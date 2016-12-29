Weekend Forecast: ‘Rogue One’ To Three-Peat, ‘Sing’ Should Hold Strong, ‘Passengers’ & ‘Assassin’s Creed’ Should Tumble

No new films will be released on New Year’s weekend, but several holdovers should still earn good money, especially since nearly everybody has the weekend off from work. Disney’s Rogue One: A Star Wars Story is expected to lead for the third consecutive weekend (and possibly in its fourth weekend as well). Universal’s animated Sing, second place at the box office this past weekend, should take the runner-up spot once more, but perhaps closing the gap in dollars. Fox’s comedy Why Him? should have a decent hold, possibly rising from fourth place last weekend to third place this weekend. Sony’s Passengers and Fox’s Assassin’s Creed should both experience large declines after poor reviews and very mixed worth of mouth.

Title Distributor 4-Day Weekend Domestic Total through Monday, January 2 % increase over last weekend (4-Day to 4-Day) Rogue One: A Star Wars Story Disney $82,000,000 $455,000,000 -14.69% Sing Universal $55,000,000 $173,020,000 0.12% Passengers (2016) Sony / Columbia $22,580,000 $66,900,000 -0.46% Why Him? Fox $15,950,000 $39,820,000 2.66% Assassin’s Creed Fox $14,390,000 $45,280,000 -2.78% Moana Disney $13,500,000 $210,830,000 7.53% Fences Paramount $13,380,000 $32,730,000 15.34% La La Land Lionsgate/Summit $12,080,000 $35,530,000 30.70% Office Christmas Party Paramount $7,450,000 $54,710,000 5.72% Collateral Beauty Warner Bros. (New Line) $6,840,000 $28,170,000 7.29%

Shawn Robbins, Jesse Rifkin, and Alex Edghill contributed to this report