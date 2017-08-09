Weekend Forecast: ‘Annabelle: Creation,’ ‘The Nut Job 2,’ & ‘The Glass Castle’
August rolls on this weekend as three new wide releases will try to liven up the market a bit.
Our analysis and forecast:
PROS:
- Annabelle: Creation is benefiting from several key factors, with goodwill from The Conjuring universe films being chief among them. 2014’s first Annabelle spin-off was a big financial success, earning $84.3 million domestically. The lack of breakout films since mid-July — in addition to the lack of horror films this summer — also leaves the market primed for something to come in ahead of expectations. Initial reviews are very positive (82 percent on Rotten Tomatoes), social media buzz is healthy overall, and sources tell Boxoffice that pre-sales are rivaling those of The Conjuring 2.
- The Nut Job 2 enters a market lacking any high-level, family-targeted performers. The first film was a surprise success with a $64 million run in January 2014. This could be positioned decently as parents with young kids look for something they haven’t already seen this summer.
- The Glass Castle has enjoyed a wave of positive social media activity recently. As a counter-programmer, its strongest advantages are recent Oscar-winner Brie Larson, Woody Harrelson, and an existing fan base from Jeannette Walls’ original novel.
CONS:
- Annabelle: Creation‘s Twitter footprint isn’t quite as strong as the first film’s, an unusual sign for a sequel. The summer’s trend of franchise fatigue could strike here, but the positive reviews and marketing should counter most of that downside.
- The Nut Job 2 is likewise posting very modest social buzz, coming in well behind the Twitter and Facebook levels of Planes: Fire and Rescue. With many schools starting back around the country, and a few family-friendly holdovers in the market already, this may not find the same level of success as the first film.
- The Glass Castle is only opening in an estimated 1,400 locations, somewhat limiting its earning potential. Marketing has also been very muted, while mixed reviews (60 percent on Rotten Tomatoes) will likely cap its ability to expand far beyond fans of the book.
The Weekend Forecast:
|Title
|Distributor
|Weekend
|Domestic Total through Sunday, August 13
|% Change
|Annabelle: Creation
|Warner Bros. / New Line
|$30,000,000
|$30,000,000
|NEW
|Dunkirk
|Warner Bros.
|$11,990,000
|$155,400,000
|-30%
|The Nut Job 2: Nutty By Nature
|Open Road Films
|$10,000,000
|$10,000,000
|NEW
|The Dark Tower
|Sony / Columbia
|$7,660,000
|$34,650,000
|-60%
|Girls Trip
|Universal
|$6,840,000
|$97,310,000
|-40%
|The Emoji Movie
|Sony / Columbia
|$6,000,000
|$63,580,000
|-50%
|Spider-Man: Homecoming
|Sony / Columbia
|$5,750,000
|$306,590,000
|-35%
|Kidnap (2017)
|Aviron
|$5,210,000
|$19,380,000
|-48%
|Atomic Blonde
|Focus Features
|$4,490,000
|$42,870,000
|-45%
|Detroit
|Annapurna Pictures
|$4,280,000
|$14,900,000
|-40%
|The Glass Castle
|Lionsgate
|$4,250,000
|$4,250,000
|NEW
Shawn Robbins and Alex Edghill contributed to this report.
Umm…Annabelle 2’s Twitter footprint is lower than the first one because the first one, though it was trash, was highly anticipated, and skepticism surrounding this upcoming one has not really died down. Annabelle 2 RT score of 83% is down from 94% a few days ago, so perhaps the movie would have warm reception on par with Lights Out last year (I see something around 76%). However, whereas Lights Out was a rather original horror film, Annabelle 2, like Ouija: Origin of Evil, had its expectations set by a previous installment, so it will perform worse than its predecessor…an obvious observation.
I’m not sure if Kidnap will hold that well, but that $10.2 million opening was far better than my expectations, and audience competition with Girls Trip caused the latter to suffer a steeper drop than what would be expected. I think a drop of 52% sounds reasonable for a film that perhaps already acquired breakout status.
Nut Job 2 won’t have good reviews; that is certain. Its performance (or lack thereof) may seal Lego Ninjago’s potential overperformance in comparison to the established forecasts. Nut Job 2 is a perfect recipe for a film that wants to earn under $10 million on its opening weekend.
Everything else looks reasonable on what may be the best weekend of August (which isn’t saying much at all).
Kidnap opened higher than I thought it would as well. It had been online free for at least 2 months before it hit theaters. Not great at all but it was a fun B movie that’s really over the top and held together by a determined Halle Berry. $5 million seems reasonable.
Annabelle will amass $26 million.
And looks like Atomic Blonde will eventually reach $50 million. Not the breakout hit they were expecting. I didn’t like it. The trailers were far more entertaining than the movie.