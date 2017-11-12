WEEKEND ESTIMATES: ‘Thor: Ragnarok’ Smashes Through $200M in North America, Hits $650M Worldwide
'Daddy's Home 2' Beats 'Murder on the Orient Express' for Second Place in Opening Weekend Showdown
- Thor: Ragnarok once again topped the box office, finishing its second weekend with a $56.6 million haul that boosted its North America total to $211.5 million. The film has grossed 438.5 million overseas and $650.1 million worldwide.
- Daddy’s Home 2 edged out Murder on the Orient Express for second place. The comedy sequel opened to $30 million against the classic crime caper’s $28.2 million bow.
- Three Billboards Outside Ebbings, Missouri and Lady Bird were the top stories among platform releases. Three Billboards opened in 4 screens with a $320k haul and market-leading $80k per-screen average. Lady Bird grossed $1.24 million in its second weekend after expanding to 37 locations.
Thor: Ragnarok electrified the box office again this weekend, finishing at No. 1 with $56.6 million and easily beating out two high-profile newcomers.
The latest MCU superhero epic continued to power above the competition on the strength of the Marvel brand and critical raves, dropping just 54% from its opening frame and giving it $211 million in just two weeks.
That’s a better second-weekend performance than any other sequel in the MCU franchise domestically, and it will easily surpass both Doctor Strange ($232 million domestic total) and Captain America: The Winter Soldier ($259 million) by next weekend.
In second place, the Paramount comedy sequel Daddy’s Home 2 brought in an estimated $30 million in its opening frame, significantly lower than the first film’s $38.7 million opening but a triumph considering its abysmal 16% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. That gross far exceeded our prediction of $22 million for the follow-up, which added Mel Gibson and John Lithgow to the cast this go-round.
Luckily for Paramount, the Will Ferrell-Mark Wahlberg boasts an A- Cinemascore, indicating audiences liked the follow-up much better than critics. This bodes well for the film’s long-term performance going into the holiday season.
The performance of Daddy’s Home 2 is in some ways comparable to last weekend’s newcomer A Bad Moms Christmas, another comedy sequel that suffered a sizable opening-weekend drop from its previous installment. That film nevertheless held up very well in its sophomore frame (see below).
Coming in just a hair short of Daddy’s Home 2 in third place was 20th Century Fox’s Murder on the Orient Express, which grossed $28.2 million on the strength of a star-packed cast that includes Johnny Depp, Michelle Pfeiffer, Daisy Ridley and Judi Dench.
Orient Express’s middling Rotten Tomatoes score of 58% likely held the film back from achieving a bigger number this weekend, but it performed well enough with adult audiences to serve as an example of successful counter-programming.
In fourth place, A Bad Moms Christmas held up even better than the first film in its sophomore frame, dropping just 31% for an estimated $11.5 million. While it certainly won’t reach the heights of its predecessor, which grossed over $113 million domestically by the end of its run, its performance this weekend suggests there’s still some gas left in the tank.
Among other holdovers, Lionsgate’s horror sequel/reboot Jigsaw finished in fifth with $3.4 million in its third weekend, bringing its domestic cume to an estimated $34.3 million. While that puts it above franchise low point Saw VI ($27.6 million), it’s likely to fall a hair short of Saw 3D, which admittedly benefitted from 3D surcharges in its bloody crawl to $45.7 million domestically.
Meanwhile, Universal’s would-be awards player Thank You for Your Service dropped out of the Top 10 in just its third weekend, finishing the frame with only $895,000.
One of the biggest stories this weekend happened further down the chart in the form of Lady Bird, the massive limited-release success story that continued its hefty performance with a successful sophomore expansion. The Greta Gerwig-directed drama starring Saoirse Ronan grossed over $1.2 million this weekend on just 37 screens, giving it a per-theater average of $33,000 and continuing its momentum as it moves into awards season.
Overseas update:
Internationally, Thor: Ragnarok brought in another $75 million this weekend, bringing the film’s global haul to a massive $650 million. That exceeds the lifetime total of both Thor ($449 milllion) and Thor: the Dark World ($644 million) in just three weeks of play. In overseas markets, it’s even tracking 12% ahead of this summer’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2.
Also from Disney, the Pixar title Coco grossed another $8.4 million in its third weekend in Mexico, giving it a grand total thus far of $41.4 million. That makes it the second highest-grossing film in the country’s history and the highest-grossing animated film of all time there. Combined with Thor: Ragnarok, the film’s performance pushed Walt Disney Studios over the $3 billion mark worldwide for the year.
Studio Weekend Estimates for Friday, November 10 – Sunday, November 12, 2017
|#
|TITLE
|WEEKEND
|LOCATIONS
|AVG.
|TOTAL
|WKS.
|DIST.
|1
|Thor: Ragnarok
|$56,600,000
|-54%
|4,080
|0
|$13,873
|$211,589,707
|2
|Disney
|2
|Daddy’s Home 2
|$30,000,000
|—
|3,575
|—
|$8,392
|$30,000,000
|1
|Paramount
|3
|Murder on the Orient Express (2017)
|$28,200,000
|—
|3,341
|—
|$8,441
|$28,200,000
|1
|Fox
|4
|A Bad Moms Christmas
|$11,510,000
|-31%
|3,615
|0
|$3,184
|$39,873,626
|2
|STX Entertainment
|5
|Jigsaw
|$3,420,000
|-48%
|2,651
|-290
|$1,290
|$34,354,093
|3
|Lionsgate
|6
|Tyler Perry’s Boo 2! A Madea Halloween
|$2,070,000
|-54%
|1,900
|-302
|$1,089
|$45,920,463
|4
|Lionsgate
|7
|Geostorm
|$1,545,000
|-52%
|1,685
|-981
|$917
|$31,623,892
|4
|Warner Bros.
