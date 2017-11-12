WEEKEND ESTIMATES: ‘Thor: Ragnarok’ Smashes Through $200M in North America, Hits $650M Worldwide

'Daddy's Home 2' Beats 'Murder on the Orient Express' for Second Place in Opening Weekend Showdown

  • Thor: Ragnarok once again topped the box office, finishing its second weekend with a $56.6 million haul that boosted its North America total to $211.5 million. The film has grossed 438.5 million overseas and $650.1 million worldwide.
  • Daddy’s Home 2 edged out Murder on the Orient Express for second place. The comedy sequel opened to $30 million against the classic crime caper’s $28.2 million bow.
  • Three Billboards Outside Ebbings, Missouri and Lady Bird were the top stories among platform releases. Three Billboards opened in 4 screens with a $320k haul and market-leading $80k per-screen average. Lady Bird grossed $1.24 million in its second weekend after expanding to 37 locations.

Thor: Ragnarok electrified the box office again this weekend, finishing at No. 1 with $56.6 million and easily beating out two high-profile newcomers.

The latest MCU superhero epic continued to power above the competition on the strength of the Marvel brand and critical raves, dropping just 54% from its opening frame and giving it $211 million in just two weeks.

That’s a better second-weekend performance than any other sequel in the MCU franchise domestically, and it will easily surpass both Doctor Strange ($232 million domestic total) and Captain America: The Winter Soldier ($259 million) by next weekend.

In second place, the Paramount comedy sequel Daddy’s Home 2 brought in an estimated $30 million in its opening frame, significantly lower than the first film’s $38.7 million opening but a triumph considering its abysmal 16% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. That gross far exceeded our prediction of $22 million for the follow-up, which added Mel Gibson and John Lithgow to the cast this go-round.

Luckily for Paramount, the Will Ferrell-Mark Wahlberg boasts an A- Cinemascore, indicating audiences liked the follow-up much better than critics. This bodes well for the film’s long-term performance going into the holiday season.

The performance of Daddy’s Home 2 is in some ways comparable to last weekend’s newcomer A Bad Moms Christmas, another comedy sequel that suffered a sizable opening-weekend drop from its previous installment. That film nevertheless held up very well in its sophomore frame (see below).

Coming in just a hair short of Daddy’s Home 2 in third place was 20th Century Fox’s Murder on the Orient Express, which grossed $28.2 million on the strength of a star-packed cast that includes Johnny Depp, Michelle Pfeiffer, Daisy Ridley and Judi Dench.

Orient Express’s middling Rotten Tomatoes score of 58% likely held the film back from achieving a bigger number this weekend, but it performed well enough with adult audiences to serve as an example of successful counter-programming.

In fourth place, A Bad Moms Christmas held up even better than the first film in its sophomore frame, dropping just 31% for an estimated $11.5 million. While it certainly won’t reach the heights of its predecessor, which grossed over $113 million domestically by the end of its run, its performance this weekend suggests there’s still some gas left in the tank.

Among other holdovers, Lionsgate’s horror sequel/reboot Jigsaw finished in fifth with $3.4 million in its third weekend, bringing its domestic cume to an estimated $34.3 million. While that puts it above franchise low point Saw VI ($27.6 million), it’s likely to fall a hair short of Saw 3D, which admittedly benefitted from 3D surcharges in its bloody crawl to $45.7 million domestically.

Meanwhile, Universal’s would-be awards player Thank You for Your Service dropped out of the Top 10 in just its third weekend, finishing the frame with only $895,000.

One of the biggest stories this weekend happened further down the chart in the form of Lady Bird, the massive limited-release success story that continued its hefty performance with a successful sophomore expansion. The Greta Gerwig-directed drama starring Saoirse Ronan grossed over $1.2 million this weekend on just 37 screens, giving it a per-theater average of $33,000 and continuing its momentum as it moves into awards season.

Overseas update:

Internationally, Thor: Ragnarok brought in another $75 million this weekend, bringing the film’s global haul to a massive $650 million. That exceeds the lifetime total of both Thor ($449 milllion) and Thor: the Dark World ($644 million) in just three weeks of play. In overseas markets, it’s even tracking 12% ahead of this summer’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2.

Also from Disney, the Pixar title Coco grossed another $8.4 million in its third weekend in Mexico, giving it a grand total thus far of $41.4 million. That makes it the second highest-grossing film in the country’s history and the highest-grossing animated film of all time there. Combined with Thor: Ragnarok, the film’s performance pushed Walt Disney Studios over the $3 billion mark worldwide for the year.

