Weekend Update: ‘IT’ Obliterates Records w/ $51M Friday, $100M+ Weekend; ‘Home Again’ Seeks $8.8M Debut

Saturday Update: Warner Bros. / New Line report this morning that IT scored a massive $51 million opening day on Friday, including Thursday night’s $13.5 million. $3.05 million of the overall day take came from IMAX.

IT has blown away multiple records after just one day in release, including opening weekend benchmarks for September (passing Hotel Transylvania 2‘s $48.5 million weekend two years ago) and the horror genre itself (beating Paranormal Activity 3‘s $52.6 million opening weekend in October 2011). By comparison, IT‘s first day also crushes the strong horror performances of The Conjuring 2 ($16.4 million opening day in June 2016) and Insidious: Chapter 2 ($20.2 million from a Friday the 13th release in September 2013).

The studio notes the following records broken so far:

Projections remain challenging given the unprecedented and — until recently — unexpected nature of this high-level performance, but for now, Boxoffice is expecting IT to crack the $100 million weekend threshold for an absolutely stunning new September record.

In the mean time, Home Again counter-programmed with an estimated $3.08 million on Friday (including $300,000 Thursday night). The Reese Witherspoon-led rom-com is on track to earn around $8.8 million in its first weekend.

The Hitman’s Bodyguard ($1.38 million), Annabelle: Creation ($1.2 million), and Wind River ($970,000) rounded out the top five on Friday. Our key weekend projections are below with updated estimates from the studios to follow on Sunday.

WIDE (1000+) # TITLE WEEKEND LOCATIONS AVG. TOTAL WKS. DIST. 1 It (2017) $105,000,000 — 4,103 — $25,591 $105,000,000 1 Warner Bros. / New Line 2 Home Again $8,800,000 — 2,940 — $2,993 $8,800,000 1 Open Road 3 The Hitman’s Bodyguard $4,700,000 -55% 3,322 -48 $1,415 $64,747,007 4 Lionsgate / Summit 4 Annabelle: Creation $3,900,000 -48% 3,003 -355 $1,299 $96,167,010 5 Warner Bros. / New Line 5 Wind River $3,300,000 -47% 2,890 288 $1,142 $25,091,992 6 The Weinstein Company 6 Leap! $2,800,000 -42% 2,691 -14 $1,041 $16,174,436 3 The Weinstein Company 7 Dunkirk $1,900,000 -57% 2,110 -642 $900 $183,060,279 8 Warner Bros. 8 Spider-Man: Homecoming $1,800,000 -51% 1,657 -379 $1,086 $327,487,794 10 Sony / Columbia 9 Logan Lucky $1,700,000 -61% 2,167 -808 $784 $25,102,241 4 Bleeker Street 10 The Emoji Movie $975,000 -60% 1,450 -658 $672 $82,431,858 7 Sony / Columbia 11 Despicable Me 3 $870,000 -65% 1,274 -858 $683 $259,918,175 11 Universal 12 Girls Trip $765,000 -67% 1,123 -484 $681 $113,323,470 8 Universal 13 The Glass Castle $570,000 -60% 1,037 -323 $550 $16,114,885 5 Lionsgate Lionsgate 14 The Nut Job 2: Nutty By Nature $490,000 -77% 1,235 -1416 $397 $27,381,894 5 Open Road

LIMITED (100 — 999) # TITLE WEEKEND LOCATIONS AVG. TOTAL WKS. DIST. 1 The Dark Tower $770,000 -52% 948 -872 $812 $48,923,461 6 Sony / Columbia 2 Wonder Woman $660,000 -68% 961 -877 $687 $410,501,142 15 Warner Bros. 3 War for the Planet of the Apes $475,000 -57% 653 -388 $727 $145,353,705 9 Fox 4 All Saints $475,000 -61% 834 -12 $570 $4,614,277 3 Sony Pictures 5 The Big Sick $460,000 -68% 535 -735 $860 $42,008,894 12 Lionsgate 6 Baby Driver $425,000 -71% 618 -845 $688 $106,567,278 11 Sony / TriStar 7 Hazlo Como Hombre $400,000 -66% 382 0 $1,047 $2,046,851 2 Lionsgate / Pantelion 8 Cars 3 $325,000 -82% 510 -1935 $637 $152,068,509 13 Disney 9 Close Encounters of the Third Kind (re-release) $315,000 -82% 787 -114 $400 $2,896,070 2 Sony 10 Kidnap $160,000 -90% 918 -771 $174 $30,161,114 6 Aviron Pictures 11 Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales $85,000 -56% 143 -43 $594 $172,438,737 16 Disney 12 Patti Cake$ $65,000 -74% 189 -106 $344 $719,496 4 Fox Searchlight 13 Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 $50,000 -77% 129 -67 $388 $389,756,914 19 Disney 14 47 Meters Down $34,000 -85% 149 -281 $228 $44,134,505 13 Entertainment Studios Motion Pictures

PLATFORM (1 — 99) # TITLE WEEKEND LOCATIONS AVG. TOTAL WKS. DIST. 1 Served Like a Girl $1,200 -50% 1 -5 $1,200 $8,848 3 Entertainment Studios Motion Pictures

Friday Report: Warner Bros. reports this morning that IT crushed several genre records on Thursday evening with an estimated $13.5 million start from shows beginning at 7pm. That far exceeds the pre-Friday debuts of films like Paranormal Activity 3 ($8.0 million) and The Conjuring 2 ($3.4 million), while also topping non-horror, R-rated debuts like Logan ($9.5 million), Fifty Shades of Grey ($8.6 million), The Hangover Part II ($10.4 million from midnight shows), and even Deadpool ($12.7 million). Last night’s records broken include:

*Largest horror pre-show.

*Largest R-rated pre-show.

*Largest September pre-show

*Largest pre-show for a movie based on a Stephen King book.

Trajectories for IT get complicated at this point due to the unprecedented nature of a horror film debuting in this tier of grosses, but all signs point to an even bigger breakout weekend than anyone in the industry saw coming. Our forecast of $81 million for the weekend looks to potentially be on the low end at this point, but we’ll have a better idea of weekend projections with official Friday estimates from the studio tomorrow.

Meanwhile, Home Again also debuts this weekend but Open Road has yet to report Thursday night grosses. If and when they do, we’ll include them in this post, which will also be updated with Friday estimates and key weekend projections on Saturday morning.