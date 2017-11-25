Weekend Report: ‘Coco’ Celebrates $48.4M 3-Day/$70.6M 5-Day Debut; ‘Justice League’ Adds $40.5M 3-Day Sophomore Frame; ‘Wonder’ Stays Strong at $21.8M

Saturday Update: Disney and Pixar’s Coco took in $18.6 million on Black Friday, leading the way as Thanksgiving weekend continues to be a strong one at the domestic box office. Through three days, Coco has tallied $40.773 million — just 14 percent behind where Moana stood at the same point last year, and 28 percent ahead of The Good Dinosaur two years ago. The film remains on track for a three-day weekend of $48.4 million, which would give it an overall five-day bow of $70.6 million as strong reviews and early positive word of mouth drive the studio’s latest animated hit.

Justice League landed in a somewhat close second place yesterday with another $16.5 million, bringing its eight-day domestic haul to $147.3 million. The DCEU film is running 14 percent ahead of where last year’s Fantastic Beasts stood at the same point. Its three-day sophomore frame should tally around $40.5 million.

Wonder added $8.73 million on Friday, giving it an excellent $55.86 million through just eight days of play. The sleeper hit adaptation is on pace for a second weekend around $21.8 million.

Thor: Ragnarok continues to perform well into the holiday season with another $6.641 million on Friday, giving the Marvel blockbuster $267.3 million earned stateside thus far. Look for a weekend around $16.7 million.

Murder on the Orient Express rounded out the top five with $5.23 million yesterday, bringing its 15-day domestic total up to $66.45 million as it chugs along toward a third frame of $13 million.

Meanwhile, Roman J. Israel added $1.8 million from 1,669 locations, giving it $3.56 million total through eight days; Three Billboards earned another $1.615 million from 614 locations for a new tally of $4.84 million; Lady Bird took in $1.51 million from 791 locations for an updated total of $8.17 million; The Man Who Invented Christmas has taken in $958,032 in three days after a $505,708 Friday from 626 theaters; and last but not least, Darkest Hour banked $61,000 from 4 locations on Friday for a three-day total of $132,000.

A mixture of three-day estimates from the studios and Boxoffice are below. Updated estimates to follow on Sunday with actuals on Monday.

WIDE (1000+) # TITLE WEEKEND LOCATIONS AVG. WKS. DIST. 1 Coco $48,400,000 — 3987 $12,139 1 Disney 2 Justice League $40,500,000 -57% 4051 $9,998 2 Warner Bros. 3 Wonder (2017) $21,800,000 -21% 3172 $6,873 2 Lionsgate 4 Thor: Ragnarok $16,700,000 -23% 3281 $5,090 4 Disney 5 Murder on the Orient Express (2017) $13,000,000 -6% 3152 $4,124 3 Fox 6 Daddy’s Home 2 $12,500,000 -13% 3518 $3,553 3 Paramount 7 The Star $7,100,000 -28% 2837 $2,503 2 Sony / Columbia 8 Roman J. Israel, Esq. $4,800,000 7642% 1648 $2,913 2 Sony Pictures 9 A Bad Moms Christmas $4,760,000 -32% 2306 $2,064 4 STX Entertainment LIMITED (100 — 999) # TITLE WEEKEND LOCATIONS AVG. WKS. DIST. 1 Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri $4,400,000 299% 614 $7,166 7 Fox Searchlight 2 Lady Bird $4,000,000 59% 791 $5,057 4 A24 3 The Man Who Invented Christmas $1,300,000 — 626 $2,077 1 Bleecker Street 4 Jigsaw $345,000 -68% 383 $901 5 Lionsgate 5 Tyler Perry’s Boo 2! A Madea Halloween $190,000 -60% 248 $766 6 Lionsgate 6 Despicable Me 3 $110,000 -12% 161 $683 22 Universal 7 Kingsman: The Golden Circle $102,000 -43% 173 $590 10 Fox 8 The Mountain Between Us $95,000 -16% 167 $569 8 20th Century Fox 9 American Made $67,000 -57% 108 $620 9 Universal 10 Marshall $60,000 -56% 111 $541 7 Open Road 11 Happy Death Day $59,000 -74% 131 $450 7 Universal / Blumhouse 12 My Little Pony: The Movie $30,000 -77% 119 $252 8 Lionsgate PLATFORM (1 — 99) # TITLE WEEKEND LOCATIONS AVG. WKS. DIST. 1 Darkest Hour $155,000 — 4 $38,750 1 Focus Features

Wednesday Report: Disney reports this morning that Pixar’s Coco bowed to $2.3 million from opening night shows on Tuesday, setting the pace for a strong five-day opening over the Thanksgiving holiday. By comparison, Coco clocked in just 11.5 percent behind Moana‘s $2.6 million launch last year, while doubling The Good Dinosaur‘s $1.3 million. For additional reference, Frozen opened to $1.2 million in 2013 — although that was before the now-significant popularity of opening night shows. All three films opened on the Tuesday night/Wednesday before Thanksgiving, making comps relatively straightforward with both Moana and Good Dinosaur.

Meanwhile, Warner Bros. reports Justice League added $10.55 million on Tuesday, marking an expected 41 percent increase from Monday and bringing its domestic haul up to $111.9 million through five days of release.

For more on what to expect from the Thanksgiving weekend box office, check out our forecast