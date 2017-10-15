Studio Weekend Estimates: ‘Happy Death Day’ Gets Happy News w/ $26.5M

Sunday Update: It’s been a good three days for Happy Death Day, as Universal and Blumhouse’s horror opened on Friday the 13th to a first place weekend of $26.5 million.

The film beat even the most optimistic expectations, as the highest that anybody forecast on prediction website Box Office Theory was $25 million.

Exploiting the 1-2 punch of the superstitious holiday and Halloween approaching, the movie — about a woman who relives the day of her death on repeat — continues the horror genre’s highest-grossing year of the 21st century.

Day exceeds not only the opening but also the entire cumulative gross of The Bye Bye Man, another horror which opened on Friday the 13th in January.

While it does open below two of Blumhouse’s other horror releases this year, Get Out and Split, those comparisons might be unfair, as those were both two of the highest grossing horror titles in ages.

Day received a “B” average CinemaScore, from an audience that was 54 percent female and 63 percent under age 25.

While horror films are usually frontloaded, it’s possible this could hold well for the next two weekends as Halloween comes up. But with two new horror releases coming out in the next two weekends with Boo 2! and Jigsaw, it will face some tough competition — not to mention the continued terrific hold of last month’s It.

Warner Bros.’ Blade Runner 2049 took second place after leading last frame, with a 53 percent drop to $15.1 million.

The film has earned $60.5 million to date, below what most expected by this point in its run. Despite stellar reviews, it now appears the film may even fail to reach $100 million domestically, despite posting a $150 million budget.

STX’s The Foreigner opened in third place with $12.8 million, about in line with pre-release expectations.

Compared to other recent October action releases, it starts behind John Wick, The Accountant, and Jack Reacher: Never Go Back.

However it’s done much better overseas, with $88 million and counting. (Wick earned $45 million and Accountant earned $68 million from overseas markets.)

An action film starring Jackie Chan as a father getting revenge for his daughter’s murder, it marks Chan’s first wide-release live-action movie in America since The Karate Kid in 2010.

While Chan still remains one of the most popular (and highest paid) movie stars in the world while focusing on Chinese films the past few years, his star power has faded in the U.S. this decade.

So while this film’s opening was in line with expectations, it might have been considered a disappointment for Chan in the ’90s and 2000s back when he was one of Hollywood’s biggest box office draws.

Comparisons:

The top 10 films this weekend earned $88.3 million total.

That’s 9 percent below last weekend.

It’s also 5 percent below the same weekend last year, when The Girl on the Train led with $24.5 million.

Year-to-date box office is running 4.8 percent behind last year.

Limited Releases:

Open Road Films’ Marshall, a biopic starring Chadwick Boseman as U.S. Supreme Court Justice Thurgood Marshall, began with $3.0 million in 821 theaters.

[Read our interview with Marshall director Reginald Hudlin here.]

Focus Features’ Victoria and Abdul expanded its theater count but still remains in only 900 theaters, taking in $3.1 million. That actually represents a 25 percent decline, despite its theater expansion.

Sunday’s Studio Weekend Estimates for Friday, October 13 – Sunday, October 15, 2017:

WIDE (1000+) # TITLE WEEKEND LOCATIONS AVG. TOTAL WKS. DIST. 1 Happy Death Day $26,500,000 — 3,149 — $8,415 $26,500,000 1 Universal / Blumhouse 2 Blade Runner 2049 $15,100,000 -54% 4,058 0 $3,721 $60,578,387 2 Warner Bros. 3 The Foreigner $12,840,000 — 2,515 — $5,105 $12,840,000 1 STX Entertainment 4 It (2017) $6,050,000 -39% 3,176 -429 $1,905 $314,929,521 6 Warner Bros. / New Line 5 The Mountain Between Us $5,650,000 -46% 3,259 171 $1,734 $20,502,922 2 20th Century Fox 6 American Made $5,423,000 -36% 3,098 67 $1,750 $40,152,865 3 Universal 7 Kingsman: The Golden Circle $5,315,000 -39% 2,982 -506 $1,782 $89,652,040 4 Fox 8 The LEGO Ninjago Movie $4,315,000 -38% 3,053 -558 $1,413 $51,577,689 4 Warner Bros. 9 My Little Pony: The Movie $4,000,000 -55% 2,528 0 $1,582 $15,513,434 2 Lionsgate 10 Flatliners $1,500,000 -62% 1,983 -569 $756 $15,627,971 3 Sony Pictures 11 Battle of the Sexes $1,375,000 -46% 1,394 -428 $986 $10,389,198 4 Fox Searchlight 12 Professor Marston & The Wonder Women $737,000 — 1,229 — $600 $737,000 1 Annapurna Pictures

LIMITED (100 — 999) # TITLE WEEKEND LOCATIONS AVG. TOTAL WKS. DIST. 1 Victoria & Abdul $3,115,000 -25% 900 168 $3,461 $11,341,944 4 Focus Features 2 Marshall $3,039,070 — 821 — $3,702 $3,039,070 1 Open Road 3 American Assassin $525,000 -62% 820 -836 $640 $35,607,509 5 CBS Films / Lionsgate 4 ‘Til Death Do Us Part $319,455 -57% 400 -150 $799 $3,259,241 3 Novus Content 5 The Stray $300,000 -50% 430 -210 $698 $1,204,993 2 Purdie Distribution 6 Despicable Me 3 $243,000 -16% 266 -38 $914 $263,013,475 16 Universal 7 Home Again $167,143 -71% 361 -642 $463 $26,801,169 6 Open Road 8 A Question Of Faith $155,000 -66% 228 -380 $680 $2,196,294 3 Pure Flix Entertainment 9 mother! $125,000 -68% 159 -322 $786 $17,631,404 5 Paramount 10 Stronger $115,035 -59% 174 -161 $661 $4,039,392 4 Lionsgate/Roadside Attractions 11 Judwaa 2 $110,000 -65% 106 -86 $1,038 $1,412,701 3 FIP 12 Wind River $106,806 -48% 194 -162 $551 $33,454,511 11 The Weinstein Company 13 Leap! $99,287 -53% 185 -216 $537 $21,425,812 8 The Weinstein Company 14 Cars 3 $95,000 -15% 119 -12 $798 $152,750,524 18 Disney 15 The Hitman’s Bodyguard $83,000 -51% 165 -149 $503 $75,186,885 9 Lionsgate / Summit