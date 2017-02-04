Weekend Projections: ‘Split’ ($14.7M) Set to Three-peat Against ‘Rings’ ($12.9M) & ‘The Space Between Us’ ($3.4M)

Saturday Update: Rings debuted in first place yesterday with an estimated $5.64 million, while The Space Between Us grabbed $1.4 million for its first day. Key weekend projections are listed below with a fuller set of weekend estimates from the studios to be published on Sunday.

WIDE (1000+) # TITLE WEEKEND LOCATIONS AVG. TOTAL WKS. DIST. 1 Split $14,700,000 -43% 3,373 174 $4,358 $98,816,465 3 Universal 2 Rings (2017) $12,900,000 — 2,931 — $4,401 $12,900,000 1 Paramount 3 A Dog’s Purpose $11,000,000 -40% 3,178 120 $3,461 $33,101,265 2 Universal 4 Hidden Figures $10,300,000 -26% 3,401 50 $3,029 $119,602,095 7 Fox 5 La La Land $8,200,000 -33% 3,236 100 $2,534 $119,056,924 9 Lionsgate / Summit 6 Resident Evil: The Final Chapter $4,300,000 -68% 3,104 0 $1,385 $21,651,775 2 Sony / Screen Gems 7 Lion $4,100,000 75% 1,405 830 $2,918 $24,805,674 11 Weinstein Company 8 Sing (2016) $3,900,000 -39% 2,293 -409 $1,701 $262,726,480 7 Universal 9 The Space Between Us $3,400,000 — 2,812 — $1,209 $3,400,000 1 STX Entertainment 10 xXx: The Return of Xander Cage $3,300,000 -62% 2,478 -1173 $1,332 $39,624,887 3 Paramount 11 Rogue One: A Star Wars Story $3,000,000 -43% 1,613 -436 $1,860 $524,709,512 8 Disney 12 Monster Trucks $1,800,000 -57% 1,901 -595 $947 $30,794,593 4 Paramount 13 Gold (2016) $1,600,000 -54% 2,166 0 $739 $6,371,465 2 The Weinstein Company / Dimension

LIMITED (100 — 999) # TITLE WEEKEND LOCATIONS AVG. TOTAL WKS. DIST. 1 The Founder $1,500,000 -42% 936 -179 $1,603 $9,896,805 3 Weinstein Company 2 Moana $1,100,000 -56% 847 -1047 $1,299 $241,859,515 11 Disney

Thursday Night Report: Paramount’s horror sequel Rings began with an estimated $800 thousand from Thursday night previews. Last year’s horror prequel Ouija: Origin of Evil started with a slightly lower $722 thousand in Thursday night previews en route to a $14.0 million opening weekend. If Rings can mirror or slightly exceed that number, it should put it in close contention with Split, the box office leader for the past two weekends.

STX Entertainment’s sci-fi romance The Space Between Us took in an estimated $170 thousand from Thursday night previews. STX’s former teen-aimed film, November’s The Edge of Seventeen, began with a slightly higher $220 thousand in Thursday night previews en route to a $4.7 million opening weekend.