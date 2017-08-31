Weekend Forecast: ‘The Hitman’s Bodyguard’ Set for Likely Third Win Over Labor Day Frame; Limited Releases to Debut Softly
Due to the lack of true wide releases over the upcoming Labor Day weekend, this week’s edition of the Weekend Forecast will be quite brief. Check out the chart below for what to expect from key films over the upcoming end-of-summer frame.
Note: The only confirmed theater locations as of this article’s publishing are for limited releases Close Encounters (estimated 700), Tulip Fever (estimated 600), and Hazlo Como Hombre (estimated 370). The former two are expected to debut outside the top ten with between $1 million and $2 million each over the four-day frame.
The 4-Day Weekend Forecast:
|Title
|Distributor
|Weekend
|Domestic Total through Monday, September 4
|% Change
|The Hitman’s Bodyguard
|Lionsgate/Summit
|$9,240,000
|$53,360,000
|-10%
|Annabelle: Creation
|Warner Bros. (New Line)
|$6,910,000
|$88,420,000
|-10%
|Wind River
|Weinstein Company
|$5,520,000
|$17,550,000
|20%
|Dunkirk
|Warner Bros.
|$4,740,000
|$179,030,000
|20%
|Leap!
|Weinstein Company
|$4,730,000
|$10,950,000
|0%
|Logan Lucky
|Bleecker Street
|$4,030,000
|$20,750,000
|-5%
|Spider-Man: Homecoming
|Sony / Columbia
|$3,470,000
|$323,640,000
|23%
|Hazlo Como Hombre
|Pantelion
|$3,000,000
|$3,000,000
|NEW
|The Emoji Movie
|Sony / Columbia
|$2,880,000
|$80,590,000
|15%
|Girls Trip
|Universal
|$2,480,000
|$111,590,000
|5%
Shawn Robbins and Alex Edghill contributed to this report.
Yawn. Except for the fact that Dunkirk is going to make more this weekend than last weekend. By the way, Dunkirk is a masterpiece and I will gladly admit that it’s way better than Pirates 5. But it’s not better than Pirates 1.
Yikes! Thankfully, September looms to break records, potentially week after week. So at least there’s that.
Wow, Spider-Man: Homecoming and Dunkirk been out more than a month, and they are still in the top 10. LOL! Great legs for both movies.
GO Spidey
True. This will be “Homecoming’s” 9th week in the Top 10 tying it with “Wonder Woman” for the most weeks of any film in the top 10 this summer. It could likely end up staying in the Top 10 for 1-3 more weeks before it finally drops out, “Dunkirk” should definitely enjoy a few more weeks in the top 10 as well.