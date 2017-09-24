Studio Weekend Estimates: ‘Kingsman’ Golden w/ $39M; ‘Lego Ninjago’ Starts w/ $21.2M; R-Rated Titles Comprise 8 of Top 10

Sunday Update: R-rated titles made up eight of the top 10 films at this weekend’s box office, as Fox’s action sequel Kingsman: The Golden Circle drew circles around the competition with a $39.0 million start.

Boxoffice could not immediately determine the last time so many of the top 10 films in a weekend were rated R — if ever.

Credit it to a combination of more adult-oriented releases in September following the teenager- and family-targeted summer season, plus a recent trend of R-rated blockbusters including Deadpool, American Sniper, Get Out, and Logan.

The Golden Circle opened 7 percent higher than the debut for the original Kingsman: The Secret Service in September 2015, although adjusted for ticket price inflation the two films were basically even.

Given the typically more front-loaded nature of sequels, it’s uncertain whether this installment will ultimately be able to match its predecessor’s multiple and surpass the original film’s $128.2 million total.

One encouraging sign is that the film may repeat on top next weekend, as the top new competitor American Made looks to open around $16 million — a figure Kingsman could likely beat if its decline stays below 60 percent.

Warner Bros.’ horror adaptation It, which led for the past two weekends, took second place with $30.0 million.

The film’s 50 percent decline is roughly even with the previous weekend’s 51 percent drop. It’s holding decently for a horror movie, which usually experiences among the steepest post-opening drops of any genre.

It is already the highest grossing R-rated horror film of all time (unadjusted for inflation) after only three weekends of release. With $266.3 million total, it seems a lock to earn at least $300 million if not $350 million — something no horror movie has done for many, many years.

Warner Bros.’ animated The Lego Ninjago Movie came in below expectations with $21.2 million and third place.

The third Lego movie, this installment came in far behind the $69.0 million opening of The Lego Movie or the $53.0 million start of The Lego Batman Movie.

Why? The Ninjago brand of toys is far less famous than just Legos in general or the Batman character. Plus word of mouth came in below its predecessors, with a “B+” average CinemaScore compared to an “A” for the original Lego Movie and an “A-” for Lego Batman.

Entertainment Studios’ Friend Request started in seventh place with $2.4 million, but that number comes alongside a negative headline the movie surely didn’t want.

The digital-themed horror thriller likely sets a new record: with $2.4 million, it’s poised to become the lowest opening of all time for a film that played in at least 2,500 theaters. The title seems likely to break the previous low mark set by 2015’s Young Frankenstein, which started with $2.46 million.

(It’s possible that Friend Request could avoid the last-place designation if its weekend actuals released on Monday come in higher than its Sunday studio weekend estimate.)

Limited Releases:

The Oscars race started in earnest this weekend, with three potential contenders opening in limited release.

Roadside Attractions’ Stronger, about a survivor of the Boston Marathon bombing, started with $1.7 million in 574 theaters.

Fox Searchlight’s Battle of the Sexes, about the 1970s tennis match between one of the top male and female players in the country, began with $525 thousand in 21 theaters.

Focus Features’ Victoria and Abdul, about the friendship between Queen Victoria and her Indian servant, began with $152 thousand in 4 theaters. [Read our interview with the film’s star Ali Fazal here.]

Overseas Update:

Kingsman: The Golden Circle opened with $61.2 million overseas, led by $11.1 million in the United Kingdom. That makes for a $100.2 million global opening.

It continues its hefty overseas haul with a $38.3 million overseas weekend, down 37 percent. Its totals are now $211.7 million overseas and $478.0 million globally. Look for it to cross the half-billion mark globally later this week, a feat that’s basically unheard-of for a horror release.

Sunday Studio Weekend Estimates for Friday, September 22 – Sunday, September 24, 2017:

WIDE (1000+) # TITLE WEEKEND LOCATIONS AVG. TOTAL WKS. DIST. 1 Kingsman: The Golden Circle $39,000,000 — 4,003 — $9,743 $39,000,000 1 Fox 2 It (2017) $30,000,000 -50% 4,007 -96 $7,487 $266,338,881 3 Warner Bros. / New Line 3 The LEGO Ninjago Movie $21,245,000 — 4,047 — $5,250 $21,245,000 1 Warner Bros. 4 American Assassin $6,250,000 -58% 3,154 0 $1,982 $26,179,459 2 CBS Films / Lionsgate 5 Home Again $3,311,821 -36% 2,685 -351 $1,233 $22,347,652 3 Open Road 6 mother! $3,260,000 -57% 2,368 0 $1,377 $13,429,018 2 Paramount 7 Friend Request $2,400,000 — 2,573 — $933 $2,400,000 1 Entertainment Studios Motion Pictures 8 The Hitman’s Bodyguard $1,850,000 -48% 2,037 -1235 $908 $73,597,979 6 Lionsgate / Summit 9 Wind River $1,265,285 -51% 1,431 -1188 $884 $31,653,034 8 The Weinstein Company 10 Spider-Man: Homecoming $1,100,000 -41% 1,006 -430 $1,093 $331,893,662 12 Sony / Columbia 11 Leap! $973,481 -55% 1,301 -1115 $748 $20,276,035 5 The Weinstein Company

LIMITED (100 — 999) # TITLE WEEKEND LOCATIONS AVG. TOTAL WKS. DIST. 1 Stronger $1,747,910 — 574 — $3,045 $1,747,910 1 Lionsgate/Roadside Attractions 2 Brad’s Status $1,001,000 1013% 453 449 $2,210 $1,114,337 2 Annapurna Pictures Releasing 3 Annabelle: Creation $715,000 -70% 682 -1435 $1,048 $101,091,696 7 Warner Bros. / New Line 4 Dunkirk $600,000 -54% 678 -800 $885 $186,309,307 10 Warner Bros. 5 Despicable Me 3 $513,000 -40% 539 -444 $952 $261,816,915 13 Universal 6 The Emoji Movie $425,000 -58% 573 -578 $742 $84,576,121 9 Sony / Columbia 7 Logan Lucky $269,617 -73% 397 -1004 $679 $27,482,097 6 Bleeker Street 8 War for the Planet of the Apes $265,000 -24% 306 -164 $866 $146,252,454 11 Fox 9 Girls Trip $230,000 -60% 313 -420 $735 $114,808,670 10 Universal 10 The Dark Tower $222,000 -71% 358 -877 $620 $50,377,475 8 Sony / Columbia 11 Baby Driver $220,000 -26% 252 -129 $873 $107,431,560 13 Sony / TriStar 12 Viceroy’s House $201,287 -2% 120 10 $1,677 $746,008 4 IFC Films 13 The Nut Job 2: Nutty By Nature $139,419 -70% 341 -505 $409 $28,334,851 7 Open Road 14 All Saints $127,000 -66% 293 -457 $433 $5,574,807 5 Sony Pictures 15 The Glass Castle $115,000 -67% 219 -479 $525 $17,039,336 7 Lionsgate Lionsgate 16 The Big Sick $114,000 -64% 122 -216 $934 $42,715,107 14 Lionsgate 17 Cars 3 $92,000 -45% 114 -145 $807 $152,416,757 15 Disney 18 Atomic Blonde $81,000 -56% 153 -117 $529 $51,535,815 9 Focus Features