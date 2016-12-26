WEEKEND STUDIO ESTIMATES: ‘Rogue One’ Crosses $500M Global in Crowded Holiday Weekend

Star Wars: Rogue One crossed the $500 million global mark in its second weekend of release, capturing the major milestone in a weekend where it dominated cinema screens around the world. The film earned $64.4 million in the three-day frame and $96.1 million over the full four-day holiday weekend, easily leading all other releases in North America and reaching a domestic total of $286.4 million through Sunday. IMAX screenings contributed $16.1 million from 709 screens worldwide, taking its large format total to $36.6 million domestic and $56.8 million worldwide through Sunday. The film grossed $10.6 million across 401 IMAX screens in North America alone over the 4-day weekend.

Theater closures on Saturday for the Christmas holiday made a bit of a dent in Rogue One’s overseas earnings, but the film was still able to haul in $47.1 million from 54 markets for the three-day frame. Rogue One has now grossed a total of $237.4 million overseas and $523.8 million worldwide. Top markets for the film include the UK ($42.1M), Germany ($21.8M), France ($19.6M), Australia ($18.2M) and Japan ($16.7M). Rogue One will continue its adventure overseas with next weekend’s release in South Korea. The film will open in China, its final key market, on January 6.

Sing finished the three-day weekend with a $35.2 million take and is expected to end at $56 million over the full four-day weekend. The animated title opened on Wednesday and is expected to close its run in the six-day period at $76.7 million domestically through Monday. That would put its global total at $130.7 million when combined with an overseas haul of $54 million from 50 territories. The demographic breakdown for Sing in North America skewed Male (51%), with 61% of admissions coming from family moviegoers. Audiences in North America gave Sing an A Cinema Score.

Passengers failed to take control of the weekend, however, finishing its six-day debut with $30.4 million. A $7.5 million haul over Christmas Day helped the sci-fi flick starring Chris Pratt and Jennifer Lawrence overcome a slow start, but the film will still likely finish the four-day frame under the $25 million mark. Sony is expecting a $23.1 million four-day haul for Passengers and will be looking for a box office push overseas through the star power of Pratt and Lawrence.

R-rated comedy Why Him? struggled to get a lot of love from Christmas audiences. The film brought in $11 million in the three-day frame and should finish the holiday weekend with a $16.7 million debut. Part of the result has to come from the dent made by fellow R-rated comedy, Office Christmas Party, which was able to net $5.1 million over the three-day frame and $7.2 million over the four-day weekend to reach a $44.2

Not far from that mark is another Fox release that struggled in the holiday period, Assassin’s Creed, which opened mid-week and finished the three-day frame with $10.2 million. The film’s four-day gross should come in at $15 million for a $22.4 million domestic total.

Moana grossed $7.4 million in the three-day frame, while hitting $10.4 million for the four-day weekend. The animated film brought in an additional $14.9 million from 32 markets this weekend, taking its overseas total to $144.5 million through Sunday. That means Moana has now grossed a total of $180.5 million in North America and $325 million globally through Sunday. China continues to be its top overseas market with $30.4 million.

Fences stormed into wide release in its Christmas Day expansion, which added 2,229 locations overnight and helped launch the film into the weekend’s top ten chart. The Denzel Washington film finished the three-day frame with $6.6 million, nearly all of it coming from Sunday, and is expected to finish the four-day period with $11.3 million.

Now playing in 734 locations, La La Land continues to pick up steam at the awards race and box office alike. The musical finished the three-day weekend with $5.7 million and is expected to finish the four-day holiday frame at $9.7 million. That would lift its domestic haul to $17.5 million, just under its $17.7 million take from 19 overseas markets. South Korea alone has been significantly important for the film’s run outside of North America, where it has already grossed $14.1 million three weeks into release. Australia is set to open today with most major markets still left on the schedule in the run up to the Golden Globes and the Academy Awards. La La Land’s global box office total stands at $35.2 million with a couple of months left to add to its coffers.

Collateral Beauty continued to struggle in its sophomore outing, grossing $4.2 million in the three-day frame and $7 million over the full four-day holiday. The film has grossed $18 million in North America and $11.5 million from 29 overseas markets to reach a $29.5 million global total.

STUDIO WEEKEND ESTIMATES

Three-Day and Four-Day Estimates (12-21 to 12-25-16 & 12-26-16)