Studio Weekend Estimates: ‘Hitman’s Bodyguard’ Shoots for First with $20M+ Debut

Lionsgate’s The Hitman’s Bodyguard was No. 1 with a bullet this weekend, grossing $21.6 million in its opening frame – significantly above what our forecast predicted.

The buddy action-comedy starring Ryan Reynolds and Samuel L. Jackson benefitted from the drawing power of its two stars, despite garnering a less-than-impressive 39% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Its weekend total puts it far ahead of last year’s similar War Dogs, which grossed $14.3 million in its opening frame.

The Hitman’s Bodyguard had the advantage of weak competition in the marketplace, as summer winds to a close and the season’s tentpole releases fade away. Audiences also liked the film much better than the critics did, finishing with a B+ Cinemascore.

Starting in third place was Steven Soderbergh’s heist comedy Logan Lucky, whose starry cast couldn’t stop it from opening to a soft $8 million in 3,031 locations.

Awareness for the film may have suffered from Soderbergh’s unorthodox distribution strategy, which saw him skirting the major studios in order to retain creative control of the film’s marketing (and a higher percentage of the gross). It secured its theatrical release through indie distributor Bleecker Street.

Starring Channing Tatum and Adam Driver as brothers attempting a heist during a NASCAR race, Logan Lucky finished with a strong 93% average on Rotten Tomatoes but simply wasn’t able to pick up steam with audiences. The film’s disappointing start will inevitably raise questions about Soderbergh’s renegade distribution strategy.

Last weekend’s champ, Warner Bros.’ Annabelle: Creation, held up well in its sophomore frame with $15.5 million, good enough for a second place finish. The prequel to 2014’s Annabelle (and latest entry in the “Conjuring universe”) has brought in over $64 million so far and may well top its predecessor’s $84 million total when all is said and done.

The studio’s Dunkirk also continued to hold well in its fifth frame, dropping just 38% for a total of $6.7 million in fourth place. Positive reviews and director Christopher Nolan’s ardent fanbase have kept the title strong over the last half of the summer, and it now stands at a domestic total of $165 million.

Among holdovers, Open Road’s critically-assailed animated sequel The Nut Job 2: Nutty by Nature brought in $5.1 million in fifth place, giving it a little over $17 million in two weeks with not much left in the tank.

Meanwhile, period drama The Glass Castle starring Brie Larson grossed around $2.5 million in its second week for a $9.7 million total.

In limited release, Fox Searchlight’s Sundance drama Patti Cake$ starring newcomer Danielle McDonald as an aspiring rapper had a so-so start with $66,000 from 14 locations, or about $4,700 per screen. The Aubrey Plaza dark comedy Ingrid Goes West did well in its sophomore expansion, grossing over $265,000 in 26 theaters, or about $10,000 per screen.

Overseas update:

Warner Bros.’ Wonder Woman soared past the $800 million mark globally over the weekend, putting it in line with previous DC Extended Universe entries Suicide Squad and Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice. Unlike its franchise predecessors, which relied much more on overseas grosses, Wonder Woman’s total is so far about evenly split between domestic and international markets.

Studio Weekend Estimates for Friday, August 18 – Sunday, August 20, 2017

WIDE (1000+) # TITLE WEEKEND LOCATIONS AVG. TOTAL WKS. DIST. 1 The Hitman’s Bodyguard $21,600,000 — 3,377 — $6,396 $21,600,000 1 Lionsgate / Summit 2 Annabelle: Creation $15,500,000 -56% 3,542 40 $4,376 $64,044,221 2 Warner Bros. / New Line 3 Logan Lucky $8,050,182 — 3,031 — $2,656 $8,050,182 1 Bleeker Street 4 Dunkirk $6,700,000 -38% 3,271 -491 $2,048 $165,508,079 5 Warner Bros. 5 The Nut Job 2: Nutty By Nature $5,113,278 -39% 4,003 0 $1,277 $7,696,923 2 Open Road 6 The Emoji Movie $4,350,000 -33% 2,791 -428 $1,559 $71,767,352 4 Sony / Columbia 7 Spider-Man: Homecoming $4,250,000 -29% 2,341 -266 $1,815 $314,051,381 7 Sony / Columbia 8 Girls Trip $3,844,030 -41% 2,010 -293 $1,912 $103,986,175 5 Universal 9 The Dark Tower $3,720,000 -52% 3,143 -308 $1,184 $41,604,378 3 Sony / Columbia 10 Kidnap $2,860,000 -44% 2,345 -73 $1,220 $2,860,000 3 Aviron Pictures 11 The Glass Castle $2,550,000 -45% 1,461 0 $1,745 $9,706,381 2 Lionsgate Lionsgate 12 Atomic Blonde $2,240,085 -50% 1,628 -465 $1,376 $47,218,940 4 Focus Features 13 Despicable Me 3 $2,039,710 -35% 1,551 -462 $1,315 $251,740,230 8 Universal 14 War for the Planet of the Apes $1,975,000 -45% 1,228 -870 $1,608 $140,922,203 6 Fox 15 Detroit $850,000 -71% 1,428 -1579 $595 $15,518,463 4 Annapurna Pictures

LIMITED (100 — 999) # TITLE WEEKEND LOCATIONS AVG. TOTAL WKS. DIST. 1 Wind River $3,025,236 394% 694 649 $4,359 $4,138,505 3 The Weinstein Company 2 Wonder Woman $1,100,000 -24% 803 -158 $1,370 $404,008,376 12 Warner Bros. 3 The Big Sick $1,025,000 -30% 618 -91 $1,659 $38,090,430 9 Lionsgate 4 Baby Driver $875,000 -39% 683 -182 $1,281 $101,708,441 8 Sony / TriStar 5 An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth to Power $300,000 -63% 524 -32 $573 $2,993,649 4 Paramount 6 Cars 3 $267,000 -19% 247 -61 $1,081 $148,790,767 10 Disney 7 47 Meters Down $219,000 46% 146 -27 $1,500 $43,653,065 10 Entertainment Studios Motion Pictures 8 Step $205,000 — 306 121 $670 $809,253 3 Fox Searchlight 9 Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 $185,000 -28% 195 -15 $949 $389,192,395 16 Disney 10 Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales $183,000 65% 184 59 $995 $171,809,932 13 Disney 11 Transformers: The Last Knight $170,000 -36% 224 -31 $759 $130,098,855 9 Paramount 12 Maudie $124,451 -24% 124 -39 $1,004 $124,451 10 Sony Pictures Classics