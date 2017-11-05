Studio Weekend Estimates: ‘Thor: Ragnarok’ Hammers In $121M, Highest of the Three ‘Thor’ Movies

Sunday Update: It wasn’t a “low-key” weekend for Loki, as Thor: Ragnarok opened with $121 million, by far the best opening of the three Thor films.

This much-needed boost at the box office starts November off strong, after Hollywood posted its lowest-grossing October since 2007.

Ragnarok debuted 41 percent higher than previous installment The Dark World and 84 percent above the original Thor.

Among superhero movies this year, Ragnarok opens 3 percent above Spider-Man: Homecoming and 17 percent above Wonder Woman. However, it did open 17 percent below Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2.

The film earned an “A” average CinemaScore from an audience that was 56 percent male and only 16 percent age 16 or under.

That’s an unusually older audience for the superhero genre, which usually attracts a larger percentage of children and teenagers, indicating this film was able to get more adults into theaters than usual.

How did the film pull off such terrific box office?

“So much credit goes to the Marvel Studios team. They have created such momentum in the MCU by focusing, focusing, focusing on quality: world creation, character development, storytelling,” Disney’s President of Worldwide Distribution Dave Hallis tells Boxoffice in an interview.

“They have been the through-point for all of these films and their success. That’s given them license to find original storytellers like [director] Taika [Waititi], which makes it feel unbelievably fresh and different from anything else in the marketplace, or even previous iterations of Thor.”

“We’re seeing the halo benefit that subsequent films are lifted over previous films, like Civil War over Winter Soldier or Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 over the original Guardians,” Hollis continued. “We’re certified fresh on every single film, with seven of the 17 films posting a 90 percent or higher on Rotten Tomatoes, including four of the last five.”

The Ragnarok sequel brought back Chris Hemsworth and Tom Hiddleston from the previous installments, while also adding Mark Ruffalo and Cate Blanchett.

It started with $46.8 million on Friday, including $14.5 million from Thursday night screenings.

STX’s R-rated holiday comedy A Bad Moms Christmas started in second place with $17.0 million. After opening mid-week last Wednesday, it’s now earned $21.5 million total through its first five days.

The sequel has earned 9 percent less through its first five days than the original Bad Moms did in its first three days. It also starts below other R-rated comedies this year including Girls Trip and Baywatch.

However, with what the studio calls an “efficient” budget of $28 million, when factoring in international grosses the film has already exceeded its production cost. So this may be a mild win for STX after all.

Last weekend’s leader, Lionsgate’s horror Jigsaw, fell to third place with $6.7 million. Its 60 percent drop was to be expected considering the Halloween holiday is now past.

Fellow horror films Boo 2! A Madea Halloween took fourth place with $4.6 million (a 54 percent drop) while Happy Death Day took sixth place with $2.8 million (a 45 percent drop).

Limited Releases:

A24’s Lady Bird posted the best per-theater opening average of any film of 2017.

Earning an estimated $375,612 from only four theaters, its per-theater average of $93,903 since La La Land last December.

Electric Entertainment’s President Johnson biopic LBJ started with more than $1 million, despite playing in only 659 theaters.

Comparisons:

The top 10 films made $163.1 million total this weekend.

That’s more than double — and almost triple — last weekend.

It’s also more than double the same weekend last year, when Boo! A Madea Halloween led with $17. 2 million.

Year-to-date box office stands at $8.9 billion, or 5.0 percent below last year.

Overseas Update:

Ragnarok‘s dominance wasn’t limited to just America, as the film had a huge $151.4 million overseas weekend.

That’s up 40 percent above its already-excellent overseas opening last frame, as it debuted in many international markets prior to its domestic release. The film has now earned $306.0 million overseas and $427.0 million globally.

Predecessor The Dark World finished with $438.2 million overseas and $644.6 million globally — both numbers that Ragnarok should beat handily, perhaps in the best case scenario as soon as next weekend.

Sunday’s Studio Weekend Estimates for Friday, November 3 – Sunday, November 5, 2017:

WIDE (1000+)
# TITLE WEEKEND LOCATIONS AVG. TOTAL WKS. DIST.
1 Thor: Ragnarok $121,005,000 4,080 $29,658 $121,005,000 1 Disney
2 A Bad Moms Christmas $17,030,000 3,615 $4,711 $21,556,106 1 STX Entertainment
3 Jigsaw $6,700,000 -60% 2,941 0 $2,278 $28,836,471 2 Lionsgate
4 Tyler Perry’s Boo 2! A Madea Halloween $4,650,000 -54% 2,202 -186 $2,112 $42,958,423 3 Lionsgate
5 Geostorm $3,035,000 -49% 2,666 -580 $1,138 $28,770,341 3 Warner Bros.
6 Happy Death Day $2,815,000 -45% 2,184 -1351 $1,289 $52,968,505 4 Universal / Blumhouse
7 Thank You For Your Service $2,260,000 -41% 2,083 29 $1,085 $7,354,730 2 Universal Pictures
8 Blade Runner 2049 $2,235,000 -46% 1,464 -957 $1,527 $85,456,130 5 Warner Bros.
9 Only The Brave $1,910,000 -45% 2,073 -504 $921 $15,290,467 3 Sony Pictures
10 The Foreigner $1,550,000 -55% 1,456 -1049 $1,065 $31,947,983 4 STX Entertainment
11 Suburbicon $1,160,000 -59% 2,046 0 $567 $5,056,570 2 Paramount
12 It (2017) $1,008,000 -60% 1,081 -1479 $932 $325,886,434 9 Warner Bros. / New Line

