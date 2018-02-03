Early Weekend Report: ‘Winchester’ Loading Up $9M Debut as ‘Jumanji’ & ‘Greatest Showman’ Continue Stellar Holds

Saturday Update: Winchester debuted atop the box office on Friday with an estimated $3.605 million, including Thursday night’s earnings. That comes in on par with our pre-release expectations and slightly ahead of the studio’s, who currently project a $9 million opening weekend for the PG-13 horror release. Based on current estimates, that should land the film in third place for the weekend overall.

Maze Runner: The Death Cure posted $3.01 million to begin its sophomore weekend in release, now standing at $32.6 million through eight days of domestic play. We’re expecting a weekend in second place around $9.7 million.

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle eased 24 percent from last Friday to $2.875 million yesterday, bringing its massive domestic haul to $344.5 million. Based on past Super Bowl weekend performers — notably the original Night at the Museum‘s hold over the sporting weekend in early 2007 — Jumanji looks poised to tally just under $11 million for a return to first place this weekend. That would make it the first film since Star Wars: The Force Awakens to claim first place on four separate weekends.

Meanwhile, The Greatest Showman continues its own stunning run as it dropped a mere 11 percent from last Friday to $2.26 million yesterday. With $131.9 million in the bank so far, the film is well on pace to surpass the lifetime gross of La La Land ($151.1 million) within the next couple of weeks. The musical phenom is eyeing a weekend tally near $7.8 million.

Key weekend estimates can be found below. Updated estimates from the studios will follow on Sunday.

WIDE (1000+) # TITLE WEEKEND LOCATIONS AVG. TOTAL WKS. DIST. 1 Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle $10,900,000 -32% 3,352 -201 $3,252 $352,542,752 7 Sony / Columbia 2 Maze Runner: The Death Cure $9,700,000 -60% 3,793 6 $2,557 $39,260,199 2 Fox 3 Winchester $9,000,000 — 2,480 — $3,629 $9,000,000 1 Lionsgate / CBS Films 4 The Greatest Showman $7,800,000 -18% 2,588 -75 $3,014 $137,475,172 7 Fox 5 Hostiles $5,400,000 -47% 2,934 118 $1,840 $21,114,414 7 Entertainment Studios Motion Pictures 6 The Post $5,300,000 -42% 2,462 -178 $2,153 $67,284,510 7 20th Century Fox 7 12 Strong $4,600,000 -47% 2,918 -100 $1,576 $37,193,553 3 Warner Bros. 8 Den of Thieves $4,600,000 -47% 2,112 -320 $2,178 $36,200,932 3 STX Entertainment 9 The Shape of Water $4,300,000 -27% 2,341 487 $1,837 $44,580,050 10 Fox Searchlight 10 Paddington 2 $3,200,000 -44% 2,388 -404 $1,340 $36,403,679 4 Warner Bros. 11 Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri $3,000,000 -22% 1,726 269 $1,738 $41,764,051 17 Fox Searchlight 12 I, Tonya $2,600,000 -14% 1,450 490 $1,793 $22,683,885 9 Neon 13 Darkest Hour $2,400,000 -17% 1,486 153 $1,615 $48,823,157 11 Focus Features 14 Forever My Girl $2,300,000 -36% 1,427 3 $1,612 $12,561,654 3 Roadside Attractions/LD Entertainment 15 Star Wars: The Last Jedi $2,200,000 -48% 1,467 -278 $1,500 $614,316,780 8 Disney 16 Phantom Thread $2,200,000 -26% 1,186 165 $1,855 $14,234,109 6 Focus Features 17 Coco $1,700,000 18% 1,636 1015 $1,039 $204,759,729 11 Disney 18 The Commuter $1,700,000 -50% 1,494 -317 $1,138 $34,299,747 4 Lionsgate 19 Insidious: The Last Key $1,300,000 -59% 1,253 -648 $1,038 $65,590,960 5 Universal

LIMITED (100 — 999) # TITLE WEEKEND LOCATIONS AVG. TOTAL WKS. DIST. 1 Ferdinand $625,000 -39% 575 -100 $1,087 $81,389,633 8 Fox 2 Wonder (2017) $270,000 -37% 256 -93 $1,055 $130,989,515 12 Lionsgate 3 Thor: Ragnarok $250,000 37% 204 54 $1,225 $314,001,273 14 Disney 4 Daddy’s Home 2 $85,000 -44% 125 -20 $680 $103,871,796 13 Paramount

PLATFORM (1 — 99) # TITLE WEEKEND LOCATIONS AVG. TOTAL WKS. DIST. No records.

===

Friday Update: Sources report that Lionsgate and CBS Films’ Winchester earned an estimated $615,000 from Thursday night’s opening shows. That falls generally in line with expectations, comping similarly to last year’s Super Bowl weekend, PG-13 horror release Rings ($800,000), 2016’s Pride and Prejudice and Zombies ($300,000), and 2015’s Project Almanac ($380,000).

Winchester remains on pace for an opening weekend in the vicinity of $10 million as the sole opener against North America’s big sporting event this Sunday.

For the weekend, it remains likely that Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle could return to the top spot, with Maze Runner: The Death Cure having an outside shot to repeat in that position after last week’s debut.