Studio Weekend Estimates for Friday, November 10 – Sunday, November 12, 2017

WIDE (1000+)
# TITLE WEEKEND LOCATIONS AVG. TOTAL WKS. DIST.
1 Thor: Ragnarok $56,600,000 -54% 4,080 0 $13,873 $211,589,707 2 Disney
2 Daddy’s Home 2 $30,000,000 3,575 $8,392 $30,000,000 1 Paramount
3 Murder on the Orient Express (2017) $28,200,000 3,341 $8,441 $28,200,000 1 Fox
4 A Bad Moms Christmas $11,510,000 -31% 3,615 0 $3,184 $39,873,626 2 STX Entertainment
5 Jigsaw $3,420,000 -48% 2,651 -290 $1,290 $34,354,093 3 Lionsgate
6 Tyler Perry’s Boo 2! A Madea Halloween $2,070,000 -54% 1,900 -302 $1,089 $45,920,463 4 Lionsgate
7 Geostorm $1,545,000 -52% 1,685 -981 $917 $31,623,892 4 Warner Bros.
8 Happy Death Day $1,300,000 -52% 1,564 -620 $831 $54,941,605 5 Universal / Blumhouse
9 Only The Brave $950,000 -51% 1,207 -866 $787 $17,073,916 4 Sony Pictures
10 Thank You For Your Service $895,000 -59% 1,348 -735 $664 $9,105,390 3 Universal Pictures

LIMITED (100 — 999)
# TITLE WEEKEND LOCATIONS AVG. TOTAL WKS. DIST.
1 Blade Runner 2049 $1,410,000 -39% 863 -601 $1,634 $88,001,297 6 Warner Bros.
2 The Foreigner $750,000 -53% 737 -719 $1,018 $33,443,122 5 STX Entertainment
3 The Florida Project $579,370 -9% 229 40 $2,530 $3,839,247 6 A24
4 My Little Pony: The Movie $525,000 -13% 592 -193 $887 $21,536,241 6 Lionsgate
5 Loving Vincent $515,140 -14% 212 7 $2,430 $3,934,014 8 Good Deed Entertainment
6 LBJ $509,000 -54% 608 -51 $837 $2,084,946 2 Electric Entertainment
7 The Killing of a Sacred Deer $476,243 21% 238 152 $2,001 $1,559,422 4 A24
8 American Made $454,000 -43% 419 -244 $1,084 $50,756,895 7 Universal
9 Let There Be Light $431,892 -75% 774 132 $558 $5,256,786 3 Atlas
10 Kingsman: The Golden Circle $420,000 -49% 421 -381 $998 $99,411,408 8 Fox
11 Marshall $419,425 -17% 601 87 $698 $8,463,783 5 Open Road
12 The Mountain Between Us $285,000 -41% 403 -313 $707 $29,460,921 6 20th Century Fox
13 Wonderstruck $245,220 6% 261 140 $940 $825,262 4 Roadside / Amazon
14 Despicable Me 3 $219,000 2% 195 1 $1,123 $264,048,255 20 Universal
15 Same Kind of Different as Me $190,000 -57% 296 -228 $642 $6,157,382 4 Pure Flix Entertainment
16 Goodbye Christopher Robin $180,000 -50% 196 -66 $918 $1,523,338 5 Fox Searchlight
17 Battle of the Sexes $95,000 -49% 103 -55 $922 $12,480,061 8 Fox Searchlight
18 Suburbicon $85,000 -93% 281 -1765 $302 $5,748,427 3 Paramount
19 Leap! $79,739 -4% 110 0 $725 $21,736,006 12 The Weinstein Company

PLATFORM (1 — 99)
# TITLE WEEKEND LOCATIONS AVG. TOTAL WKS. DIST.
1 Lady Bird $1,249,358 243% 37 33 $33,766 $1,781,438 2 A24
2 Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri $320,000 4 $80,000 $320,000 5 Fox Searchlight
3 Jane $228,876 3% 96 41 $2,384 $825,073 4 Abramorama
4 My Friend Dahmer $190,000 435% 45 41 $4,222 $243,207 2 FilmRise
5 Last Flag Flying $172,000 324% 32 28 $5,375 $241,773 2 Lionsgate
6 A Question Of Faith $57,500 278% 30 5 $1,917 $2,438,822 7 Pure Flix Entertainment
7 Novitiate $55,206 29 $1,904 $166,052 3 Sony Pictures Classics
8 The Snowman $36,000 -79% 85 -439 $424 $6,658,715 4 Universal
9 Faces Places $32,207 20 -8 $1,610 $424,144 6 Cohen Media Group
10 Wind River $30,339 -42% 86 -19 $353 $33,752,102 15 The Weinstein Company
11 Breathe $17,059 -57% 32 -26 $533 $455,490 5 Bleeker Street
12 The Stray $17,000 25% 34 11 $500 $1,551,983 6 Purdie Distribution
13 Bill Nye: Science Guy $14,350 1 $14,350 $22,786 3 PBS Distribution
14 Thelma $12,357 1 $12,357 $12,357 1 The Orchard
15 BPM (Beats Per Minute) $10,703 8% 20 14 $535 $56,246 4 The Orchard
16 Mark Felt: The Man Who Brought Down The White House $9,295 16 $581 $755,541 7 Sony Pictures Classics
17 Dina $4,866 -63% 8 -16 $608 $88,154 6 The Orchard
18 Friend Request $461 -5% 2 -2 $231 $3,758,285 8 Entertainment Studios Motion Pictures
