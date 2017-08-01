Weekend Forecast: ‘The Dark Tower’ & ‘Dunkirk’ Set to Lead; ‘Detroit’ & ‘Kidnap’ Hope to Counter-Program

The first weekend of August is set to deliver three new wide releases. Unfortunately, with schools returning to session in some parts of the country and no major tentpole on the slate in the foreseeable future, this is likely to be one of the lowest grossing first weekends of August in years — a fate that may repeat itself quite a few times in the coming weeks before the much stronger September slate arrives.

Our final analysis for the weekend of August 4-6:

PROS:

(Sony / Columbia) has some clout in that it’s based on one of Stephen King’s most popular novels. The respectable star power of Matthew McConaughey and Idris Elba could give it a boost as well. Flixster audience anticipation levels have been very similar to The Mummy reboot. Detroit (Annapurna Pictures) has the advantage of positive reviews (95 percent on Rotten Tomatoes), timely subject matter, and Kathryn Bigelow’s strong resume (Zero Dark Thirty, The Hurt Locker) backing it up.

CONS:

‘s remaining social media prowess has been sorely lacking in the days leading up to release with relevant Twitter activity registering at just 25 percent of the level June’s The Mummy was generating, not to mention a discouraging sentiment ratio of positive to negative comments. With a review embargo in place this late in the game, we’re concerned this isn’t going to appeal far beyond King’s fans given the existing market competition. Detroit is tracking behind the likes of All Eyez on Me, Selma, and Get On Up across both Twitter and Facebook metrics. The late summer release away from an awards season boost could limit its commercial potential without a major studio marketing powerhouse behind it (ala Straight Outta Compton).

The Forecast:

Title Distributor Weekend Domestic Total through Sunday, August 6 % Change The Dark Tower Sony / Columbia $24,500,000 $24,500,000 NEW Dunkirk Warner Bros. $17,300,000 $131,230,000 -35% Girls Trip Universal $13,750,000 $86,880,000 -30% The Emoji Movie Sony / Columbia $10,770,000 $46,060,000 -56% Kidnap Aviron $8,500,000 $8,500,000 NEW Spider-Man: Homecoming Sony / Columbia $8,490,000 $293,580,000 -36% Detroit Annapurna Pictures $8,300,000 $8,810,000 2270% Atomic Blonde Focus Features $8,050,000 $33,200,000 -56%

Shawn Robbins and Alex Edghill contributed to this report.