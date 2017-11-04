Estimates: ‘Thor: Ragnarok’ Posts Mighty $46.8M Friday, Eyes $120M Weekend; ‘A Bad Moms Christmas’ On Track for Healthy $16M 3-Day / $20.5M 5-Day Bow

Saturday Update: Disney and Marvel’s Thor: Ragnarok bowed to a mighty $46.819 million on Friday, including Thursday night’s $14.5 million launch. By comparison, the opening day take comes in 44 percent ahead of last year’s Doctor Strange ($32.585 million) and 47 percent ahead of 2013’s Thor: The Dark World ($31.9 million), both of which also opened the first weekend of November. Initial word of mouth is quite strong with an 89 percent Flixster score as of Saturday morning, in line with Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 and just a few ticks behind Spider-Man: Homecoming (92 percent) and Doctor Strange (91 percent).

For the weekend, if Ragnarok plays out similar to how Strange and Guardians 2 did in post-Thursday business, opening weekend should ring up around the high-end of pre-release expectations with approximately $120 million, which would be good enough for the seventh best November debut of all-time ahead of Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire ($102.7 million).

A Bad Moms Christmas continued its extended debut weekend with another $5.51 million on Friday, giving it a $10.04 million three-day domestic haul. The comedy sequel looks to be on track for a three-day weekend in the vicinity of $16 million, which would net an overall five-day opening close to $20.5 million — in line with pre-release forecasts.

Moving down to third place, Jigsaw added $2.045 million yesterday. The reboot/sequel’s eight-day domestic haul stands at $24.18 million as it heads toward a sophomore frame around $5.9 million.

A mixture of weekend estimates from Boxoffice and select studios are listed below. Check back on Sunday for updated estimates from all studios.

WIDE (1000+) # TITLE WEEKEND LOCATIONS AVG. TOTAL WKS. DIST. 1 Thor: Ragnarok $120,000,000 — 4,080 — $29,412 $120,000,000 1 Disney 2 A Bad Moms Christmas $16,000,000 — 3,615 — $4,426 $20,526,106 1 STX Entertainment 3 Jigsaw $5,900,000 -65% 2,941 0 $2,006 $28,036,471 2 Lionsgate 4 Tyler Perry’s Boo 2! A Madea Halloween $4,500,000 -55% 2,202 -186 $2,044 $42,808,423 3 Lionsgate 5 Geostorm $3,100,000 -47% 2,666 -580 $1,163 $28,835,341 3 Warner Bros. 6 Happy Death Day $2,600,000 -49% 2,184 -1351 $1,190 $52,753,505 4 Universal / Blumhouse 7 Blade Runner 2049 $2,200,000 -47% 1,464 -957 $1,503 $85,421,130 5 Warner Bros. 8 Thank You For Your Service $2,200,000 -42% 2,083 29 $1,056 $7,294,730 2 Universal Pictures 9 Only The Brave $1,900,000 -46% 2,073 -504 $917 $15,280,467 3 Sony Pictures 10 The Foreigner $1,500,000 -56% 1,456 -1049 $1,030 $31,897,983 4 STX Entertainment 11 Suburbicon $1,200,000 -58% 2,046 0 $587 $5,096,570 2 Paramount 12 It (2017) $1,000,000 -60% 1,081 -1479 $925 $325,878,434 9 Warner Bros. / New Line

Electric Entertainment 2 American Made $790,000 -54% 663 -895 $1,192 $49,969,835 6 Universal 3 Kingsman: The Golden Circle $730,000 -55% 802 -687 $910 $98,594,052 7 Fox 4 The LEGO Ninjago Movie $625,000 -51% 835 -639 $749 $57,343,823 7 Warner Bros. 5 My Little Pony: The Movie $495,000 -52% 785 -897 $631 $20,753,551 5 Lionsgate 6 Marshall $490,000 -46% 514 -307 $953 $7,810,769 4 Open Road 7 Same Kind of Different as Me $450,000 -64% 524 -714 $859 $5,756,420 3 Pure Flix Entertainment 8 The Mountain Between Us $435,000 -67% 716 -1313 $608 $28,929,787 5 20th Century Fox 9 Goodbye Christopher Robin $350,000 4% 262 49 $1,336 $1,156,385 4 Fox Searchlight 10 Battle of the Sexes $173,000 -46% 158 -133 $1,095 $12,305,446 7 Fox Searchlight 11 American Assassin $75,000 6% 159 -16 $472 $36,211,106 8 CBS Films / Lionsgate

PLATFORM (1 — 99) # TITLE WEEKEND LOCATIONS AVG. TOTAL WKS. DIST. 1 Last Flag Flying $375,000 — 4 — $93,750 $375,000 1 Lionsgate 2 Home Again $17,000 -58% 63 -63 $270 $27,010,158 9 Open Road 3 The Stray $13,000 -61% 23 -51 $565 $1,528,665 5 Purdie Distribution 4 A Question Of Faith $8,000 -66% 25 -21 $320 $2,368,646 6 Pure Flix Entertainment 5 All I See is You $6,500 -95% 53 -230 $123 $214,860 2 Open Road 6 Friend Request $280 -95% 4 -28 $70 $3,757,442 7 Entertainment Studios Motion Pictures

Friday Report: Disney reports this morning that Thor: Ragnarok got off to an excellent start with $14.5 million from Thursday night screenings, setting the stage for what should easily be a weekend north of $100 million (following the day-to-day trajectory of recent Marvel films would peg it closer to $120-125 million). By comparison, that comes in 54 percent ahead of Doctor Strange‘s $9.4 million debut this weekend last year, and 15 percent behind Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2‘s $17 million back in May. It’s also just 6 percent behind Spider-Man: Homecoming‘s $15.4 million, an impressive showing given the latter film’s midsummer opening when schools were out.

Meanwhile, STX reports A Bad Moms Christmas posted $2 million in its second full day of release yesterday, giving it $4.52 million total domestically thus far. A three-day weekend in the mid-to-upper teen millions remains likely at this point.

Follow Boxoffice on Twitter for updates throughout the weekend, beginning with official studio estimates and early weekend projections on Saturday morning.