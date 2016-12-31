Weekend Projections: ‘Rogue One’ Three-peats at $50M 3-Day/$65M 4-Day; ‘Sing’ Rolls On ($42M/$57M); ‘Passengers’ Adds $15.6M/$20M; ‘La La Land, ‘Fences’, ‘Manchester’ Remain Strong

Official Friday estimates from the studios have been released, and once again Rogue One: A Star Wars Story led the pack with $18.18 million for a 15-day domestic tally of $393.55 million. Sing wasn’t far behind, though, with $16.8 million, bringing its 10-day total to an excellent $140.4 million.

Our three-day projected weekend estimates are in the chart below, with key four-day projections listed below them. Studio estimates will be published on Sunday and Monday, with all actual results to follow on Tuesday.

WIDE (1000+) # TITLE WEEKEND LOCATIONS AVG. TOTAL WKS. DIST. 1 Rogue One: A Star Wars Story $50,200,000 -22% 4,157 0 $12,076 — 3 Disney 2 Sing (2016) $42,000,000 19% 4,029 7 $10,424 — 2 Universal 3 Passengers $15,600,000 4% 3,478 0 $4,485 — 2 Sony / Columbia 4 Moana $10,800,000 40% 2,775 -9 $3,892 — 6 Disney 5 Fences $10,600,000 58% 2,301 68 $4,607 — 3 Paramount 6 Why Him? $8,800,000 -20% 3,008 91 $2,926 — 2 Fox 7 Assassin’s Creed $8,400,000 -18% 2,996 26 $2,804 — 2 Fox 8 Manchester By the Sea $4,200,000 52% 1,206 -7 $3,483 — 7 Roadside / Amazon 9 Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them $4,000,000 37% 1,842 -124 $2,172 — 7 Warner Bros. 10 Collateral Beauty $3,800,000 -11% 2,745 -283 $1,384 — 3 Warner Bros. / New Line 11 Office Christmas Party $3,300,000 -36% 2,441 -238 $1,352 — 4 Paramount / DreamWorks

LIMITED (100 — 999) # TITLE WEEKEND LOCATIONS AVG. TOTAL WKS. DIST. 1 La La Land $10,000,000 74% 750 16 $13,333 — 4 Lionsgate / Summit 2 Lion $2,100,000 134% 525 25 $4,000 — 6 Weinstein Company 3 Jackie $1,700,000 37% 359 11 $4,735 — 5 Fox Searchlight 4 Arrival $1,300,000 21% 545 -122 $2,385 — 8 Paramount 5 Trolls $740,000 92% 418 -81 $1,770 — 9 Fox / DreamWorks Animation 6 Doctor Strange $635,000 -12% 466 -165 $1,363 — 9 Disney

PLATFORM (1 — 99) # TITLE WEEKEND LOCATIONS AVG. TOTAL WKS. DIST. 1 Hidden Figures $815,000 58% 25 0 $32,600 — 2 Fox 2 Patriots Day $150,000 -7% 7 0 $21,429 — 2 CBS Films / Lionsgate 3 Silence $80,000 -39% 4 0 $20,000 — 2 Paramount 4 Live By Night $30,000 -9% 4 0 $7,500 — 2 Warner Bros.

Key 4-Day Projections