Studio Weekend Estimates: ‘Jigsaw’ Pieces Together $16.2M; ‘Suburbicon’ Starts w/ Only $2.6M

Sunday Update: Determining the box office winner wasn’t much of a puzzle, as horror Jigsaw opened with $16.2 million the weekend before Halloween on Tuesday.

Three of the top four films were horror or quasi-horror, as two other new releases Thank You For Your Service and Suburbicon both started outside the top five.

On the plus side, Jigsaw was the top movie this frame as parent studio Lionsgate held both the top two spots.

On the downside, the first new installment in the Saw horror series since 2010 posted the second-lowest opening among the franchise’s eight titles. It was actually the single lowest opening in the franchise, if adjusting for inflation.

The previous lowest opening in the series had been had been 2009’s Saw VI with $14.1 million. Although adjusted for inflation that comes to a modern-day $16.5 million, slightly higher than what Jigsaw just opened to.

This continues a trend of recent horror films with lackluster attempts to reboot dormant franchises. Last year’s Blair Witch started with $9.5 million while February’s Rings opened with $13.0 million, after their series’ last installments had been released in 2000 and 2005 respectively. Both films were also the lowest-opening wide release of their respective series.

Jigsaw‘s audience was 51 percent female, 52 percent under age 25, and gave the film a “B” average CinemaScore.

Last weekend’s leader Boo 2! A Madea Halloween came in second place with $10.0 million.

By falling 53 percent, it drops significantly more than the original Boo! last year, which fell only 39 percent in its second weekend.

Lionsgate’s sequel has now earned $35.5 million, running about 32 percent behind its predecessor through the same point. But with a relatively low budget of $20 million, the sequel should nonetheless be considered a mild win.

Horror also placed well in fourth place with Universal’s Happy Death Day, the leader from two weekends ago, which earns $5.0 million this frame. Horror (or horror-comedy in the case of Boo 2!) takes three of the top four spots.

DreamWorks and Universal’s war drama Thank You For Your Service didn’t have too much to be thankful for, opening in sixth place with $3.7 million.

The film began slightly below June’s war drama Megan Leavey, but much higher than last fall’s war drama Billy Lynn’s Long Halftime Walk.

Service‘s audience was 58 percent male, 59 percent older than age 30, and gave the film an “A-” average CinemaScore.

Paramount’s Suburbicon opened in ninth place with a dismal $2.8 million.

The pre-release projections weren’t high, but this ended up lower than even the most negative projections. The lowest that anybody on prediction website Box Office Derby predicted was $3.2 million.

The title just couldn’t overcome its reviews and word of mouth, with a “D-” average CinemaScore and a 26 percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Also, lead star Matt Damon may be losing much of his box office luster — his previous release The Great Wall in February significantly underperformed domestically as well. (Although it did earn quite a bit overseas, especially in China.)

Among similar recent dark comedies, Suburbicon opens 13 percent below Our Brand Is Crisis and less than half of Whisky Tango Foxtrot.

Comparisons:

The top 10 films this weekend earned $56.1 million. That’s 25 percent below last weekend.

It’s also 23 percent below Halloween weekend last year, when the original Boo! A Madea Halloween led for the second frame with $17.2 million.

Year-to-date box office stands at $8.7 billion, running 5.3 percent behind last year.

Overseas Update:

Disney’s Thor: Ragnarok started with a huge $107.6 million overseas, prior to its domestic debut next weekend.

As a result, Disney surpassed $4 billion globally this weekend, marking the fifth consecutive year they’ve reached that number.

However, Universal reached $4 billion globally on the year back in late July, a full three months ago. It’s possible Disney could still end up the global leader by year’s end if Thor: Ragnarok, Star Wars: The Last Jedi, and Coco become blockbusters.

Also this weekend, Warner Bros.’ Geostorm made $49.3 million overseas. It was led by a $34.1 million debut in China in first place.

The film has now earned a $113.4 million overseas total and $136.9 million globally. But with a production that went well over budget and a poor domestic gross, it looks nearly impossible for the film to break even.

