Weekend Forecast: ‘The Hitman’s Bodyguard’ Set for Likely Third Win Over Labor Day Frame; Limited Releases to Debut Softly

Due to the lack of true wide releases over the upcoming Labor Day weekend, this week’s edition of the Weekend Forecast will be quite brief. Check out the chart below for what to expect from key films over the upcoming end-of-summer frame.

Note: The only confirmed theater locations as of this article’s publishing are for limited releases Close Encounters (estimated 700), Tulip Fever (estimated 600), and Hazlo Como Hombre (estimated 370). The former two are expected to debut outside the top ten with between $1 million and $2 million each over the four-day frame.

The 4-Day Weekend Forecast:

Title Distributor Weekend Domestic Total through Monday, September 4 % Change The Hitman’s Bodyguard Lionsgate/Summit $9,240,000 $53,360,000 -10% Annabelle: Creation Warner Bros. (New Line) $6,910,000 $88,420,000 -10% Wind River Weinstein Company $5,520,000 $17,550,000 20% Dunkirk Warner Bros. $4,740,000 $179,030,000 20% Leap! Weinstein Company $4,730,000 $10,950,000 0% Logan Lucky Bleecker Street $4,030,000 $20,750,000 -5% Spider-Man: Homecoming Sony / Columbia $3,470,000 $323,640,000 23% Hazlo Como Hombre Pantelion $3,000,000 $3,000,000 NEW The Emoji Movie Sony / Columbia $2,880,000 $80,590,000 15% Girls Trip Universal $2,480,000 $111,590,000 5%

Shawn Robbins and Alex Edghill contributed to this report.