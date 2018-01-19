Early Weekend Report: ‘Den of Thieves’ & ’12 Strong’ Beating Expectations Early with $950K & $900K Respective Starts
Friday Update: Den of Thieves pulled off an upset with the larger Thursday evening debut of this weekend’s new releases, pulling an estimated $950,000 according to various sources. That’s well ahead of the $340,000 earned by Triple 9 two years ago (which had widely been presumed to be the best comparison title entering the weekend), while also besting The Foreigner‘s $775,000 start last fall. Initial forecasts for the weekend had suggested an opening weekend in the $5-7 million range to be likely, but it now appears the film will easily eclipse that if it can hold up beyond last night’s turnout.
Meanwhile, 12 Strong launched to a similar $900,000 last night, identical to the Thursday opening of Michael Bay’s 13 Hours on MLK weekend two years ago. Both this film and Thieves will have to compete with a day of NFL playoffs pulling away target male audiences on Sunday, but an opening weekend in the low-to-mid double digit millions for each appears possible –if not highly likely — right now.
i absolutely believe this is the influence of moviepass… i liked it when it was kind of my exclusive small club thing but now it’s exploded… im worried it’s not gonna be sustainable… however i went to see jumanji over the weekend and i swear every single person in front of me had movie pass… the difference in these numbers we are seeing is the freedom people are having to see movies… and then they go and spend money on concessions…