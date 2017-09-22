Ymagis Group Announces Agreement with Nordisk for Field & Customer Services at 21 Cinema Locations

PRESS RELEASE —

Paris (France), Oslo (Norway)/21 September 2017/ Ymagis Group (FR0011471291, MAGIS, PEA-PME, TECH 40), the European specialist in digital technologies for the cinema industry, is pleased today to announce the signature of an agreement with leading Scandinavian cinema chain Nordisk Film Cinemas (Egmont) to oversee technical customer service and field services for Nordisk’s entire network of 21 locations across Norway, representing a total of 78 screens.

“Following an agreement concluded this past summer with German cinema exhibitor CineStar, we are thrilled to partner with such a renowned and well-respected company which has been part of film history for more than 100 years,” explains Jean Mizrahi, Founder, President and CEO of Ymagis Group. “This agreement with Nordisk Film Cinemas will strengthen our Northern European operations while demonstrating our ability to manage Nordisk’s technical requirements effectively, with direct cost benefits for the cinema exhibitor as well as for our other existing clients across Scandinavia.”

For Till Cussmann, Senior Vice President of CinemaNext, “This deal with Nordisk is another big step in our strategy to increase our market share in Scandinavia, built on existing and similar service agreements in Denmark for 21 sites (148 screens), and our partnership with our technical partner in Norway, Kino & AV Teknikk, concluded last year. We aim to provide the highest level of customer service, monitoring and support for the 78 Nordisk cinema screens through our customer service (NOC) with local assistance from our own field technicians. It’s a privilege for us to work with Nordisk.”

“Our industry is rapidly changing and it’s time for us to develop a cost-effective approach to carrying out services such as monitoring, year-round customer service and spare parts inventory with CinemaNext,” explains Asger Flygare Bech-Thomsen, CEO of Nordisk Film Cinemas.

CinemaNext is Ymagis Group’s business unit dedicated to cinema exhibition services in Europe, providing comprehensive solutions across the board, from projection equipment, audio systems, central systems, cinema outfitting, TMS, digital signage, 4DX, and screens to seating. Clients enjoy the highest level of reliability and lowest cost of ownership with CinemaNext’s portfolio of services from design & project management, equipment sales and financing, installation, maintenance, support (NOC), online monitoring, spare and consumables to service agreements and supply chain & logistics.