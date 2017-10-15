Studio Weekend Estimates: ‘Happy Death Day’ Gets Happy News w/ $26.5M

Author Published October 15, 2017 Comments 4

Sunday Update: It’s been a good three days for Happy Death Day, as Universal and Blumhouse’s horror opened on Friday the 13th to a first place weekend of $26.5 million.

The film beat even the most optimistic expectations, as the highest that anybody forecast on prediction website Box Office Theory was $25 million.

Exploiting the 1-2 punch of the superstitious holiday and Halloween approaching, the movie — about a woman who relives the day of her death on repeat — continues the horror genre’s highest-grossing year of the 21st century.

Day exceeds not only the opening but also the entire cumulative gross of The Bye Bye Man, another horror which opened on Friday the 13th in January.

While it does open below two of Blumhouse’s other horror releases this year, Get Out and Split, those comparisons might be unfair, as those were both two of the highest grossing horror titles in ages.

Day received a “B” average CinemaScore, from an audience that was 54 percent female and 63 percent under age 25.

While horror films are usually frontloaded, it’s possible this could hold well for the next two weekends as Halloween comes up. But with two new horror releases coming out in the next two weekends with Boo 2! and Jigsaw, it will face some tough competition — not to mention the continued terrific hold of last month’s It.

Warner Bros.’ Blade Runner 2049 took second place after leading last frame, with a 53 percent drop to $15.1 million.

The film has earned $60.5 million to date, below what most expected by this point in its run. Despite stellar reviews, it now appears the film may even fail to reach $100 million domestically, despite posting a $150 million budget.

STX’s The Foreigner opened in third place with $12.8 million, about in line with pre-release expectations.

Compared to other recent October action releases, it starts behind John WickThe Accountant, and Jack Reacher: Never Go Back.

However it’s done much better overseas, with $88 million and counting. (Wick earned $45 million and Accountant earned $68 million from overseas markets.)

An action film starring Jackie Chan as a father getting revenge for his daughter’s murder, it marks Chan’s first wide-release live-action movie in America since The Karate Kid in 2010.

While Chan still remains one of the most popular (and highest paid) movie stars in the world while focusing on Chinese films the past few years, his star power has faded in the U.S. this decade.

So while this film’s opening was in line with expectations, it might have been considered a disappointment for Chan in the ’90s and 2000s back when he was one of Hollywood’s biggest box office draws.

Comparisons:

The top 10 films this weekend earned $88.3 million total.

That’s 9 percent below last weekend.

It’s also 5 percent below the same weekend last year, when The Girl on the Train led with $24.5 million.

Year-to-date box office is running 4.8 percent behind last year.

Limited Releases:

Open Road Films’ Marshall, a biopic starring Chadwick Boseman as U.S. Supreme Court Justice Thurgood Marshall, began with $3.0 million in 821 theaters.

[Read our interview with Marshall director Reginald Hudlin here.]

Focus Features’ Victoria and Abdul expanded its theater count but still remains in only 900 theaters, taking in $3.1 million. That actually represents a 25 percent decline, despite its theater expansion.

Sunday’s Studio Weekend Estimates for Friday, October 13 – Sunday, October 15, 2017:

WIDE (1000+)
# TITLE WEEKEND LOCATIONS AVG. TOTAL WKS. DIST.
1 Happy Death Day $26,500,000 3,149 $8,415 $26,500,000 1 Universal / Blumhouse
2 Blade Runner 2049 $15,100,000 -54% 4,058 0 $3,721 $60,578,387 2 Warner Bros.
3 The Foreigner $12,840,000 2,515 $5,105 $12,840,000 1 STX Entertainment
4 It (2017) $6,050,000 -39% 3,176 -429 $1,905 $314,929,521 6 Warner Bros. / New Line
5 The Mountain Between Us $5,650,000 -46% 3,259 171 $1,734 $20,502,922 2 20th Century Fox
6 American Made $5,423,000 -36% 3,098 67 $1,750 $40,152,865 3 Universal
7 Kingsman: The Golden Circle $5,315,000 -39% 2,982 -506 $1,782 $89,652,040 4 Fox
8 The LEGO Ninjago Movie $4,315,000 -38% 3,053 -558 $1,413 $51,577,689 4 Warner Bros.
9 My Little Pony: The Movie $4,000,000 -55% 2,528 0 $1,582 $15,513,434 2 Lionsgate
10 Flatliners $1,500,000 -62% 1,983 -569 $756 $15,627,971 3 Sony Pictures
11 Battle of the Sexes $1,375,000 -46% 1,394 -428 $986 $10,389,198 4 Fox Searchlight
12 Professor Marston & The Wonder Women $737,000 1,229 $600 $737,000 1 Annapurna Pictures