LIMITED (100 — 999)
# TITLE WEEKEND LOCATIONS AVG. TOTAL WKS. DIST.
1 Victoria & Abdul $1,210,000 -26% 796 -248 $1,520 $19,864,719 7 Focus Features
2 LBJ $1,138,000 659 $1,727 $1,138,000 1 Electric Entertainment
3 American Made $802,000 -53% 663 -895 $1,210 $49,981,835 6 Universal
4 Kingsman: The Golden Circle $750,000 -54% 802 -687 $935 $98,614,052 7 Fox
5 The LEGO Ninjago Movie $748,000 -41% 835 -639 $896 $57,466,823 7 Warner Bros.
6 The Florida Project $663,626 27% 189 44 $3,511 $3,026,569 5 A24
7 My Little Pony: The Movie $630,000 -39% 785 -897 $803 $20,888,551 5 Lionsgate
8 Loving Vincent $590,195 25% 205 44 $2,879 $3,033,325 7 Good Deed Entertainment
9 Marshall $503,730 -44% 514 -307 $980 $7,824,499 4 Open Road
10 The Mountain Between Us $465,000 -64% 716 -1313 $649 $28,959,787 5 20th Century Fox
11 Same Kind of Different as Me $445,000 -64% 524 -714 $849 $5,751,420 3 Pure Flix Entertainment
12 Goodbye Christopher Robin $353,000 4% 262 49 $1,347 $1,159,385 4 Fox Searchlight
13 Wonderstruck $235,755 79% 121 79 $1,948 $517,828 3 Roadside / Amazon
14 Despicable Me 3 $202,000 18% 194 -16 $1,041 $263,757,985 19 Universal
15 Battle of the Sexes $185,000 -43% 158 -133 $1,171 $12,317,446 7 Fox Searchlight
16 The Snowman $153,000 -87% 524 -1291 $292 $6,526,280 3 Universal
17 Leap! $82,409 246% 110 48 $749 $21,634,197 11 The Weinstein Company
18 American Assassin $76,500 9% 159 -16 $481 $36,212,606 8 CBS Films / Lionsgate
19 Wind River $51,086 45% 105 25 $487 $33,694,649 14 The Weinstein Company

PLATFORM (1 — 99)
# TITLE WEEKEND LOCATIONS AVG. TOTAL WKS. DIST.
1 The Killing of a Sacred Deer $401,426 78% 86 53 $4,668 $908,351 3 A24
2 Lady Bird $375,612 4 $93,903 $375,612 1 A24
3 Jane $229,646 57% 55 30 $4,175 $517,658 3 Abramorama
4 The Square $102,000 37% 19 17 $5,368 $282,608 2 Magnolia Pictures
5 Novitiate $54,898 142% 16 13 $3,431 $89,493 2 Sony Pictures Classics
6 Faces Places $47,886 28 $1,710 $365,796 5 Cohen Media Group
7 My Friend Dahmer $45,000 4 $11,250 $45,000 1 FilmRise
8 Last Flag Flying $42,000 4 $10,500 $42,000 1 Lionsgate
9 Blade of the Immortal $42,000 30 $1,400 $42,000 1 Magnolia
10 Human Flow $34,500 -41% 33 -1 $1,045 $346,687 4 Amazon Studios
11 Mark Felt: The Man Who Brought Down The White House $28,251 -69% 44 -140 $642 $735,569 6 Sony Pictures Classics
12 Wait for Your Laugh $17,600 2 $8,800 $17,600 1 Vitagraph Films
13 Dina $14,765 49% 24 5 $615 $78,119 5 The Orchard
14 The Stray $14,000 -58% 25 -49 $560 $1,529,665 5 Purdie Distribution
15 ‘Til Death Do Us Part $13,465 -54% 17 -24 $792 $3,447,088 6 Novus Content
16 A Question Of Faith $13,000 -45% 25 -21 $520 $2,373,646 6 Pure Flix Entertainment
17 Stronger $12,705 -9% 35 -8 $363 $4,170,448 7 Lionsgate/Roadside Attractions
18 Dealt $11,741 298% 6 3 $1,957 $21,227 3 IFC Films
19 Aida’s Secrets $11,339 -54% 6 -3 $1,890 $57,550 3 Music Box Films
20 Tragedy Girls $10,062 -19% 22 4 $457 $46,625 3 Gunpowder & Sky
21 BPM (Beats Per Minute) $8,284 5% 5 1 $1,657 $37,194 3 The Orchard
22 Walking Out $7,384 -22% 17 -8 $434 $88,485 5 IFC Films
23 Columbus $5,950 10 $595 $1,001,381 14 Sundance Institute’s Creative Distribution Fellowship
24 All I See is You $5,491 -96% 53 -230 $104 $213,851 2 Open Road
25 Mansfield 66/67 $4,001 -38% 12 11 $333 $12,427 2 Gunpowder & Sky
26 Chavela $2,919 -65% 3 -6 $973 $126,536 5 Music Box Films
27 Frank Serpico $2,238 1 $2,238 $4,860 1 IFC Films
28 Friend Request $500 -91% 4 -28 $125 $3,757,662 7 Entertainment Studios Motion Pictures
29 Tulip Fever $242 -91% 4 -13 $61 $2,418,846 10 Weinstein Company
