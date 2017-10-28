Weekend Estimates: ‘Jigsaw’ Traps $15M; ‘Boo 2!’ Adds $9.7M; ‘Thank You for Your Service’ Eyes $4.1M; ‘Suburbicon’ Misfires w/ $3M

Saturday Update: Lionsgate reports that Jigsaw bowed to an estimated $7.166 million on Friday, including Thursday night earnings. By comparison, that comes in 27 percent ahead of the Rings reboot earlier this year ($5.6 million), but about 33 percent the most recent film in the franchise — Saw 3D — which posted a $10.676 million combined Thursday night/Friday showing in October 2010. Still, for the micro-budget horror franchise, this is certainly a respectable financial turnout for the reboot/sequel. The studio is projecting a $15 million opening weekend, which would essentially land at the upper end of our pre-release expectations and lower end of industry forecasts.

Sliding into second place yesterday was another Lionsgate title — Boo 2! A Madea Halloween — as it added $2.63 million, giving it a respectable eight-day tally of $28.15 million. We’re projecting around a $9.7 million sophomore weekend.

Geostorm took third place yesterday as it slid 64 percent from opening day last week to $1.55 million, giving it an eight-day total of $19.43 million. We’re projecting a $5.2 million second weekend.

Universal’s Happy Death Day and Thank You for Your Service tied for fourth on Friday with $1.5 million each, giving the former a strong 15-day total of $44.8 million and what looks to be a $4.7 million frame. The opener of the two, Service, should ring up close to $4.1 million if it follows a similar trajectory as last week’s Only the Brave.

Meanwhile, Suburbicon opened far below already low expectations with $1.1 million million yesterday — about 61 percent less than Logan Lucky ($2.8 million) and 65 percent less than mother! ($3.1 million). The crime comedy is on track to pull in around $3.0 million over its debut weekend.

Among notable holdovers, Blade Runner 2049 added $1.1 million (-46% from last Friday) for a $78.5 million domestic total now, while It pulled another $685,000 (-32%) to give it a stunning running total of $321.95 million heading into pre-Halloween weekend.

Initial weekend estimates are below with updated studio estimates to follow on Sunday.

WIDE (1000+) # TITLE WEEKEND LOCATIONS AVG. TOTAL WKS. DIST. 1 Jigsaw $15,000,000 — 2,941 — $5,100 $15,000,000 1 Lionsgate 2 Tyler Perry’s Boo 2! A Madea Halloween $9,700,000 -54% 2,388 0 $4,062 $35,221,643 2 Lionsgate 3 Geostorm $5,200,000 -62% 3,246 0 $1,602 $23,078,368 2 Warner Bros. 4 Happy Death Day $4,700,000 -50% 3,535 237 $1,330 $47,995,525 3 Universal / Blumhouse 5 Thank You For Your Service $4,100,000 — 2,054 — $1,996 $4,100,000 1 Universal Pictures 6 Blade Runner 2049 $4,000,000 -46% 2,421 -782 $1,652 $81,420,785 4 Warner Bros. 7 Only The Brave $3,600,000 -40% 2,577 0 $1,397 $12,090,057 2 Sony Pictures 8 The Foreigner $3,300,000 -43% 2,505 -10 $1,317 $28,917,318 3 STX Entertainment 9 Suburbicon $3,000,000 — 2,046 — $1,466 $3,000,000 1 Paramount 10 It (2017) $2,400,000 -30% 2,560 0 $938 $323,665,202 8 Warner Bros. / New Line 11 American Made $1,700,000 -46% 1,558 -1001 $1,091 $48,505,200 5 Universal 12 Victoria & Abdul $1,600,000 -25% 1,044 -16 $1,533 $17,700,239 6 Focus Features 13 Kingsman: The Golden Circle $1,600,000 -47% 1,489 -829 $1,075 $97,288,878 6 Fox 14 The Mountain Between Us $1,300,000 -53% 2,029 -1122 $641 $28,021,843 4 20th Century Fox 15 Same Kind of Different as Me $1,300,000 -50% 1,238 -124 $1,050 $4,824,285 2 Pure Flix Entertainment 16 The Snowman $1,200,000 -64% 1,815 3 $661 $5,786,585 2 Universal 17 The LEGO Ninjago Movie $1,100,000 -51% 1,474 -628 $746 $56,283,750 6 Warner Bros. 18 My Little Pony: The Movie $900,000 -56% 1,682 -619 $535 $19,924,008 4 Lionsgate

LIMITED (100 — 999) # TITLE WEEKEND LOCATIONS AVG. TOTAL WKS. DIST. 1 Marshall $850,000 -43% 821 0 $1,035 $6,894,301 3 Open Road 2 Goodbye Christopher Robin $340,000 122% 213 152 $1,596 $643,036 3 Fox Searchlight 3 Battle of the Sexes $320,000 -45% 291 -254 $1,100 $12,019,813 6 Fox Searchlight 4 All I See is You $150,000 — 283 — $530 $150,000 1 Open Road 5 American Assassin $80,000 -51% 175 -137 $457 $36,116,501 7 CBS Films / Lionsgate 6 The Hitman’s Bodyguard $75,000 -29% 147 -25 $510 $75,443,610 11 Lionsgate / Summit 7 Home Again $37,000 -30% 126 -32 $294 $26,972,217 8 Open Road

PLATFORM (1 — 99) # TITLE WEEKEND LOCATIONS AVG. TOTAL WKS. DIST. 1 Cars 3 $40,000 -36% 83 -11 $482 $152,888,050 20 Disney 2 The Stray $35,000 -63% 74 -65 $473 $35,000 4 Purdie Distribution 3 A Question Of Faith $20,000 -46% 46 -26 $435 $20,000 5 Pure Flix Entertainment 4 Friend Request $4,000 -62% 23 -17 $174 $3,753,423 6 Entertainment Studios Motion Pictures

===

Friday Update: Correcting our previous report, Suburbicon did indeed hold Thursday night screenings to the tune of $180,000, according to various sources. We apologize for the error and any inconvenience it may have caused.

===

Friday Report: Sources report this morning that Jigsaw posted a strong $1.6 million from Thursday night screenings. That compares very favorably to the $720,000 earned by Ouija: Origin of Evil ahead of Halloween last year, which went on to take in $14.1 million for the total weekend. Worth noting, though, is that Jigsaw‘s take was a hair under Saw 3D‘s $1.7 million earnings from midnight-only shows back in October 2010 (part of a $22.5 million weekend). Given the dramatically more front-loaded nature of Thursday night performances today versus then, it remains to be seen how Jigsaw will perform after the die hard fans of the franchise have turned out.

Thank You for Your Service took in an estimated $280,000 from last night’s first shows, about 20 percent below Only the Brave‘s $350,000 start just one week ago.

