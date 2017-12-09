Weekend Estimates: ‘Coco’ Tunes Up Another $18.8M; ‘The Disaster Artist’ Expands Well to $6M; ‘Just Getting Started’ Eyes $3.9M

Saturday Report: Disney and Pixar’s Coco again led the way on Friday, adding $4.272 million for a 32 percent Friday-to-Friday drop (besting Moana‘s comparable 35.7 percent drop at the same point). That brings Coco‘s 17-day domestic total to $121.478 million as the film continues to hold very well heading into the heart of holiday season. Pixar’s latest hit is pacing just 7 percent behind Moana and 49 percent ahead of The Good Dinosaur. Look for this weekend to bring in around $18.8 million.

Following last week’s excellent limited release of $1.2 million from just 19 locations, The Disaster Artist expanded into semi-wide release this weekend. Now playing in 840 locations — including select IMAX and PLF screens — the strongly reviewed film earned $2.623 million on Friday, averaging $3,123 per location. That’s a very healthy marker for a film that is driven largely by its source material’s cult following at this stage, but director/star James Franco and Seth Rogen’s fan base — in addition to word of mouth (the film stands at an excellent 92 percent on Flixster this morning) — will certainly be key toward the goal of branching out into a wider audience as the story of Tommy Wiseau’s The Room continues to gain more mainstream awareness through award season. Given that some fan-driven attendance made up a portion of Friday’s opening day — including an unconfirmed $700K Thursday night gross — the film will experience natural front-loading this weekend. As such, we’re projecting a weekend tally around $6 million, although estimates could swing a bit lower as projections are volatile at this stage due to the unique audience of the film.

Sliding into third place Friday was Justice League with $2.545 million, marking a 44 percent drop from last Friday. With $205.01 million in the bank through 22 days, the film is currently running 7 percent ahead of Fantastic Beasts and 23 percent behind Man of Steel. This weekend is on course for approximately $9.3 million.

Wonder claimed fourth place with another $2.51 million yesterday, just a 31 percent drop from last Friday’s take. The sleeper hit adaptation has tallied an impressive $94.36 million domestically through 22 days of release as it looks to cross the $100 million threshold this weekend. We’re projecting a weekend take of $8.5 million.

Thor: Ragnarok posted $1.676 million yesterday as it rounded out the top five, bringing its domestic haul up to $296.54 million. The latest MCU blockbuster will likely cross the $300 million mark on Sunday, which will make it the 10th film in the MCU to do so. Projections for this weekend sit around $6.2 million.

Meanwhile, the weekend’s lone new release — Just Getting Started — got off to a lukewarm start with $1.15 million on opening day, about 73 percent below the first day of Going In Style earlier this year. Projections for the weekend stand around $3.9 million as the film’s older target audience will show up in relatively stronger numbers during weekend matinees.

Award Candidates

Three Billboards pulled $835,000 yesterday as it expanded again into 1,620 theaters. With $16,29 million in the bank, the film aims for a weekend around $2.86 million (official Fox estimate).

Lady Bird posted $1.015 million yesterday with another staggered expansion into 1,557 locations, giving it $19.8 million in all thus far as it paces for around $3.5 million this weekend.

Last but not least, The Shape of Water earned $402,849 from 41 locations ($9,826 per theater) as it heads toward a $1.225 million weekend (studio estimate).

This weekend’s early estimates are below. Updated estimates from the studios to follow on Sunday.

WIDE (1000+) # TITLE WEEKEND LOCATIONS AVG. TOTAL WKS. DIST. 1 Coco $18,800,000 -32% 3,748 -239 $5,016 $136,005,690 3 Disney 2 Justice League $9,300,000 -44% 3,508 -312 $2,651 $211,765,371 4 Warner Bros. 3 Wonder (2017) $8,500,000 -30% 3,519 70 $2,415 $100,353,106 4 Lionsgate 4 Thor: Ragnarok $6,200,000 -37% 3,047 -101 $2,035 $301,065,064 6 Disney 5 Daddy’s Home 2 $5,700,000 -25% 3,263 -140 $1,747 $90,859,459 5 Paramount 6 Murder on the Orient Express (2017) $5,000,000 -26% 3,089 -112 $1,619 $92,607,515 5 Fox 7 Just Getting Started $3,900,000 — 2,146 — $1,817 $3,900,000 1 Broad Green 8 The Star $3,700,000 -9% 2,976 154 $1,243 $32,304,046 4 Sony / Columbia 9 Lady Bird $3,500,000 -18% 1,557 363 $2,248 $22,283,669 6 A24 10 Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri $2,860,000 -35% 1,620 190 $1,765 $18,310,284 9 Fox Searchlight 11 A Bad Moms Christmas $2,500,000 -26% 2,124 -127 $1,177 $68,620,606 6 STX Entertainment 12 Roman J. Israel, Esq. $825,000 -58% 1,453 -216 $568 $11,162,525 4 Sony Pictures

LIMITED (100 — 999) # TITLE WEEKEND LOCATIONS AVG. TOTAL WKS. DIST. 1 The Disaster Artist $6,000,000 395% 840 821 $7,143 $7,596,774 2 New Line / A24 2 The Mountain Between Us $230,000 299% 535 416 $430 $30,176,291 10 20th Century Fox 3 Jigsaw $162,000 -27% 257 -44 $630 $37,847,218 7 Lionsgate 4 Marshall $81,000 -67% 341 -310 $238 $9,356,794 9 Open Road 5 Tyler Perry’s Boo 2! A Madea Halloween $75,000 -28% 210 -2 $357 $47,260,629 8 Lionsgate