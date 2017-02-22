Weekend Forecast: Is ‘Get Out’ the Latest Thriller Breakout?; ‘Collide’ & ‘Rock Dog’ Tracking Softly

The weekend after Presidents Day isn’t known for delivering many surprise hits, but this year is looking like an exception with Universal and Blumhouse’s Get Out. The thriller from writer/director Jordan Peele (of Key & Peele fame) is generating excellent conversation across Twitter and Facebook, while Flixster, pre-sales reports, and traditional tracking similarly have the film trending along the levels of Don’t Breathe and 10 Cloverfield Lane.

As Get Out currently sits at a stellar 100 percent from 37 reviews on Rotten Tomatoes, genre fans are gearing up for the film as timely story elements could be another notable driver of success this weekend and beyond. BoxOffice has been optimistic about its commercial potential for quite some time, and that confidence has only increased leading up to opening weekend.

Meanwhile, new releases Collide and Rock Dog from Open Road Films and Lionsgate/Summit, respectively, aren’t expected to generate much noise this weekend. The post-holiday frame combined with pointedly lackluster social media buzz and competition from bigger films in the market will soften their debuts this weekend.

Of course, The LEGO Batman Movie is still going strong and should easily claim the second place spot this weekend after earning more than $110 million domestically in its first 12 days of release.

Check out our complete weekend forecast in the table below.

Title Distributor Weekend Domestic Total through Sunday, February 26 % Change Get Out Fox $27,000,000 $27,000,000 NEW The LEGO Batman Movie Warner Bros. $19,500,000 $132,600,000 -40.29% The Great Wall Universal $9,230,000 $34,450,000 -50.03% Fifty Shades Darker Universal $9,120,000 $104,140,000 -55.02% John Wick: Chapter Two Lionsgate/Summit $8,920,000 $73,530,000 -45.00% Hidden Figures Fox $5,780,000 $152,030,000 -19.93% Fist Fight Warner Bros. (New Line) $5,490,000 $21,950,000 -55.01% Split Warner Bros. $5,010,000 $131,400,000 -30.03% Collide Universal $3,000,000 $3,000,000 NEW Rock Dog Warner Bros. $2,800,000 $2,800,000 NEW

Shawn Robbins and Alex Edghill contributed to this report.