through the holiday season. In the record books, it now ranks as the fourth biggest Thanksgiving opening ever, behind only Frozen ($94 million), Moana ($82 million) and Toy Story 3 ($80 million). Demographically, Coco‘s audience this weekend was 53% female, 73% families, and 36% under the age of 12.

Running a reasonably close second was Warner Bros.’ Justice League, which took in $40.7 million over the three-day frame and $62.8 million since Wednesday. The superhero team-up film demonstrated a good hold after its weaker-than-expected $98 million debut last weekend. The film’s 57% drop is an improvement over several previous DCEU titles including Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice (69%) and Suicide Squad (67%). Wonder Woman remains the champ in that department, however, with a drop of just 43% in its second weekend. While much was made of the Justice League’s sub-$100 million debut last weekend, the hold was more solid than expected.

In third place, Lionsgate’s Wonder continued to impress, grossing $22.3 million over three days and $32.2 million over five days, giving it a stellar total of $69.4 million in its first ten days. That represents a drop of just 19% from last weekend’s three-day total. The YA adaptation’s box office run thus far has shades of The Blind Side‘s performance back in 2009, though it probably won’t reach the heights of that Oscar-winning Sandra Bullock drama, which crossed $100 million by the same period and $255 million domestically by the end of its theatrical run.

