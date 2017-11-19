Studio Weekend Estimates: ‘Justice League’ Opens Under $100M, ‘Wonder’ Scores Inspiring Debut

SUNDAY UPDATE

Warner Bros.’ Justice League couldn’t break the $100 million mark in its opening weekend in North America this weekend. The superhero ensemble pic opened to $96 million, less than half of both The Avengers ($207.4M) and Avengers: Age of Ultron ($191.2M). Comps weren’t favorable when it comes to solo superheroes either, lagging behind Thor: Ragnarok ($122.7M), last year’s Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice ($166.0M), and Captain America: Civil War ($179.1M). Justice League scored a B+ CinemaScore and found most of its opening weekend support from filmgoers age 25+ (69%), while millennial audiences under 25 only represented 31% of the weekend take. Overseas, the film claimed $185.5 million from 65 markets to reach a $281.5 million global total.

Meanwhile, Lionsgate’s Wonder comes out as the weekend’s biggest success story with a $27 million second place debut. Wonder earned a sought-after “A+” average CinemaScore. The opening weekend demographics trended 68% female and 66% age 25+. You can read our interview with Wonder director Stephen Chbosky here.

Thor: Ragnarok claimed third place with a $21.8 million haul from 4,060 locations. The screen count on Thor‘s third weekend is on par with Justice League‘s 4,051 locations this weekend. The third entry in the Thor franchise has now passed Doctor Strange ($233M), Logan ($226M), and Thor: The Dark World ($206M) with a $247.4 million cume in North America. It is the #7 release of 2017 to date. The film added $24.1 million from 58 overseas territories overseas, hitting a $490.7 million cume outside of North America and $738.1 million global total.

Faith-based The Star took in $10 million from 2,837 locations off the strength of an A CinemaScore. It’s a positive start for the faith-based title entering the holidays, where it expects to shine as a holdover.

LIMITED RELEASE

Lady Bird continued to punch above its weight after expanding to 238 screens this weekend. The film grossed $2.52 million, ranking eighth overall and reaching a $4.7 million total in its third weekend of limited release. The film is well positioned as it expands nationwide over Thanksgiving.

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri broke into the top ten after earning $1.11 million from 53 locations. The performance equates to a $21k per-screen average, second only to Justice League on the weekend. Three Billboards has now grossed a total of $1.54M over its first two weeks in limited release.

Roman J. Israel, Esq. held preview screenings in four locations (NY and LA), bringing in $65k for a $16,250 per-location average. Healthy numbers as the film prepares for a wide expansion on November 22.

OVERSEAS UPDATE

A $185.5 million haul for Justice League from 47,000 screens across 65 markets was an important start for the WB tentpole as it begins to make up lost ground on the international front. The film ranked first across 10 markets in Asia, including a $51.7 million debut in China–the second biggest WB bow in the market, behind Batman V Superman. Elsewhere in Asia, Justice League grossed $8.8. million in South Korea, bettering the Wonder Woman debut in the market by 4%.

In Latin America, Justice League posted the biggest industry opening weekend of all time in Brazil with a $14.2 million haul. Mexico contributed $9.6 million–20% ahead of Wonder Woman and 29% ahead of Thor: Ragnarok.

The film opened in a non-holiday corridor in Europe, making comparables difficult for Justice League. UK was the top European market with a $9.8 million take, followed by Russia’s $6.5 million, France’s $6 million, Italy’s $3.4 million, Spain’s $3 million, and Germany’s $2.9 million.

IMAX screenings worldwide contributed $24 million of the opening weekend haul from 1,165 screens across 66 territories. Justice League enters the workweek with a global total of $281.5 million.

Thor: Ragnarok continued its strong overseas run in its fourth weekend. A $45.9 million take from 56 territories lifts the sequel’s overseas cume to $490.7 million, passing Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 ($474M), Captain America: Winter Soldier ($454M), Doctor Strange ($445M) and Guardians of the Galaxy ($440M). Top overseas markets for the title include China ($107.5M), UK ($37.2M), and South Korea ($33.2M).

Globally, Thor has now amassed a $738.1 million cume–passing hits such as Captain America: Winter Soldier ($714M) and Doctor Strange ($678M).

Check back on Monday for the Weekend Actuals and additional analysis.

Sunday’s Studio Weekend Estimates for Friday, November 17 – Sunday, November 19, 2017: