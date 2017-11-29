Weekend Forecast: ‘Coco’ to Lead Again; ‘Three Billboards,’ ‘Lady Bird’ & More Award Season Fare Likely to Expand

Author Published November 29, 2017 Comments 0

With no wide releases scheduled for this weekend, our forecast is fairly straightforward. The exception, however, will be the likelihood for award season candidates such as Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, MissouriLady Bird, Call Me By Your NameThe Florida Project, and Darkest Hour to receive varying sorts of expansions. The former two of that bunch will stand the best shot at placing in the top ten again (potentially top five) this weekend, but we’re holding off on official forecasts since their respective studios have not confirmed Friday’s theater counts as of early Wednesday.

Also noteworthy to follow this weekend will be the platform releases of two more anticipated award candidates: James Franco’s The Disaster Artist and Guillermo del Toro’s The Shape of Water. Both films are currently expected to open in New York and Los Angeles this weekend.

Weekend Forecast:

Title Distributor Weekend Domestic Total through Sunday, December 3 % Change
Coco Disney / Pixar $26,500,000 $108,800,000 -48%
Justice League Warner Bros. $15,600,000 $196,300,000 -62%
Wonder Lionsgate $12,500,000 $87,400,000 -45%
Thor: Ragnarok Disney / Marvel Studios $8,300,000 $289,700,000 -51%
Murder on the Orient Express Fox $7,500,000 $85,500,000 -43%
Daddy’s Home 2 Paramount $6,000,000 $81,100,000 -55%
The Star Sony / Columbia $3,000,000 $26,100,000 -57%
A Bad Moms Christmas STXfilms $2,500,000 $63,700,000 -49%
Roman J. Israel, Esq. Sony / Columbia $2,300,000 $10,000,000 -48%
Tags Coco, Lady Bird, The Disaster Artist, The Shape of Water, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing Missouri Category BoxOffice Predictions, Homepage Blocks, Numbers Views 9
Shawn Robbins

Related posts

Long Range Forecast: ‘Project Almanac’
Weekend Forecast: ‘The Pyramid’
Long Range Forecast: ‘Mortdecai’
Weekend Forecast: ‘Penguins of Madagascar’
Weekend Forecast: ‘Dumb And Dumber To’
‘Jurassic World’ Crosses $1B Worldwide In Record Time

0 Comments

No comments!

There are no comments yet, but you can be first to comment this article.

Leave reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *