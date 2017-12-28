Weekend Forecast: ‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ & ‘Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle’ Set to Ring In New Year Atop Strong Holiday Box Office
No new releases are slated for this week as the heart of holiday season rolls on between the lucrative Christmas and New Year’s weekends. As audiences head out to cinemas for the final weekend of 2017, here’s an early look at what to expect from the top ten films.
Notes
- Several major studios are continuing to only report estimated daily grosses until after New Year’s. These estimates are factored into current projections.
- % changes in the chart below reflect 4-day forecasts (December 29 – January 1) versus 4-day estimates/actuals last weekend (December 22 – 25).
|Title
|Distributor
|4-Day Weekend
|Domestic Total through Monday, January 1
|% Change
|Star Wars: The Last Jedi
|Disney / Lucasfilm
|$79,000,000
|$544,000,000
|-20%
|Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle
|Sony / Columbia
|$60,000,000
|$178,700,000
|+8%
|Pitch Perfect 3
|Universal
|$22,900,000
|$69,000,000
|-13%
|The Greatest Showman
|Fox
|$16,000,000
|$47,500,000
|+11%
|Ferdinand
|Fox
|$13,500,000
|$54,300,000
|+33%
|Coco
|Disney / Pixar
|$10,000,000
|$182,600,000
|+22%
|Darkest Hour
|Focus Features
|$7,000,000
|$19,500,000
|+27%
|Downsizing
|Paramount
|$6,200,000
|$18,400,000
|-19%
|The Shape of Water
|Fox Searchlight
|$5,200,000
|$17,200,000
|+18%
|Father Figures
|Warner Bros.
|$5,000,000
|$13,900,000
|-9%
