Weekend Estimates: ‘Thor: Ragnarok’ Pacing for $57M; ‘Murder on the Orient Express’ ($28.1M) & ‘Daddy’s Home 2’ ($27M) Debut Strong; ‘Lady Bird’ & ‘Three Billboards’ Impress

Saturday Update: As expected, Marvel’s Thor: Ragnarok reigned atop the box office again on Friday with another $18.284 million. That brings its eight-day domestic haul to $173.3 million as strong word of mouth settles in for what should remain a healthy holiday run. Due to Veterans Day landing on Saturday (and observed on Friday in many cases), weekend multipliers will be a bit different than usual. Judging by past trajectories when the holiday last landed on a Saturday in 2006, Ragnarok should end up somewhere in the realm of $57 million for its sophomore frame.

Daddy’s Home 2 took runner-up with $10.88 million on Friday, edging out the weekend’s other newcomer. The comedy sequel is expected to play fairly well among families throughout the holidays, although it remains to be seen how frontloaded yesterday’s total will prove given the combination of its nature as a sequel on top of the holiday debut. For now, we’re projecting around $27 million for the weekend, which would land it in third place for the frame.

Debuting in a strong third place on Friday was Fox and Kenneth Branagh’s Murder on the Orient Express with an estimated $10.75 million. By comparison, that tops the $9.4 million first day of Arrival on this same weekend last year as well as the $9.3 million of The Girl on the Train. Even with some inflated Friday attendance across the board due to the holiday, Fox’s official projection for the weekend is to the tune of $28.1 million, which would put it just a hair above our final forecasts before the weekend as the film has lived up to its counter-programming potential.

A Bad Moms Christmas added $4.115 million yesterday, giving it $32.48 million through ten days of play. The studio expects a weekend of $11.8 million.

Jigsaw rounded out the top five with $1.15 million, giving it an updated domestic total of $32.1 million. A weekend around $3.3 million appears likely.

As noted in our weekend forecast, A24 expanded Lady Bird into what turned out to be 37 locations. That was enough to propel last week’s record-breaking platform debut into the top ten on Friday with $390,000 for a $10,541 per-theater average, giving it a total of $922,080 earned in just eight days. The critical darling and presumed award season contender could be on track to take in around $1 million this weekend.

Debuting to excellent results in platform release is Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri as it took in a hefty $102,828 from just four locations on Friday. That gives the film a per-theater average of $25,707, which isn’t far behind last week’s $27,067 PTA from four theaters by the hugely buzzed-about Lady Bird. For the weekend, Fox projects Three Billboards will land around $290,000 as it officially kicks off its award season candidacy.

WIDE (1000+) # TITLE WEEKEND LOCATIONS AVG. TOTAL WKS. DIST. 1 Thor: Ragnarok $57,000,000 -54% 4,080 0 $13,971 $211,989,707 2 Disney 2 Murder on the Orient Express (2017) $28,100,000 — 3,341 — $8,411 $28,100,000 1 Fox 3 Daddy’s Home 2 $27,000,000 — 3,575 — $7,552 $27,000,000 1 Paramount 4 A Bad Moms Christmas $11,800,000 -30% 3,615 0 $3,264 $40,163,626 2 STX Entertainment 5 Jigsaw $3,300,000 -50% 2,651 -290 $1,245 $34,234,093 3 Lionsgate 6 Tyler Perry’s Boo 2! A Madea Halloween $1,900,000 -58% 1,900 -302 $1,000 $45,750,463 4 Lionsgate 7 Geostorm $1,400,000 -56% 1,685 -981 $831 $31,478,892 4 Warner Bros. 8 Happy Death Day $1,300,000 -52% 1,564 -620 $831 $54,941,605 5 Universal / Blumhouse 9 Only The Brave $990,000 -48% 1,207 -866 $820 $17,113,916 4 Sony Pictures 10 Thank You For Your Service $890,000 -60% 1,348 -735 $660 $9,100,390 3 Universal Pictures

LIMITED (100 — 999) # TITLE WEEKEND LOCATIONS AVG. TOTAL WKS. DIST. 1 Blade Runner 2049 $1,300,000 -44% 863 -601 $1,506 $87,891,297 6 Warner Bros. 2 Let There Be Light $1,100,000 -35% 774 132 $1,421 $5,924,894 3 Atlas 3 My Little Pony: The Movie $525,000 -13% 592 -193 $887 $21,536,241 6 Lionsgate 4 Marshall $390,000 -23% 601 87 $649 $8,434,358 5 Open Road 5 Kingsman: The Golden Circle $385,000 -53% 421 -381 $914 $99,376,408 8 Fox 6 The Mountain Between Us $280,000 -42% 403 -313 $695 $280,000 6 20th Century Fox 7 Same Kind of Different as Me $200,000 -55% 296 -228 $676 $6,167,382 4 Pure Flix Entertainment 8 Goodbye Christopher Robin $170,000 -53% 196 -66 $867 $1,513,338 5 Fox Searchlight 9 Battle of the Sexes $95,000 -49% 103 -55 $922 $12,480,061 8 Fox Searchlight 10 Suburbicon $70,000 -94% 281 -1765 $249 $5,733,427 3 Paramount

PLATFORM (1 — 99) # TITLE WEEKEND LOCATIONS AVG. TOTAL WKS. DIST. 1 Lady Bird $1,000,000 174% 37 33 $27,027 $1,532,080 2 A24 2 Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri $290,000 — 4 — $72,500 $290,000 5 Fox Searchlight 3 Last Flag Flying $230,000 467% 32 28 $7,188 $299,773 2 Lionsgate 4 A Question Of Faith $60,000 294% 30 5 $2,000 $2,441,322 7 Pure Flix Entertainment 5 The Stray $20,000 47% 34 11 $588 $1,554,983 6 Purdie Distribution

Friday Report: Fox reports Murder on the Orient Express took in $1.6 million from ~2,775 locations on Thursday night, representing a strong start to the weekend. By comparison, last year’s adult-friendly counter-programmer on the second frame of November — Arrival — brought in a similar $1.45 million in its Thursday night launch. Orient Express also bested the $1.23 million debut of October 2016’s The Girl on the Train and Gone Girl‘s $1.3 million back in October 2014. As our pre-release forecasts detailed, the film remains on track for an opening weekend well north of $20 million.

Meanwhile, Daddy’s Home 2 posted $1.5 million last night as it also continues to aim for a weekend north of $20 million. Comparisons to the original film won’t be relevant since it opened over Christmas weekend in 2015, but for reference, that film took in $1.2 million in its Thursday night launch. Other comparisons include Dumb and Dumber To ($1.6 million), Paul Blart: Mall Cop 2 ($450,000), and Horrible Bosses 2 ($1.0 million Tuesday night before Thanksgiving in 2014).

While Thor: Ragnarok is expected to easily win the weekend again, these two openers remain on course for a battle to see who debuts in second place. At this stage, we continue to expect Orient Express to hold the advantage.

