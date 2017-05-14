Weekend Estimates: ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2’ Leads the Global Box Office; ‘Snatched’ Takes $17.5M Debut, ‘King Arthur’ Stumbles

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 dominated the North America box office in its second weekend of release, dropping 57% from its opening frame as it fell just short of the $250 million mark after only 10 days in release. Its $63 million weekend represents a stronger hold than comparable Disney Marvel titles such as Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Age of Ultron, and Iron Man 3.

In only two weekends, the Guardians sequel has already outperformed the lifetime domestic gross of titles such as Doctor Strange ($233M) and Thor: The Dark World ($206M).

The overseas performance was just as strong, earning $52.2 million from 56 territories. The film opened in Japan this weekend, its final market, to $3 million, a better showing than the premieres of its predecessor, Captain America: Winter Soldier, and Thor: The Dark World in the same market. The film’s $384.4 million outside of North America has already surpassed the overseas lifetime gross of Ant-Man ($339M) and Iron Man 2 ($312M). Leading overseas markets are China ($80.5M), the UK ($42.5M), Russia ($23.1M), Germany ($23M), Australia ($20.1M), and France ($20.1M).

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 currently stands at $631 million globally and has already passed the lifetime global run of Iron Man 2 ($624M), Iron Man ($585M), Ant-Man ($519M).

Snatched, the R-rated comedy starring Amy Schumer and Goldie Hawn, brought in $17.5 million over its opening weekend coinciding with Mother’s Day. The debut fell behind Schumer’s previous comedy, Trainwreck, which opened at $30 million in July 2015. Snatched entered the weekend with a “Rotten” rating of 38% on movie review aggregator RottenTomatoes.com

King Arthur: Legend of the Sword had to settle for third place in its North American debut, overshadowed by the Guardians’ stellar second-weekend hold. The $14.7 million launch will surely be disappointing for Warner Bros. King Arthur registered a B+ CinemaScore rating and entered the weekend with a “Rotten” rating of 21% on movie review aggregator RottenTomatoes.com

King Arthur: Legend of the Sword earned a total of $29.1 million from 51 markets in its overseas launch, combining with its North American debut to produce a $43.8 million global opening weekend. The film is keeping pace with Kingsman: The Secret Service across several markets according to Warner Bros. It finished the weekend as the top film in Russia, Scandinavia, the Netherlands, United Arab Emirates, Indonesia, and Thailand. Russia is the film’s top overseas opener with a $5.2 million haul from 2,514 screens. China follows with a $5 million third place finish from 7,200 screens. Key markets like Australia, France, the UK, South Korea will open in the coming week.

Studio Weekend Estimates for Friday, May 12 – Sunday, May 14, 2017

WIDE (1000+) # TITLE WEEKEND LOCATIONS AVG. TOTAL WKS. DIST. 1 Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 $63,007,000 -57% 4,347 0 $14,494 $246,164,419 2 Disney 2 Snatched $17,500,000 — 3,501 — $4,999 $17,500,000 1 Fox 3 King Arthur: Legend Of The Sword $14,700,000 — 3,702 — $3,971 $14,700,000 1 Warner Bros. 4 The Fate of the Furious $5,300,000 -38% 3,067 -528 $1,728 $215,033,930 5 Universal 5 The Boss Baby $4,600,000 -23% 2,911 -373 $1,580 $162,379,270 7 Fox / DreamWorks Animation 6 Beauty and the Beast $3,860,000 -24% 2,172 -508 $1,777 $493,191,164 9 Disney 7 How to Be A Latin Lover $3,750,000 -27% 1,123 -80 $3,339 $26,143,001 3 Lionsgate / Pantelion 8 The Circle $1,740,000 -56% 2,132 -1031 $816 $18,902,562 3 STX Entertainment 9 Gifted $1,370,000 -32% 1,426 -448 $961 $21,434,033 6 Fox Searchlight 10 Smurfs: The Lost Village $1,175,000 -36% 1,605 -297 $732 $42,193,264 6 Sony / Columbia 11 Going in Style $1,040,000 -43% 1,244 -789 $836 $42,352,407 6 Warner Bros. / New Line 12 Born in China $820,000 -33% 1,055 -359 $777 $12,318,483 4 Disneynature

LIMITED (100 — 999) # TITLE WEEKEND LOCATIONS AVG. TOTAL WKS. DIST. 1 Lowriders $2,413,205 — 295 — $8,180 $2,413,205 1 BH Tilt 2 Baahubali 2: The Conclusion $1,550,000 -54% 350 -69 $4,429 $18,934,072 3 Great India Films 3 The Wall $891,590 — 541 — $1,648 $891,590 1 Roadside Attractions 4 The Lost City of Z $467,514 -55% 497 -318 $941 $7,550,731 5 Amazon Studios / Bleecker Street 5 Norman: The Moderate Rise and Tragic Fall of a New York Fixer $409,732 -8% 153 28 $2,678 $1,606,608 5 Sony Pictures Classics 6 Get Out $386,000 -46% 405 -413 $953 $174,528,370 12 Universal 7 The Zookeeper’s Wife $331,560 -37% 425 -230 $780 $16,406,791 7 Focus Features 8 Their Finest $290,000 -29% 258 -65 $1,124 $2,902,261 6 STX Entertainment 9 Sleight $285,850 -63% 364 -227 $785 $3,628,500 3 High Top Releasing 10 Logan $285,000 -13% 305 -139 $934 $225,508,345 11 Fox 11 The Dinner $245,864 -62% 429 -76 $573 $1,152,318 2 The Orchard 12 A Quiet Passion $199,306 24% 116 32 $1,718 $766,280 5 Music Box Films 13 The Case For Christ $170,000 -56% 266 -319 $639 $14,250,629 6 Pure Flix 14 Power Rangers $120,000 -47% 197 -315 $609 $84,848,627 8 Lionsgate 15 Colossal $115,003 -43% 160 -90 $719 $2,718,986 6 Neon 16 The Shack $115,000 43% 201 23 $572 $57,319,223 11 Lionsgate / Summit 17 Ghost in the Shell $100,000 -13% 188 -23 $532 $40,423,457 7 Paramount / DreamWorks 18 Hidden Figures $85,000 45% 103 -10 $825 $169,204,131 21 Fox 19 The Promise $81,884 -71% 110 -221 $744 $8,182,545 4 Open Road