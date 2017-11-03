Thursday Report: ‘Thor: Ragnarok’ Hammers Down $14.5M from Early Screenings; ‘Bad Moms Christmas’ Earns $2M Full Day/$4.52M 2-Day Total

Friday Report: Disney reports this morning that Thor: Ragnarok got off to an excellent start with $14.5 million from Thursday night screenings, setting the stage for what should easily be a weekend north of $100 million (following the day-to-day trajectory of recent Marvel films would peg it closer to $120-125 million). By comparison, that comes in 54 percent ahead of Doctor Strange‘s $9.4 million debut this weekend last year, and 15 percent behind Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2‘s $17 million back in May. It’s also just 6 percent behind Spider-Man: Homecoming‘s $15.4 million, an impressive showing given the latter film’s midsummer opening when schools were out.

Meanwhile, STX reports A Bad Moms Christmas posted $2 million in its second full day of release yesterday, giving it $4.52 million total domestically thus far. A three-day weekend in the mid-to-upper teen millions remains likely at this point.

