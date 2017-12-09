Weekend Estimates: ‘Coco’ Tunes Up Another $18.8M; ‘The Disaster Artist’ Expands Well to $6M; ‘Just Getting Started’ Eyes $3.9M
Saturday Report: Disney and Pixar’s Coco again led the way on Friday, adding $4.272 million for a 32 percent Friday-to-Friday drop (besting Moana‘s comparable 35.7 percent drop at the same point). That brings Coco‘s 17-day domestic total to $121.478 million as the film continues to hold very well heading into the heart of holiday season. Pixar’s latest hit is pacing just 7 percent behind Moana and 49 percent ahead of The Good Dinosaur. Look for this weekend to bring in around $18.8 million.
Following last week’s excellent limited release of $1.2 million from just 19 locations, The Disaster Artist expanded into semi-wide release this weekend. Now playing in 840 locations — including select IMAX and PLF screens — the strongly reviewed film earned $2.623 million on Friday, averaging $3,123 per location. That’s a very healthy marker for a film that is driven largely by its source material’s cult following at this stage, but director/star James Franco and Seth Rogen’s fan base — in addition to word of mouth (the film stands at an excellent 92 percent on Flixster this morning) — will certainly be key toward the goal of branching out into a wider audience as the story of Tommy Wiseau’s The Room continues to gain more mainstream awareness through award season. Given that some fan-driven attendance made up a portion of Friday’s opening day — including an unconfirmed $700K Thursday night gross — the film will experience natural front-loading this weekend. As such, we’re projecting a weekend tally around $6 million, although estimates could swing a bit lower as projections are volatile at this stage due to the unique audience of the film.
Sliding into third place Friday was Justice League with $2.545 million, marking a 44 percent drop from last Friday. With $205.01 million in the bank through 22 days, the film is currently running 7 percent ahead of Fantastic Beasts and 23 percent behind Man of Steel. This weekend is on course for approximately $9.3 million.
Wonder claimed fourth place with another $2.51 million yesterday, just a 31 percent drop from last Friday’s take. The sleeper hit adaptation has tallied an impressive $94.36 million domestically through 22 days of release as it looks to cross the $100 million threshold this weekend. We’re projecting a weekend take of $8.5 million.
Thor: Ragnarok posted $1.676 million yesterday as it rounded out the top five, bringing its domestic haul up to $296.54 million. The latest MCU blockbuster will likely cross the $300 million mark on Sunday, which will make it the 10th film in the MCU to do so. Projections for this weekend sit around $6.2 million.
Meanwhile, the weekend’s lone new release — Just Getting Started — got off to a lukewarm start with $1.15 million on opening day, about 73 percent below the first day of Going In Style earlier this year. Projections for the weekend stand around $3.9 million as the film’s older target audience will show up in relatively stronger numbers during weekend matinees.
Award Candidates
Three Billboards pulled $835,000 yesterday as it expanded again into 1,620 theaters. With $16,29 million in the bank, the film aims for a weekend around $2.86 million (official Fox estimate).
Lady Bird posted $1.015 million yesterday with another staggered expansion into 1,557 locations, giving it $19.8 million in all thus far as it paces for around $3.5 million this weekend.
Last but not least, The Shape of Water earned $402,849 from 41 locations ($9,826 per theater) as it heads toward a $1.225 million weekend (studio estimate).
This weekend’s early estimates are below. Updated estimates from the studios to follow on Sunday.
|#
|TITLE
|WEEKEND
|LOCATIONS
|AVG.
|TOTAL
|WKS.
|DIST.
|1
|Coco
|$18,800,000
|-32%
|3,748
|-239
|$5,016
|$136,005,690
|3
|Disney
|2
|Justice League
|$9,300,000
|-44%
|3,508
|-312
|$2,651
|$211,765,371
|4
|Warner Bros.
|3
|Wonder (2017)
|$8,500,000
|-30%
|3,519
|70
|$2,415
|$100,353,106
|4
|Lionsgate
|4
|Thor: Ragnarok
|$6,200,000
|-37%
|3,047
|-101
|$2,035
|$301,065,064
|6
|Disney
|5
|Daddy’s Home 2
|$5,700,000
|-25%
|3,263
|-140
|$1,747
|$90,859,459
|5
|Paramount
|6
|Murder on the Orient Express (2017)
|$5,000,000
|-26%
|3,089
|-112
|$1,619
|$92,607,515
|5
|Fox
|7
|Just Getting Started
|$3,900,000
|—
|2,146
|—
|$1,817
|$3,900,000
|1
|Broad Green
|8
|The Star
|$3,700,000
|-9%
|2,976
|154
|$1,243
|$32,304,046
|4
|Sony / Columbia
|9
|Lady Bird
|$3,500,000
|-18%
|1,557
|363
|$2,248
|$22,283,669
|6
|A24
|10
|Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
|$2,860,000
|-35%
|1,620
|190
|$1,765
|$18,310,284
|9
|Fox Searchlight
|11
|A Bad Moms Christmas
|$2,500,000
|-26%
|2,124
|-127
|$1,177
|$68,620,606
|6
|STX Entertainment
|12
|Roman J. Israel, Esq.
|$825,000
|-58%
|1,453
|-216
|$568
|$11,162,525
|4
|Sony Pictures
|1
|The Disaster Artist
|$6,000,000
|395%
|840
|821
|$7,143
|$7,596,774
|2
|New Line / A24
|2
|The Mountain Between Us
|$230,000
|299%
|535
|416
|$430
|$30,176,291
|10
|20th Century Fox
|3
|Jigsaw
|$162,000
|-27%
|257
|-44
|$630
|$37,847,218
|7
|Lionsgate
|4
|Marshall
|$81,000
|-67%
|341
|-310
|$238
|$9,356,794
|9
|Open Road
|5
|Tyler Perry’s Boo 2! A Madea Halloween
|$75,000
|-28%
|210
|-2
|$357
|$47,260,629
|8
|Lionsgate
|1
|The Shape of Water
|$1,225,000
|635%
|41
|39
|$29,878
|$1,456,008
|2
|Fox Searchlight
|2
|Titanic 20th Anniversary
|$70,000
|-85%
|75
|-12
|$933
|$659,077
|2
|Paramount / Fox
|3
|Last Flag Flying
|$47,000
|-55%
|85
|-25
|$553
|$922,966
|6
|Lionsgate
|4
|Painted Woman
|$5,000
|49%
|4
|1
|$1,250
|$5,000
|5
|Amor Media
|5
|Kepler’s Dream
|$350
|—
|11
|—
|$32
|$350
|2
|Leomark Studios
