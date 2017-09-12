Ymagis Group Appoints New Chief Financial Officer and Strengthens Its Management Team

Paris (France) – Ymagis Group (FR0011471291, MAGIS, PEA-PME, TECH 40), the European specialist in digital technologies for the cinema industry, is delighted to announce the recruitment of three key people to the Group’s management team:

Jean FIROME has been appointed Ymagis Group’s Chief Financial Officer, replacing Rémi Gérard, who left the Group this summer for personal reasons. A graduate of the Rouen Business School in Finance and the holder of an Executive MBA from HEC, Jean Firome combines world-class skills both in financial management and organisation and in Fusion & Acquisition. He started his career in 1990 as an auditor in the Arthur Andersen network before taking over financial and administrative management for Africa and the Middle East for Saga, a transport and logistics company. He subsequently returned to Arthur Andersen Management, now Bearing Point, as associate director where he remained from 1997 to 2004. From 2005 he continued his career as a partner in the firm Ernst & Young, working in the Transaction Advisory Services branch. In 2009 he co-founded Eight Advisory, a firm specialising in improving companies’ financial and operational performance, then took over the administrative and financial management of Worldwide Flight Services, the global air freight leader, for two years. From 2014 to when he joined Ymagis Group, he worked as a Managing Partner at Belharra Partners, a firm specialising in transaction services and financial and operational consultancy.

Philippe LEFEBVRE joins the Group as Vice President Procurement. Initially trained as a Naval Officer, he also holds an MBA from Babson Graduate School of Business in Boston and a Master’s in research from the University of Paris 1 Panthéon-Sorbonne/HEC Paris. With over 15 years of experience as Procurement Manager in various private companies,including PMU, Intersport, Sara Lee Branded Apparel, Quebecor World and Philips, he has sound experience in purchasing strategy and negotiations both in France and worldwide.

Benoit SCHILS joins the Ymagis Group team as the Group’s Quality Director after spending most of his career in the FN Herstal weapons group (Belgium), initially as systems engineer and then as a quality engineer. In 2015 he was appointed manager of the Products and Programs Quality department at FN Herstal before joining Ymagis Group in Liège over the summer, tasked with constantly improving customer satisfaction and deploying ISO9001 certification across the entire Group.

Enhancing our skillset is part of the Group’s strategic plan, which aims to pursue profitable, organic external growth.

“I am pleased to welcome these three great professionals. Each of them has something to contribute to Ymagis Group. Their wealth of experience and expertise will be invaluable to our teams and partners to pursue our leadership position and support the new phase in our Group’s development,” stated Jean Mizrahi, founder and Chief Executive Officer of the Ymagis Group.