Sunday’s Studio Weekend Estimates for Friday, October 27 – Sunday, October 29, 2017:

WIDE (1000+) # TITLE WEEKEND LOCATIONS AVG. TOTAL WKS. DIST. 1 Jigsaw $16,250,000 — 2,941 — $5,525 $16,250,000 1 Lionsgate 2 Tyler Perry’s Boo 2! A Madea Halloween $10,000,000 -53% 2,388 0 $4,188 $35,521,643 2 Lionsgate 3 Geostorm $5,675,000 -59% 3,246 0 $1,748 $23,553,368 2 Warner Bros. 4 Happy Death Day $5,099,000 -46% 3,535 237 $1,442 $48,394,525 3 Universal / Blumhouse 5 Blade Runner 2049 $3,965,000 -46% 2,421 -782 $1,638 $81,385,785 4 Warner Bros. 6 Thank You For Your Service $3,702,000 — 2,054 — $1,802 $3,702,000 1 Universal Pictures 7 Only The Brave $3,450,000 -43% 2,577 0 $1,339 $11,940,057 2 Sony Pictures 8 The Foreigner $3,210,000 -45% 2,505 -10 $1,281 $28,827,318 3 STX Entertainment 9 Suburbicon $2,800,000 — 2,046 — $1,369 $2,800,000 1 Paramount 10 It (2017) $2,465,000 -29% 2,560 0 $963 $323,730,202 8 Warner Bros. / New Line 11 American Made $1,695,000 -46% 1,558 -1001 $1,088 $48,500,200 5 Universal 12 Victoria & Abdul $1,612,000 -24% 1,044 -16 $1,544 $17,712,239 6 Focus Features 13 Kingsman: The Golden Circle $1,600,000 -47% 1,489 -829 $1,075 $97,288,878 6 Fox 14 The Mountain Between Us $1,300,000 -53% 2,029 -1122 $641 $28,021,843 4 20th Century Fox 15 Same Kind of Different as Me $1,235,000 -52% 1,238 -124 $998 $4,759,285 2 Pure Flix Entertainment 16 The Snowman $1,180,000 -65% 1,815 3 $650 $5,766,585 2 Universal 17 The LEGO Ninjago Movie $1,170,000 -47% 1,474 -628 $794 $56,353,750 6 Warner Bros. 18 My Little Pony: The Movie $945,000 -53% 1,682 -619 $562 $19,969,008 4 Lionsgate

LIMITED (100 — 999) # TITLE WEEKEND LOCATIONS AVG. TOTAL WKS. DIST. 1 Marshall $921,369 -38% 821 0 $1,122 $6,965,670 3 Open Road 2 The Florida Project $539,234 -10% 145 33 $3,719 $2,149,007 4 A24 3 Loving Vincent $449,453 5% 161 47 $2,792 $2,108,000 6 Good Deed Entertainment 4 Goodbye Christopher Robin $330,000 115% 213 152 $1,549 $633,036 3 Fox Searchlight 5 Battle of the Sexes $310,000 -47% 291 -254 $1,065 $12,009,813 6 Fox Searchlight 6 Despicable Me 3 $145,000 -26% 210 -127 $690 $263,465,535 18 Universal 7 All I See is You $135,504 — 283 — $479 $135,504 1 Open Road 8 Mark Felt: The Man Who Brought Down The White House $94,816 -47% 185 -147 $513 $665,000 5 Sony Pictures Classics 9 American Assassin $71,000 -57% 175 -137 $406 $36,107,501 7 CBS Films / Lionsgate 10 The Hitman’s Bodyguard $70,000 -33% 147 -25 $476 $75,438,610 11 Lionsgate / Summit 11 Professor Marston & The Wonder Women $53,500 -78% 181 -778 $296 $1,525,933 3 Annapurna Pictures 12 Breathe $51,623 -68% 148 -167 $349 $335,537 3 Bleeker Street 13 Home Again $38,638 -27% 126 -32 $307 $26,973,855 8 Open Road