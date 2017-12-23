4-Day Weekend Estimates: ‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ Pacing for $100M+; ‘Jumanji’ Breaks Out to $40M+; ‘Pitch Perfect 3’ Strong w/ $30M+; ‘Greatest Showman’ Healthy at $14M+; ‘The Post’ Eyes $725K Platform Debut

Saturday Update: Star Wars: The Last Jedi added an estimated $24.68 million to its haul on Friday, easily continuing to lead the way as the heart of the holiday season takes effect. With yesterday’s gross, the blockbuster sequel now stands at a massive $321.3 million domestic total through just eight days of play, pacing 31 percent ahead of Rogue One and 27 percent behind The Force Awakens (whose eighth day landed on Christmas).

As has been well-documented at this point, industry estimates and projections remain volatile over the extended holiday holiday due to the relative unpredictability of a Christmas/New Year’s corridor that hasn’t lined up this way on the calendar since 2006. Moviegoer habits have evolved in numerous ways since then, so it’s an important reminder than estimates and projections will continue to fluctuate over the weekend. For now, though, the general expectation is that The Last Jedi will score a four-day weekend somewhere around $100 million.

Of note: By the end of Christmas Day, or early next week at the latest, The Last Jedi will already rank as the third highest grossing domestic release of 2017 — surpassing Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2‘s $389.8 million run. When that ultimately happens, it will mark historical significance as the first time in history that three films led by female characters/actors have stood atop any year’s box office chart (Jedi, Beauty and the Beast, and Wonder Woman).

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle continues to live up to our pre-release breakout expectations as it took in another $12.5 million on Friday, bringing its three-day tally to a strong $29.1 million. Strong word of mouth and positive reviews should continue driving the film through the holidays as the film paces for what is expected to be around $42.5 million over the four-day weekend, giving it an overall six-day launch in line with our forecasts and close to an estimated around $59.1 million.

Pitch Perfect 3 scored $10.618 million on opening day Friday, including Thursday night’s opening shows. Fans will no doubt result in some front-loading to the weekend based on that number, but this is a solid performance in a highly competitive market for a sequel that was never likely to perform at the same level of its 2015 predecessor. Current projections call for a four-day opening around $35 million.

Meanwhile, The Greatest Showman pulled $3.125 million yesterday for a healthy $7.72 million three-day total thus far; Ferdinand added $2.76 million for an eight-day cume of $22.24 million; Downsizing debuted to $2.05 million in its first day of release; Coco added $1.854 million for an updated tally of $158 million; and Father Figures bowed to $1.365 million on opening day.

Elsewhere, The Shape of Water posted $1.16 million from 726 locations as its nationwide expansion began in time for the holiday break. Its updated cume is now $5.73 million.

Last but certainly not least, The Post bowed to a strong $158,122 from 9 locations ($17,569 per location) as its award season candidacy heats up before January 9’s nationwide expansion.

An early mix of our own and industry-based four-day weekend estimates are below. Updated estimates for key releases will follow on Sunday with actual results to come on Tuesday.

WIDE (1000+) # TITLE WEEKEND LOCATIONS AVG. TOTAL WKS. DIST. 1 Star Wars: The Last Jedi $103,000,000 -53% 4,232 0 $24,338 $399,602,356 2 Disney 2 Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle $42,500,000 — 3,765 — $11,288 $59,105,967 1 Sony / Columbia 3 Pitch Perfect 3 $35,000,000 — 3,447 — $10,154 $35,000,000 1 Universal 4 The Greatest Showman $14,400,000 — 3,006 — $4,790 $18,998,731 1 Fox 5 Ferdinand $9,000,000 -33% 3,630 9 $2,479 $28,482,884 2 Fox 6 Downsizing $7,500,000 — 2,668 — $2,811 $7,500,000 1 Paramount 7 Coco $6,700,000 -33% 2,111 -1044 $3,174 $162,819,128 5 Disney 8 Father Figures $5,200,000 — 2,902 — $1,792 $5,200,000 1 Warner Bros. 9 Wonder (2017) $3,000,000 -43% 1,130 -1917 $2,655 $115,957,750 6 Lionsgate 10 The Star $1,700,000 -2% 1,106 -830 $1,537 $38,791,925 6 Sony / Columbia 11 Justice League $1,500,000 -65% 1,101 -1601 $1,362 $223,123,455 6 Warner Bros. 12 Daddy’s Home 2 $1,200,000 -69% 1,073 -1420 $1,118 $99,475,556 7 Paramount

LIMITED (100 — 999) # TITLE WEEKEND LOCATIONS AVG. TOTAL WKS. DIST. 1 Darkest Hour $6,200,000 632% 806 722 $7,692 $9,053,077 5 Focus Features 2 The Shape of Water $5,000,000 192% 726 568 $6,887 $9,565,665 4 Fox Searchlight 3 The Disaster Artist $1,300,000 -52% 517 -493 $2,515 $16,110,400 4 New Line / A24 4 Call Me by Your Name $1,300,000 167% 114 84 $11,404 $3,587,791 5 Sony Pictures Classics 5 Thor: Ragnarok $1,200,000 -62% 701 -1194 $1,712 $309,490,758 8 Disney 6 Lady Bird $1,200,000 -43% 402 -545 $2,985 $28,500,818 8 A24 7 Murder on the Orient Express (2017) $725,000 -71% 447 -1476 $1,622 $99,446,983 7 Fox 8 Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri $700,000 -56% 307 -637 $2,280 $22,915,619 11 Fox Searchlight

PLATFORM (1 — 99) # TITLE WEEKEND LOCATIONS AVG. TOTAL WKS. DIST. 1 The Post $725,000 — 9 — $80,556 $725,000 1 20th Century Fox 2 Hostiles $28,000 — 3 — $9,333 $28,000 1 Entertainment Studios Motion Pictures

===

Friday Update: Star Wars: The Last Jedi posted another $17.9 million on Thursday, boosting its seven-day domestic haul to a massive $296.6 million. Coming in a strong second place, though, was Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle as it continues to live up to optimistic expectations with a $7.55 million second day of play, giving it $14.8 million after just two days with the extended weekend ahead. Meanwhile, The Greatest Showman took in $2.1 million yesterday, giving it $4.55 million through its first two days.

Pitch Perfect 3 began its run with an estimated $2.1 million last night, marking an expected drop from its predecessor’s $4.6 million Thursday night launch back in May 2015. Comparisons are practically non-existent since this is a franchise film with a sizable female fan base opening on Christmas weekend with a calendar formation that hasn’t been seen in eleven years.

Also debuting last night, Downsizing earned $425,000 from last night’s first shows, compared to Suburbicon‘s $180,000 back in October.

No reports for Father Figures were available at the time of this report’s publishing.

We’ll have early weekend estimates on Saturday morning along with official Friday estimates for major titles from the studios.