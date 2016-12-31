Weekend Projections: ‘Rogue One’ Three-peats at $50M 3-Day/$65M 4-Day; ‘Sing’ Rolls On ($42M/$57M); ‘Passengers’ Adds $15.6M/$20M; ‘La La Land, ‘Fences’, ‘Manchester’ Remain Strong
Official Friday estimates from the studios have been released, and once again Rogue One: A Star Wars Story led the pack with $18.18 million for a 15-day domestic tally of $393.55 million. Sing wasn’t far behind, though, with $16.8 million, bringing its 10-day total to an excellent $140.4 million.
Our three-day projected weekend estimates are in the chart below, with key four-day projections listed below them. Studio estimates will be published on Sunday and Monday, with all actual results to follow on Tuesday.
|#
|TITLE
|WEEKEND
|LOCATIONS
|AVG.
|TOTAL
|WKS.
|DIST.
|1
|Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
|$50,200,000
|-22%
|4,157
|0
|$12,076
|—
|3
|Disney
|2
|Sing (2016)
|$42,000,000
|19%
|4,029
|7
|$10,424
|—
|2
|Universal
|3
|Passengers
|$15,600,000
|4%
|3,478
|0
|$4,485
|—
|2
|Sony / Columbia
|4
|Moana
|$10,800,000
|40%
|2,775
|-9
|$3,892
|—
|6
|Disney
|5
|Fences
|$10,600,000
|58%
|2,301
|68
|$4,607
|—
|3
|Paramount
|6
|Why Him?
|$8,800,000
|-20%
|3,008
|91
|$2,926
|—
|2
|Fox
|7
|Assassin’s Creed
|$8,400,000
|-18%
|2,996
|26
|$2,804
|—
|2
|Fox
|8
|Manchester By the Sea
|$4,200,000
|52%
|1,206
|-7
|$3,483
|—
|7
|Roadside / Amazon
|9
|Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them
|$4,000,000
|37%
|1,842
|-124
|$2,172
|—
|7
|Warner Bros.
|10
|Collateral Beauty
|$3,800,000
|-11%
|2,745
|-283
|$1,384
|—
|3
|Warner Bros. / New Line
|11
|Office Christmas Party
|$3,300,000
|-36%
|2,441
|-238
|$1,352
|—
|4
|Paramount / DreamWorks
|#
|TITLE
|WEEKEND
|LOCATIONS
|AVG.
|TOTAL
|WKS.
|DIST.
|1
|La La Land
|$10,000,000
|74%
|750
|16
|$13,333
|—
|4
|Lionsgate / Summit
|2
|Lion
|$2,100,000
|134%
|525
|25
|$4,000
|—
|6
|Weinstein Company
|3
|Jackie
|$1,700,000
|37%
|359
|11
|$4,735
|—
|5
|Fox Searchlight
|4
|Arrival
|$1,300,000
|21%
|545
|-122
|$2,385
|—
|8
|Paramount
|5
|Trolls
|$740,000
|92%
|418
|-81
|$1,770
|—
|9
|Fox / DreamWorks Animation
|6
|Doctor Strange
|$635,000
|-12%
|466
|-165
|$1,363
|—
|9
|Disney
|#
|TITLE
|WEEKEND
|LOCATIONS
|AVG.
|TOTAL
|WKS.
|DIST.
|1
|Hidden Figures
|$815,000
|58%
|25
|0
|$32,600
|—
|2
|Fox
|2
|Patriots Day
|$150,000
|-7%
|7
|0
|$21,429
|—
|2
|CBS Films / Lionsgate
|3
|Silence
|$80,000
|-39%
|4
|0
|$20,000
|—
|2
|Paramount
|4
|Live By Night
|$30,000
|-9%
|4
|0
|$7,500
|—
|2
|Warner Bros.
Key 4-Day Projections
- Rogue One ($65 million)
- Sing ($57m)
- Passengers ($20m)
- Moana ($15.2m)
- Fences ($13.6m)
- La La Land ($13.1m)
- Why Him? ($11.6m)
- Assassin’s Creed ($10.7m)
- Manchester By the Sea ($5.4m)
- Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them ($5.3m)
- Collateral Beauty ($4.9m)
- Office Christmas Party ($4.2m)
- Lion ($2.8m)
- Jackie ($2.2m)
- Arrival ($1.6m)
