Weekend Projections: ‘Alien: Covenant’ Pacing for $40M; ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2’ Adds $35M; ‘Everything, Everything’ ($11M) Solid; ‘Wimpy Kid’ ($7.2M) Modest
Saturday Update: Alien: Covenant led the way on Friday with an estimated $15.35 million opening day, including Thursday evening’s start. By comparison, that comes fairly close to Mad Max: Fury Road‘s $16.6 million first day two years ago, although 28.5 percent behind the $21.466 million opening day of Prometheus in June 2012. The studio is projecting a weekend of $40.2 million, which would easily be enough to put it in first place of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.2‘s third frame.
Speaking of Guardians, the Marvel sequel added $8.804 million yesterday to bring its domestic haul up to $275.5 million. A second place finish with around $35 million appears likely based on that figure.
Everything, Everything debuted with $4.72 million in third place yesterday, eyeing a weekend tally in the vicinity of $11 million. Snatched added $2.275 million to begin its second frame, looking toward a $7.3 million sophomore showing. Meanwhile, Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Long Haul scored $2 million yesterday as it heads toward an opening weekend around $7.2 million.
Key weekend projections are below. Studio estimates will be published tomorrow.
|#
|TITLE
|WEEKEND
|LOCATIONS
|AVG.
|TOTAL
|WKS.
|DIST.
|1
|Alien: Covenant
|$40,000,000
|—
|3,761
|—
|$10,635
|$40,000,000
|1
|Fox
|2
|Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2
|$35,000,000
|-46%
|4,347
|0
|$8,052
|$301,737,474
|3
|Disney
|3
|Everything, Everything
|$11,000,000
|—
|2,801
|—
|$3,927
|$11,000,000
|1
|Warner Bros.
|4
|Snatched
|$7,300,000
|-63%
|3,511
|10
|$2,079
|$32,482,600
|2
|Fox
|5
|Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Long Haul
|$7,200,000
|—
|3,157
|—
|$2,281
|$7,200,000
|1
|20th Century Fox
|6
|King Arthur: Legend Of The Sword
|$6,500,000
|-58%
|3,702
|0
|$1,756
|$26,851,221
|2
|Warner Bros.
|7
|The Fate of the Furious
|$3,000,000
|-44%
|2,287
|-780
|$1,312
|$219,710,300
|6
|Universal
|8
|The Boss Baby
|$2,600,000
|-42%
|2,071
|-840
|$1,255
|$165,952,550
|8
|Fox / DreamWorks Animation
|9
|Beauty and the Beast
|$2,300,000
|-52%
|1,792
|-380
|$1,283
|$497,679,049
|10
|Disney
|#
|TITLE
|WEEKEND
|LOCATIONS
|AVG.
|TOTAL
|WKS.
|DIST.
|1
|How to Be A Latin Lover
|$1,700,000
|-56%
|948
|-175
|$1,793
|$28,958,810
|4
|Lionsgate / Pantelion
|2
|Lowriders
|$1,050,000
|-56%
|365
|70
|$2,877
|$4,078,385
|2
|BH Tilt
|3
|Gifted
|$765,000
|-50%
|824
|-602
|$928
|$22,899,058
|7
|Fox Searchlight
|4
|Smurfs: The Lost Village
|$600,000
|-47%
|652
|-953
|$920
|$43,092,004
|7
|Sony / Columbia
|5
|Born in China
|$460,000
|-50%
|575
|-480
|$800
|$13,226,047
|5
|Disneynature
Friday Report: Sources report this morning that Alien: Covenant launched with an estimated $4.2 million from Thursday night’s opening shows in around 3,000 theaters. Comparison are a bit thin at this point with the most relevant likely being Mad Max: Fury Road‘s $3.7 million start two years ago this month. That film, however, rode a wave of stellar reviews and word of mouth throughout opening weekend that helped it offset the usual trajectory of franchise sequels driven by fans.
For other comparisons, Independence Day: Resurgence posted a similar $4.0 million last summer. Prometheus took in $3.56 million back in June 2012, but that was strictly for midnight shows before the proliferation of 7pm launches.
Also, Everything, Everything scored $525,000 to begin its weekend. That comes in noticeably behind the $1.37 million start by Me Before You last summer, although generally within the realm of expectations for the low-budget young adult adaptation.
Meanwhile, Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Long Haul took in $150,000 last night. The most relevant comparisons there would be Middle School and Wimpy Kid 2: Rodrick Rules with its early year opening in 2011, but neither reported pre-Friday grosses.
We’ll have further analysis and a better window into weekend projections with official Friday estimates from the studios on Saturday morning.
