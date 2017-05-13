Weekend Projections: ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2’ ($60M) Set to Repeat; ‘Snatched’ ($16M+) Pacing to Upset ‘King Arthur’ ($14.6M)

Saturday Report: As expected, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 dialed in another $16.427 million on Friday as its domestic cume climbed to $199.58 million through eight days of play. That puts the Marvel film on track for a sophomore frame close to pre-weekend expectations, with current projections standing around $60.3 million.

Debuting in second place on Friday was King Arthur: Legend of the Sword with $5.3 million. Unfortunately, that’s a lukewarm start for the action-fantasy film as it fell below even our conservative forecasts prior to release. Its weekend tally will probably end up around $14.6 million domestically. Internationally, the film earned $6.8 million from 51 markets on Friday. That includes a $1.8 million opening day in China and $442,000 first day in Mexico.

Meanwhile, Snatched opened in third place yesterday with $5 million. The comedy will almost certainly overtake Arthur for the weekend as it plays to Mother’s Day crowds this Sunday — an upset we had begun to expect in recent weeks and officially called for in final forecasts. Snatched will probably take in around $16.3 million for the weekend, although Mother’s Day could skew that projection more than it will most films. (The studio is officially projecting $16 million as of this morning.)

Last but not least, Lowriders debuted with $908,000 from 295 locations as it cracked the top ten yesterday. Doug Liman’s The Wall also opened with $305,000 from 541 locations.

WIDE (1000+) # TITLE WEEKEND LOCATIONS AVG. TOTAL WKS. DIST. 1 Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 $60,300,000 -59% 4,347 0 $13,872 $243,457,419 2 Disney 2 Snatched $16,300,000 — 3,501 — $4,656 $16,300,000 1 Fox 3 King Arthur: Legend Of The Sword $14,600,000 — 3,702 — $3,944 $14,600,000 1 Warner Bros. 4 The Fate of the Furious $5,000,000 -42% 3,067 -528 $1,630 $214,733,930 5 Universal 5 The Boss Baby $4,350,000 -27% 2,911 -373 $1,494 $162,129,270 7 Fox / DreamWorks Animation 6 Beauty and the Beast $3,650,000 -28% 2,172 -508 $1,680 $492,981,164 9 Disney 7 How to Be A Latin Lover $3,100,000 -40% 1,123 -80 $2,760 $25,493,001 3 Lionsgate / Pantelion 8 The Circle $1,700,000 -57% 2,132 -1031 $797 $18,862,562 3 STX Entertainment 9 Gifted $1,330,000 -34% 1,426 -448 $933 $21,394,033 6 Fox Searchlight 10 Smurfs: The Lost Village $1,150,000 -37% 1,605 -297 $717 $42,168,264 6 Sony / Columbia 11 Going in Style $955,000 -48% 1,244 -789 $768 $42,267,407 6 Warner Bros. / New Line 12 Born in China $800,000 -34% 1,055 -359 $758 $12,298,483 4 Disneynature

LIMITED (100 — 999) # TITLE WEEKEND LOCATIONS AVG. TOTAL WKS. DIST. 1 Lowriders $2,500,000 — 295 — $8,475 $2,500,000 1 BH Tilt 2 Baahubali 2: The Conclusion $1,500,000 -56% 350 -69 $4,286 $18,884,072 3 Great India Films 3 The Wall $885,000 — 541 — $1,636 $885,000 1 Roadside Attractions 4 The Lost City of Z $470,000 -55% 497 -318 $946 $7,553,217 5 Amazon Studios / Bleecker Street 5 Get Out $390,000 -45% 405 -413 $963 $174,532,370 12 Universal

Friday Report: Warner Bros. reports this morning that King Arthur: Legend of the Sword earned an estimated $1.15 million from Thursday night’s opening shows. By comparison, that clocks in almost 19 percent ahead of The Great Wall‘s $970,000 back in February, while falling about 55 percent short of The Legend of Tarzan ($2.55 million) last summer and 69 percent shy of Mad Max: Fury Road‘s $3.7 million in May 2015. Based on last night’s performance, Arthur remains on pace for an opening weekend within the $18-23 million range.

Meanwhile, Snatched debuted with a solid $650,000 last night as it prepares to take advantage of Mother’s Day weekend with considerable appeal to female crowds. Last night’s take was 44 percent stronger than Hot Pursuit‘s $450,000 Thursday start when it debuted ahead of Mother’s Day two years ago. Based on a similar trajectory, Snatched remains on track for a debut weekend between $17-20 million.

Overall, as expected, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 will end up claiming the weekend crowd again as the Marvel sequel continues to rack up strong ticket sales going into its sophomore frame.

We’ll have firmer weekend projections once studios report official Friday estimates on Saturday morning. Check back then.