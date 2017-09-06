Ymagis Group Announces Agreement with Village Cinemas for Sphera Premium Cinema in Athens

PRESS RELEASE —

Paris (France) & Athens (Greece) – 6 September 2017 – Ymagis Group (FR0011471291, MAGIS, PEA-PME, TECH 40), the European specialist in digital technologies for the cinema industry, today announced an agreement with Greek cinema exhibitor Village Cinemas to install Sphera, CinemaNext’s new premium format cinema concept, at the Village Cinemas location at The Mall Athens (Greece).

The grand opening of the Sphera cinema is scheduled early October. It will boast a 25-meter wide wall-to-wall screen and 669 premium cinema seats exclusively produced and designed for Sphera. It will also include 4K and 3D projection capabilities, an unrivalled sound system powered by Dolby Atmos™ with an innovative transducer subwoofer, a dynamic light show, as well as a completely new acoustic wall structure.

“After unveiling our new premium format cinema concept in March, we are thrilled to partner with renowned exhibitor Village Cinemas for the installation of our first Sphera site at their flagship complex located at The Mall Athens,” comments Jean Mizrahi, Founder, President and CEO of Ymagis Group. “Offering Village Cinemas’ moviegoers a unique cinema experience is what truly motivates us and is in keeping with our global strategy for bringing innovations to exhibitors.”

For Till Cussmann, SVP CinemaNext. “It is our goal to provide cinema exhibitors – whether they operate small, medium or large-size complexes – with a new turnkey solution that will help them dramatically enhance the audience experience with impressive cinematic visuals, immersive audio and a state-of-the art contemporary design.”

“With Sphera, a highly-appealing concept, we keep Village Cinemas at the cutting edge of innovation while offering our audiences the opportunity to enjoy the next-level moviegoing experience,” explains George Christodoulou, CEO of Village. “The implementation of Sphera, our first premium format cinema, is part of a comprehensive renovation plan by CinemaNext for the entire 14-screen cinema complex – our largest cinema complex in relation to public’s attendance in Greece – that includes new seating and carpeting.”

Sphera has been designed to deliver a superior moviegoing experience and content flexibility for cinema exhibitors. The concept includes design, projection, audio and color treatment. It can either be implemented as part of new cinema builds or retrofitted auditoriums. It also provides the ultimate viewing experience combined with total programming flexibility. Film, arts, gaming, events and concerts are all delivered with the sharpest picture, the deepest sound and in perfect comfort.

To learn more about Sphera, please visit http://www.spheracinema.com

Sphera™ is a registered trademark of Ymagis Group.