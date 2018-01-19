Early Weekend Report: ‘Den of Thieves’ & ’12 Strong’ Beating Expectations Early with $950K & $900K Respective Starts

Friday Update: Den of Thieves pulled off an upset with the larger Thursday evening debut of this weekend’s new releases, pulling an estimated $950,000 according to various sources. That’s well ahead of the $340,000 earned by Triple 9 two years ago (which had widely been presumed to be the best comparison title entering the weekend), while also besting The Foreigner‘s $775,000 start last fall. Initial forecasts for the weekend had suggested an opening weekend in the $5-7 million range to be likely, but it now appears the film will easily eclipse that if it can hold up beyond last night’s turnout.

Meanwhile, 12 Strong launched to a similar $900,000 last night, identical to the Thursday opening of Michael Bay’s 13 Hours on MLK weekend two years ago. Both this film and Thieves will have to compete with a day of NFL playoffs pulling away target male audiences on Sunday, but an opening weekend in the low-to-mid double digit millions for each appears possible –if not highly likely — right now.

Follow us on Twitter and check back here for official Friday estimates and early weekend estimates on Saturday morning.