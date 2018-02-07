Weekend Forecast: ‘The 15:17 to Paris,’ ‘Fifty Shades Freed,’ & ‘Peter Rabbit’

Following last weekend’s usual Super Bowl slump at the box office, things will begin to heat up again during the upcoming frame as the trilogy finale of the Fifty Shades franchise looks to capture the top spot. While some decline from last year’s first sequel is expected, the film should easily court fans and date night crowds for one last chapter — with the added benefit of Valentine’s Day landing in the middle of next week.

Peter Rabbit could benefit from the lack of major family-driven titles to open since the holiday season (the strongly reviewed Paddington 2 notwithstanding), while the promise of staying power remains with minimal direct competition for parents with young kids in the weeks ahead.

Meanwhile, The 15:17 to Paris will court fans of Clint Eastwood and the military family audience that has become a staple of several films on his directorial resume. Although fans of American Sniper may turn out, pre-release forecasting models point to an opening weekend run similar to that of the recent 12 Strong.

In general, holds should be fairly strong for many titles this weekend due to last Sunday’s deflated attendance as a result of the Super Bowl game.

The Weekend Forecast: