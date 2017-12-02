Weekend Estimates: ‘Coco’ Pacing for $27M Repeat #1 Frame; ‘Justice League’ ($16.5M) & ‘Wonder’ ($13.5M) Follow; ‘The Disaster Artist’ Set for Strong $1M+ Limited Debut

Saturday Report: Disney/Pixar’s Coco added $6.276 million on its tenth day of release, claiming first place again as expected with no new wide releases competing in the post-Thanksgiving frame. Coco has tallied $88.85 million thus far, putting it 9 percent behind where Moana stood at the same point last year, and 39 percent ahead of The Good Dinosaur. With strong reviews and word of mouth translating to encouraging staying power thus far, we’re projecting this weekend to land around $27 million.

Justice League held runner-up with $4.575 million yesterday, bringing its 15-day tally to $185.33 million. The DCEU film is running 21 percent behind the same-point earnings of Man of Steel and 9 percent ahead of last year’s Fantastic Beasts. This weekend should score around $16.5 million.

Wonder earned another $3.6 million yesterday, bringing its haul to an impressive $79.13 million in just 15 days. The sleeper hit-turned-holiday sensation is well on its way to a domestic finish north of $100 million as the adaptation proves to hold its own against the market’s heavy hitters. We’re projecting a $13.5 million weekend, but it could easily come in higher if matinee business proves stronger than expected on Saturday.

Thor: Ragnarok posted $2.686 million yesterday as the latest Marvel blockbuster continues its march toward $300 million stateside. The latest MCU chapter has earned an impressive $284.43 million domestically through 29 days of release, putting it nearly 50 percent ahead of where Thor: The Dark World stood at the same point in release. This weekend is eyeing a $10 million haul.

On the award contenders’ front: Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri expanded to 1,430 locations this weekend, bringing in $1.37 million yesterday and setting it on course for a $4.6 million frame; Lady Bird earned $1.25 million from 1,194 theaters yesterday, eyeing a $4.2 million weekend; The Disaster Artist debuted to a strong $478,000 from 19 locations ($25,158 per theater), setting the stage for what is beginning to look like a fruitful nationwide expansion in the coming weeks; last but not least, The Shape of Water opened to $55,468 from 2 locations ($27,734 per).

Meanwhile, the 20th anniversary re-release of Titanic scored $172,000 from 87 locations.

Early weekend estimates can be found below. Updated studio estimates will follow on Sunday.

WIDE (1000+) # TITLE WEEKEND LOCATIONS AVG. TOTAL WKS. DIST. 1 Coco $27,000,000 -47% 3,987 0 $6,772 $109,575,404 2 Disney 2 Justice League $16,500,000 -60% 3,820 -231 $4,319 $197,255,921 3 Warner Bros. 3 Wonder (2017) $13,500,000 -40% 3,449 277 $3,914 $89,032,623 3 Lionsgate 4 Thor: Ragnarok $10,000,000 -41% 3,148 -133 $3,177 $291,747,599 5 Disney 5 Daddy’s Home 2 $7,000,000 -47% 3,403 -115 $2,057 $82,314,446 4 Paramount 6 Murder on the Orient Express (2017) $6,800,000 -48% 3,201 49 $2,124 $84,872,513 4 Fox 7 Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri $4,600,000 4% 1,430 816 $3,217 $13,740,520 8 Fox Searchlight 8 Lady Bird $4,200,000 4% 1,194 403 $3,518 $16,745,451 5 A24 9 The Star $4,000,000 -42% 2,822 -15 $1,417 $27,279,653 3 Sony / Columbia 10 A Bad Moms Christmas $3,500,000 -29% 2,251 -55 $1,555 $64,851,823 5 STX Entertainment 11 Roman J. Israel, Esq. $2,100,000 -53% 1,669 0 $1,258 $9,668,090 3 Sony Pictures

LIMITED (100 — 999) # TITLE WEEKEND LOCATIONS AVG. TOTAL WKS. DIST. 1 Marshall $230,000 281% 651 540 $353 $9,132,228 8 Open Road 2 Tyler Perry’s Boo 2! A Madea Halloween $88,000 -53% 212 -36 $415 $47,146,878 7 Lionsgate 3 Despicable Me 3 $56,000 -52% 152 -9 $368 $264,470,440 23 Universal 4 My Little Pony: The Movie $35,000 -7% 180 61 $194 $21,862,030 9 Lionsgate 5 Kingsman: The Golden Circle $18,000 -84% 163 -10 $110 $100,003,414 11 Fox 6 Last Flag Flying $11,000 -93% 110 12 $100 $727,844 5 Lionsgate