Weekend Forecast: ‘Coco’ to Lead Again; ‘Three Billboards,’ ‘Lady Bird’ & More Award Season Fare Likely to Expand

With no wide releases scheduled for this weekend, our forecast is fairly straightforward. The exception, however, will be the likelihood for award season candidates such as Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, Lady Bird, Call Me By Your Name, The Florida Project, and Darkest Hour to receive varying sorts of expansions. The former two of that bunch will stand the best shot at placing in the top ten again (potentially top five) this weekend, but we’re holding off on official forecasts since their respective studios have not confirmed Friday’s theater counts as of early Wednesday.

Also noteworthy to follow this weekend will be the platform releases of two more anticipated award candidates: James Franco’s The Disaster Artist and Guillermo del Toro’s The Shape of Water. Both films are currently expected to open in New York and Los Angeles this weekend.

Weekend Forecast: