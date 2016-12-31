Weekend Projections: ‘Rogue One’ Three-peats at $50M 3-Day/$65M 4-Day; ‘Sing’ Rolls On ($42M/$57M); ‘Passengers’ Adds $15.6M/$20M; ‘La La Land, ‘Fences’, ‘Manchester’ Remain Strong

Official Friday estimates from the studios have been released, and once again Rogue One: A Star Wars Story led the pack with $18.18 million for a 15-day domestic tally of $393.55 million. Sing wasn’t far behind, though, with $16.8 million, bringing its 10-day total to an excellent $140.4 million.

Our three-day projected weekend estimates are in the chart below, with key four-day projections listed below them. Studio estimates will be published on Sunday and Monday, with all actual results to follow on Tuesday.

WIDE (1000+)
# TITLE WEEKEND LOCATIONS AVG. TOTAL WKS. DIST.
1 Rogue One: A Star Wars Story $50,200,000 -22% 4,157 0 $12,076 3 Disney
2 Sing (2016) $42,000,000 19% 4,029 7 $10,424 2 Universal
3 Passengers $15,600,000 4% 3,478 0 $4,485 2 Sony / Columbia
4 Moana $10,800,000 40% 2,775 -9 $3,892 6 Disney
5 Fences $10,600,000 58% 2,301 68 $4,607 3 Paramount
6 Why Him? $8,800,000 -20% 3,008 91 $2,926 2 Fox
7 Assassin’s Creed $8,400,000 -18% 2,996 26 $2,804 2 Fox
8 Manchester By the Sea $4,200,000 52% 1,206 -7 $3,483 7 Roadside / Amazon
9 Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them $4,000,000 37% 1,842 -124 $2,172 7 Warner Bros.
10 Collateral Beauty $3,800,000 -11% 2,745 -283 $1,384 3 Warner Bros. / New Line
11 Office Christmas Party $3,300,000 -36% 2,441 -238 $1,352 4 Paramount / DreamWorks

LIMITED (100 — 999)
# TITLE WEEKEND LOCATIONS AVG. TOTAL WKS. DIST.
1 La La Land $10,000,000 74% 750 16 $13,333 4 Lionsgate / Summit
2 Lion $2,100,000 134% 525 25 $4,000 6 Weinstein Company
3 Jackie $1,700,000 37% 359 11 $4,735 5 Fox Searchlight
4 Arrival $1,300,000 21% 545 -122 $2,385 8 Paramount
5 Trolls $740,000 92% 418 -81 $1,770 9 Fox / DreamWorks Animation
6 Doctor Strange $635,000 -12% 466 -165 $1,363 9 Disney

PLATFORM (1 — 99)
# TITLE WEEKEND LOCATIONS AVG. TOTAL WKS. DIST.
1 Hidden Figures $815,000 58% 25 0 $32,600 2 Fox
2 Patriots Day $150,000 -7% 7 0 $21,429 2 CBS Films / Lionsgate
3 Silence $80,000 -39% 4 0 $20,000 2 Paramount
4 Live By Night $30,000 -9% 4 0 $7,500 2 Warner Bros.

Key 4-Day Projections

  1. Rogue One ($65 million)
  2. Sing ($57m)
  3. Passengers ($20m)
  4. Moana ($15.2m)
  5. Fences ($13.6m)
  6. La La Land ($13.1m)
  7. Why Him? ($11.6m)
  8. Assassin’s Creed ($10.7m)
  9. Manchester By the Sea ($5.4m)
  10. Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them ($5.3m)
  11. Collateral Beauty ($4.9m)
  12. Office Christmas Party ($4.2m)
  13. Lion ($2.8m)
  14. Jackie ($2.2m)
  15. Arrival ($1.6m)
