Weekend Estimates: ‘Boo 2’ Aims for Healthy $20M; ‘Geostorm’ Eyes $13M; ‘Happy Death Day’ Adds $9.6M; ‘Only the Brave’ Paces for $6.15M; ‘The Snowman’ ($3.6M) & ‘Same Kind of Different As Me’ ($2.9M) Round Out Openers

Saturday Update: Lionsgate and Tyler Perry’s Boo 2! A Madea Halloween debuted at the top of the box office as expected on Friday with an estimated $7.47 million haul, including Thursday night grosses. That’s about 21 percent below the $9.47 million first day of its predecessor on this same weekend last year, which in the grand scheme of things isn’t too sharp of a drop-off compared to those seen by other comedy sequels in recent years (especially considering the relatively low budgets Perry is known for working with). The studio is projecting a $21 million opening weekend.

Geostorm debuted in second place with $4.3 million on Friday, coming in 10 percent the $4.78 million opening day of fellow Gerard Butler actioner Gods of Egypt.

Happy Death Day registered at third place with $3.0 million yesterday, bringing its eight-day domestic cume to a strong $34.3 million. Its sophomore frame looks to land around $9.3 million, per Universal’s projections.

Only the Brave opened in fourth place with $2.125 million yesterday, including Thursday earnings. That’s about 16 percent ahead of The 33‘s $1.84 million debut in November 2015. The studio is projecting an opening weekend tally of $6.15 million.

Blade Runner 2049 rounded out the top five with $2.03 million, giving it an updated domestic haul of $68.9 million. This weekend should check in around $6.6 million.

Meanwhile, The Foreigner added $1.62 million in sixth place (aiming for a $5.2 million sophomore frame), and Same Kind of Different as Me opened to $1.36 million on Friday. Pure Flix is expecting a -40% Saturday drop for the latter title due to group sales on Friday.

Lastly among the crowded slate of openers, The Snowman bowed to a disappointing $1.3 million and is expected to earn $3.7 million over the weekend, per the studio.

WIDE (1000+) # TITLE WEEKEND LOCATIONS AVG. TOTAL WKS. DIST. 1 Tyler Perry’s Boo 2! A Madea Halloween $20,000,000 — 2,388 — $8,375 $20,000,000 1 Lionsgate 2 Geostorm $13,000,000 — 3,246 — $4,005 $13,000,000 41 Warner Bros. 3 Happy Death Day $9,600,000 -63% 3,298 149 $2,911 $40,909,365 2 Universal / Blumhouse 4 Blade Runner 2049 $6,600,000 -57% 3,203 -855 $2,061 $73,450,203 3 Warner Bros. 5 Only The Brave $6,150,000 — 2,577 — $2,386 $6,150,000 1 Sony Pictures 6 The Foreigner $5,200,000 -60% 2,515 0 $2,068 $22,594,253 2 STX Entertainment 7 The Snowman $3,600,000 — 1,812 — $1,987 $3,600,000 1 Universal 8 It (2017) $3,200,000 -47% 2,560 -616 $1,250 $319,934,616 7 Warner Bros. / New Line 9 American Made $3,200,000 -42% 2,559 -539 $1,250 $45,541,735 4 Universal 10 Kingsman: The Golden Circle $3,025,000 -44% 2,318 -664 $1,305 $94,593,932 5 Fox 11 Same Kind of Different as Me $2,900,000 — 1,362 — $2,129 $2,900,000 38 Pure Flix Entertainment 12 The Mountain Between Us $2,775,000 -52% 3,151 -108 $881 $25,553,885 3 20th Century Fox 13 Victoria & Abdul $2,100,000 -30% 1,060 160 $1,981 $14,810,534 5 Focus Features 14 The LEGO Ninjago Movie $2,000,000 -54% 2,102 -951 $951 $54,483,502 5 Warner Bros. 15 My Little Pony: The Movie $2,000,000 -51% 2,301 -227 $869 $18,529,599 3 Lionsgate

LIMITED (100 — 999) # TITLE WEEKEND LOCATIONS AVG. TOTAL WKS. DIST. 1 Marshall $1,400,000 -53% 821 0 $1,705 $5,351,991 2 Open Road 2 Battle of the Sexes $570,000 -58% 545 -849 $1,046 $11,437,167 5 Fox Searchlight 3 Professor Marston & The Wonder Women $230,000 -69% 959 -270 $240 $1,310,446 2 Annapurna Pictures 4 Flatliners $220,000 -86% 535 -1448 $411 $16,415,051 4 Sony Pictures 5 American Assassin $160,000 -69% 312 -508 $513 $35,969,166 6 CBS Films / Lionsgate 6 The Hitman’s Bodyguard $100,000 24% 172 7 $581 $75,316,595 10 Lionsgate / Summit 7 Home Again $55,000 -67% 158 -203 $348 $26,913,654 7 Open Road

PLATFORM (1 — 99) # TITLE WEEKEND LOCATIONS AVG. TOTAL WKS. DIST. 1 Goodbye Christopher Robin $147,000 154% 61 52 $2,410 $226,505 2 Fox Searchlight 2 Cars 3 $70,000 -20% 94 -25 $745 $152,840,233 19 Disney 3 Friend Request $11,000 15% 40 -10 $275 $3,746,539 5 Entertainment Studios Motion Pictures

Friday Report: Tyler Perry’s Boo 2! A Madea Halloween earned an estimated $760,000 from last night’s first shows, coming in close to pre-release expectations. (Correction: this update originally cited an incorrect Thursday gross for the first Boo! as that film actually earned $860,000 on Thursday evening, a 12 percent advantage over the sequel’s debut Thursday night.)

Only the Brave took in $305,000 last night on the heels of positive reviews and last weekend’s special screenings. The hope is for the film to build upon on solid word of mouth among adult audiences throughout the weekend and beyond. For a general comp, last fall’s true life drama Deepwater Horizon took in $860,000 from Thursday shows.

Meanwhile, The Snowman earned $270,000 on Thursday evening, landing 32.5 percent behind The Mountain Between Us ($400,000) and 59 percent ahead of The Secret In Their Eyes ($170,000).

Geostorm and Same Kind of Different as Me opted out of Thursday night screenings.