|8
|Happy Death Day
|$1,300,000
|-52%
|1,564
|-620
|$831
|$54,941,605
|5
|Universal / Blumhouse
|9
|Only The Brave
|$950,000
|-51%
|1,207
|-866
|$787
|$17,073,916
|4
|Sony Pictures
|10
|Thank You For Your Service
|$895,000
|-59%
|1,348
|-735
|$664
|$9,105,390
|3
|Universal Pictures
|#
|TITLE
|WEEKEND
|LOCATIONS
|AVG.
|TOTAL
|WKS.
|DIST.
|1
|Blade Runner 2049
|$1,410,000
|-39%
|863
|-601
|$1,634
|$88,001,297
|6
|Warner Bros.
|2
|The Foreigner
|$750,000
|-53%
|737
|-719
|$1,018
|$33,443,122
|5
|STX Entertainment
|3
|The Florida Project
|$579,370
|-9%
|229
|40
|$2,530
|$3,839,247
|6
|A24
|4
|My Little Pony: The Movie
|$525,000
|-13%
|592
|-193
|$887
|$21,536,241
|6
|Lionsgate
|5
|Loving Vincent
|$515,140
|-14%
|212
|7
|$2,430
|$3,934,014
|8
|Good Deed Entertainment
|6
|LBJ
|$509,000
|-54%
|608
|-51
|$837
|$2,084,946
|2
|Electric Entertainment
|7
|The Killing of a Sacred Deer
|$476,243
|21%
|238
|152
|$2,001
|$1,559,422
|4
|A24
|8
|American Made
|$454,000
|-43%
|419
|-244
|$1,084
|$50,756,895
|7
|Universal
|9
|Let There Be Light
|$431,892
|-75%
|774
|132
|$558
|$5,256,786
|3
|Atlas
|10
|Kingsman: The Golden Circle
|$420,000
|-49%
|421
|-381
|$998
|$99,411,408
|8
|Fox
|11
|Marshall
|$419,425
|-17%
|601
|87
|$698
|$8,463,783
|5
|Open Road
|12
|The Mountain Between Us
|$285,000
|-41%
|403
|-313
|$707
|$29,460,921
|6
|20th Century Fox
|13
|Wonderstruck
|$245,220
|6%
|261
|140
|$940
|$825,262
|4
|Roadside / Amazon
|14
|Despicable Me 3
|$219,000
|2%
|195
|1
|$1,123
|$264,048,255
|20
|Universal
|15
|Same Kind of Different as Me
|$190,000
|-57%
|296
|-228
|$642
|$6,157,382
|4
|Pure Flix Entertainment
|16
|Goodbye Christopher Robin
|$180,000
|-50%
|196
|-66
|$918
|$1,523,338
|5
|Fox Searchlight
|17
|Battle of the Sexes
|$95,000
|-49%
|103
|-55
|$922
|$12,480,061
|8
|Fox Searchlight
|18
|Suburbicon
|$85,000
|-93%
|281
|-1765
|$302
|$5,748,427
|3
|Paramount
|19
|Leap!
|$79,739
|-4%
|110
|0
|$725
|$21,736,006
|12
|The Weinstein Company
|#
|TITLE
|WEEKEND
|LOCATIONS
|AVG.
|TOTAL
|WKS.
|DIST.
|1
|Lady Bird
|$1,249,358
|243%
|37
|33
|$33,766
|$1,781,438
|2
|A24
|2
|Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
|$320,000
|—
|4
|—
|$80,000
|$320,000
|5
|Fox Searchlight
|3
|Jane
|$228,876
|3%
|96
|41
|$2,384
|$825,073
|4
|Abramorama
|4
|My Friend Dahmer
|$190,000
|435%
|45
|41
|$4,222
|$243,207
|2
|FilmRise
|5
|Last Flag Flying
|$172,000
|324%
|32
|28
|$5,375
|$241,773
|2
|Lionsgate
|6
|A Question Of Faith
|$57,500
|278%
|30
|5
|$1,917
|$2,438,822
|7
|Pure Flix Entertainment
|7
|Novitiate
|$55,206
|—
|29
|—
|$1,904
|$166,052
|3
|Sony Pictures Classics
|8
|The Snowman
|$36,000
|-79%
|85
|-439
|$424
|$6,658,715
|4
|Universal
|9
|Faces Places
|$32,207
|—
|20
|-8
|$1,610
|$424,144
|6
|Cohen Media Group
|10
|Wind River
|$30,339
|-42%
|86
|-19
|$353
|$33,752,102
|15
|The Weinstein Company
|11
|Breathe
|$17,059
|-57%
|32
|-26
|$533
|$455,490
|5
|Bleeker Street
|12
|The Stray
|$17,000
|25%
|34
|11
|$500
|$1,551,983
|6
|Purdie Distribution
|13
|Bill Nye: Science Guy
|$14,350
|—
|1
|—
|$14,350
|$22,786
|3
|PBS Distribution
|14
|Thelma
|$12,357
|—
|1
|—
|$12,357
|$12,357
|1
|The Orchard
|15
|BPM (Beats Per Minute)
|$10,703
|8%
|20
|14
|$535
|$56,246
|4
|The Orchard
|16
|Mark Felt: The Man Who Brought Down The White House
|$9,295
|—
|16
|—
|$581
|$755,541
|7
|Sony Pictures Classics
|17
|Dina
|$4,866
|-63%
|8
|-16
|$608
|$88,154
|6
|The Orchard
|18
|Friend Request
|$461
|-5%
|2
|-2
|$231
|$3,758,285
|8
|Entertainment Studios Motion Pictures
0 Comments
No comments!
There are no comments yet, but you can be first to comment this article.