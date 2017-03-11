Weekend Projections: ‘Kong: Skull Island’ Is King w/ $53M Debut; ‘Logan’ Looks to Add $36M; Another $21M for ‘Get Out’

Saturday Morning: Warner Bros. reports today that Kong: Skull Island nabbed an estimated $20.225 million on opening day Friday, including Thursday night’s grosses. The well-received flick is easily on pace to claim first place over the weekend with what BoxOffice projects to be around $53 million.

Logan moved into second place yesterday with $10.38 million, down 68.5 percent from its opening day last weekend. With a strong $125.2 million in the bank through eight days of play, it’s on pace for a sophomore frame around $36 million.

Meanwhile, Get Out continued to hold up impressively well as it eased just 25 percent from last Friday to $6.0 million yesterday and a 15-day cume of $95.98 million. Its third weekend should tally close to $21 million in third place.

Our key weekend projections based on studio Friday estimates are below. Studio weekend estimates will be published tomorrow.

WIDE (1000+) # TITLE WEEKEND LOCATIONS AVG. TOTAL WKS. DIST. 1 Kong: Skull Island $53,000,000 — 3,846 — $13,781 $52,500,000 1 Warner Bros. 2 Logan $36,000,000 -59% 4,071 0 $8,843 $150,806,733 2 Fox 3 Get Out $21,000,000 -26% 3,143 205 $6,682 $110,981,845 3 Universal 4 The Shack $9,000,000 -44% 2,888 0 $3,116 $31,218,691 2 Lionsgate / Summit 5 The LEGO Batman Movie $8,000,000 -32% 3,303 -353 $2,422 $159,203,660 5 Warner Bros. 6 Before I Fall $3,000,000 -36% 2,346 0 $1,279 $8,928,812 2 Open Road 7 Hidden Figures $2,700,000 -29% 1,421 -161 $1,900 $162,800,186 12 Fox 8 John Wick: Chapter 2 $2,600,000 -46% 2,031 -444 $1,280 $87,323,211 5 Lionsgate / Summit 9 La La Land $1,700,000 -43% 1,578 167 $1,077 $148,375,589 14 Lionsgate / Summit 10 Fifty Shades Darker $1,600,000 -55% 1,498 -707 $1,068 $112,893,235 5 Universal 11 The Great Wall $1,400,000 -61% 1,592 -722 $879 $43,971,085 4 Universal 12 Fist Fight $1,300,000 -55% 1,285 -1018 $1,012 $30,490,496 4 Warner Bros. / New Line 13 Rock Dog $1,200,000 -48% 1,376 -701 $872 $8,415,561 3 Summit Premiere 14 A Dog’s Purpose $1,100,000 -38% 1,022 -472 $1,076 $61,800,015 7 Universal

LIMITED (100 — 999) # TITLE WEEKEND LOCATIONS AVG. TOTAL WKS. DIST. 1 Lion $1,350,000 -36% 960 -300 $1,406 $1,350,000 16 Weinstein Company 2 Split $1,325,000 -37% 981 -145 $1,351 $135,937,135 8 Universal 3 Badrinath Ki Dulhania $950,000 — 152 — $6,250 $950,000 1 FIP 4 Table 19 $850,000 -46% 868 0 $979 $2,969,420 2 Fox Searchlight 5 A United Kingdom $530,000 -16% 317 46 $1,672 $2,610,288 5 Fox Searchlight 6 Moana $520,000 -18% 276 -45 $1,884 $247,576,232 16 Disney 7 Rogue One: A Star Wars Story $200,000 -11% 166 1 $1,205 $530,108,400 13 Disney

Friday Morning: Kong: Skull Island launched to an estimated $3.7 million on Thursday evening, according to Warner Bros. That’s a fairly healthy start for the second entry into the studio’s planned monster universe (following 2014’s Godzilla) that generally lines up with pre-release expectations. By comparison, Independence Day: Resurgence pulled $4.0 million from Thursday shows last summer, Mad Max: Fury Road earned $3.7 million in May 2015, 300: Rise of an Empire bowed with $3.3 million in March 2014, and Pacific Rim grabbed $3.6 million back in July 2013. (Godzilla took a much heftier $9.3 million in May 2014, but that was never expected to be relevant comparison for Skull Island).

As the only new release of the weekend, Kong will go to battle with the strongly received Logan in a weekend race that could be close. The edge still favors the giant ape, but second weekends are often the first true, non-weekday litmus test of how strong a holdover can prove to be in the long run — case in point: last weekend’s phenomenal hold by Get Out, which is again expected to post strong numbers in third place for its third weekend.

We’ll have official Friday estimates from the studios and key weekend projections as soon as they’re available on Saturday morning.