LIMITED (100 — 999)
# TITLE WEEKEND LOCATIONS AVG. TOTAL WKS. DIST.
1 Victoria & Abdul $3,115,000 -25% 900 168 $3,461 $11,341,944 4 Focus Features
2 Marshall $3,039,070 821 $3,702 $3,039,070 1 Open Road
3 American Assassin $525,000 -62% 820 -836 $640 $35,607,509 5 CBS Films / Lionsgate
4 ‘Til Death Do Us Part $319,455 -57% 400 -150 $799 $3,259,241 3 Novus Content
5 The Stray $300,000 -50% 430 -210 $698 $1,204,993 2 Purdie Distribution
6 Despicable Me 3 $243,000 -16% 266 -38 $914 $263,013,475 16 Universal
7 Home Again $167,143 -71% 361 -642 $463 $26,801,169 6 Open Road
8 A Question Of Faith $155,000 -66% 228 -380 $680 $2,196,294 3 Pure Flix Entertainment
9 mother! $125,000 -68% 159 -322 $786 $17,631,404 5 Paramount
10 Stronger $115,035 -59% 174 -161 $661 $4,039,392 4 Lionsgate/Roadside Attractions
11 Judwaa 2 $110,000 -65% 106 -86 $1,038 $1,412,701 3 FIP
12 Wind River $106,806 -48% 194 -162 $551 $33,454,511 11 The Weinstein Company
13 Leap! $99,287 -53% 185 -216 $537 $21,425,812 8 The Weinstein Company
14 Cars 3 $95,000 -15% 119 -12 $798 $152,750,524 18 Disney
15 The Hitman’s Bodyguard $83,000 -51% 165 -149 $503 $75,186,885 9 Lionsgate / Summit

PLATFORM (1 — 99)
# TITLE WEEKEND LOCATIONS AVG. TOTAL WKS. DIST.
1 The Florida Project $401,141 155% 33 29 $12,156 $623,949 2 A24
2 Loving Vincent $319,088 90% 55 27 $5,802 $738,160 4 Good Deed Entertainment
3 American Satan $132,000 55 $2,400 $132,000 1 Sumerian
4 Mark Felt: The Man Who Brought Down The White House $123,707 106% 89 72 $1,390 $1,457,019 3 Sony Pictures Classics
5 Goodbye Christopher Robin $55,800 9 $6,200 $55,800 1 Fox Searchlight
6 Human Flow $47,000 3 $15,667 $47,000 1 Amazon Studios
7 Faces Places $46,159 49% 25 20 $1,846 $96,282 2 Cohen Media Group
8 The Big Sick $27,500 31% 64 30 $430 $42,862,411 17 Lionsgate
9 Dolores $26,460 -39% 33 7 $802 $486,152 7 PBS Distribution
10 Breathe $26,254 4 $6,564 $26,254 1 Bleeker Street
11 Columbus $25,370 30 $846 $942,500 11 Sundance Institute’s Creative Distribution Fellowship
12 Brad’s Status $23,300 -79% 39 -208 $597 $2,112,236 5 Amazon Studios / Annapurna Pictures
13 Dina $12,775 112% 4 3 $3,194 $19,777 2 The Orchard
14 Friend Request $11,482 -85% 50 -104 $230 $3,735,158 4 Entertainment Studios Motion Pictures
15 Beach Rats $2,935 -65% 8 -6 $367 $468,427 8 Neon
16 Tulip Fever $2,244 -67% 6 -6 $374 $2,404,761 7 Weinstein Company
17 Ingrid Goes West $2,032 -43% 5 -5 $406 $3,020,025 10 Neon
18 Super Dark Times $1,925 -11% 5 0 $385 $32,932 3 The Orchard
19 Trophy $646 -55% 5 -11 $129 $21,181 6 The Orchard
20 47 Meters Down $401 -84% 1 -6 $401 $44,307,145 18 Entertainment Studios Motion Pictures
Tags Blade Runner 2049, Happy Death Day, Marshall, The Foreigner, Victoria & Abdul Category BoxOffice News, Homepage Blocks, News/Analysis, Numbers Views 159
Jesse Rifkin

Related posts

Trailer Reactions: ‘Jurassic World’ Vs ‘Star Wars: The Force Awakens’
Disney Hits $4B Global Mark For Second Time
‘Star Wars’ Shows Its Staying Power
‘Minions’ Conquer The Global Box Office; ‘Terminator: Genisys’ Sees Bump From Major Expansion; ‘Jurassic World’ Just A Step Away From $1.5 Billion
NORTH AMERICA: Weekend Estimates: ‘Minions’ Captures Second Largest Animated Opening Weekend Ever With $115.2M; ‘Jurassic World’ ($18.1M) Edges Out ‘Inside Out’ ($17.1M) For Second; ‘The Gallows’ Modest With $10.0M; ‘Self/Less’ Stumbles With $5.4M
NORTH AMERICA: ‘Inside Out’ Leads Thursday With $4.22M; ‘Jurassic World’ Second With $3.25M; ‘Magic Mike XXL’ Moves Into Third With $2.55M; ‘Terminator Genisys’ Falls To Fourth With $2.40M

4 Comments

  1. Avatar
    Reece October 15, 2017

    I think Blade Runner still has a shot at crossing 100 million.. Right now its pacing ahead of Baby Driver and Arrival in their 2nd weekends.. I will just need to hold over really well from now on, and make another 40m

    Reply
  2. Avatar
    harrisonjryan88 October 15, 2017

    “STX’s The Foreigner opened in third place with $12.8 million, about in line with pre-release expectations.”

    How is that “in line with expecations”?
    You’ve yourself predicted 10 million.

    And the movie recieved “A-” from Cinemascore, you didn’t mention this.
    And most of the crowd gave the movie either “A-” or “A”, which rarely happens overall.

    Reply
    • Avatar
      George October 15, 2017

      It’s not that far off from $10 million. Geez.

      Reply
      • Avatar
        harrisonjryan88 October 15, 2017

        +28% it not exactly what you would call “in-line with expectations”, don’t you think?
        +/- 5% – then yes.

        Reply

Leave reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *