World’s Largest Exhibitor, AMC Theatres® , Selects Arts Alliance Media for TMS Refresh

PRESS RELEASE

London, October 10th, 2017 – Arts Alliance Media (AAM) today announced that AMC Theatres (NYSE: AMC), the largest movie exhibition company in the world, has selected Arts Alliance Media’s Screenwriter Theatre Management System (TMS) to manage approximately 2,600 digital cinema screens in the USA. Screenwriter will provide the foundation for AMC to achieve greater automation of its digital cinema operations.

The end of VPF (Virtual Print Fee) programs heralds the beginning of a technology refresh in cinema. It enables exhibitors to take a fresh look at how cinema software has advanced since the early days of digital. AAM has continued to invest heavily in the evolution of its software solutions of which one key element is an advanced TMS that is ready for the needs of the next decade.

“AAM and AMC share a very similar vision for the future of digital cinema, so it was no surprise that they could deliver what we needed – a solution that undertakes the core tasks of a TMS but also offers significant additional value and provides the foundations for future innovation”, said Mark Latimer, Vice President, Sight and Sound at AMC. “Screenwriter gives us the immediate ability to optimize our digital cinema operations and drive increased efficiencies, while providing a platform

for future innovations.”

Screenwriter is the world’s most widely deployed TMS with over 75 million shows successfully delivered to screens over the past year alone. A quality TMS is a key component in delivering a high quality customer experience time and time again. The automation a TMS provides means that human error is eliminated and customer satisfaction is maximised whilst revenue loss minimised. John Aalbers, CEO of Arts Alliance Media said “It is terrific to be entering into this technology partnership with AMC. Their ambitious vision for how software solutions can enable future cinema innovation means they are a perfect partner for AAM. Our team is really looking forward to this project and ensuring that AMC quickly maximises the benefits. There is a lot we can do together tosupport AMC now and in the years ahead.”

Screenwriter will give AMC complete visibility and control over content, KDMs (Key Delivery Messages) and real-time playback information from all screens, meaning any problems can be spotted and resolved quickly and easily. The software also supports integrations with a range of external systems, including point of sale systems and third-party advertising providers, to enable

AMC to streamline processes for maximum efficiency. This deal expands Arts Alliance Media’s software footprint to around 40,000 cinema screens worldwide, and is the company’s first large-scale TMS deal in North America.