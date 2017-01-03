Ymagis Group Appoints Rémi Gérard as Chief Financial Officer Following Departure of Pierre Flamant

Ymagis Group (ISIN : FR0011471291, TICKER : MAGIS, PEA-PME-eligible), the European specialist in digital technologies for the cinema industry, today announced the appointment of Rémi Gérard as Chief Financial Officer following the departure of Pierre Flamant.

After two full years as Ymagis Group CFO and nine years at the head of the finance department at its exhibitor services subsidiary dcinex (CinemaNext), Pierre Flamant has chosen to pursue other professional opportunities and will leave the Group at the end of February 2017. Rémi Gérard joins Ymagis Group on the 9th of January 2017, ensuring a smooth transition with Pierre Flamant.

Rémi Gérard’s solid experience and in-depth knowledge of the various financial functions, specifically in an international context, will allow him to quickly take on this new role and contribute to the implementation and success of the Group’s Peform2020 growth plan.

“I would like to thank Pierre for his unfailing professionalism and strong involvement in the Group’s success over the last two years, during which he made significant contributions to its development and restructuring. I wish him much success in his next endeavour,” said Jean Mizrahi, Founder, Chairman and CEO of Ymagis Group. “I am also pleased to welcome Rémi to the team. With his wealth of experience as CFO of several corporations, we will continue to pursue a controlled and profitable growth strategy in this rapidly evolving market.”

“I am thrilled to assume the role of CFO for such a fast-growing, innovative and dynamic Group as Ymagis,” said Rémi Gérard. “In a changing marketplace, the challenges are ever increasing. I am excited to take on these new challenges with Jean and the Ymagis Group’s seasoned teams.”

“These past 11 years in the cinema industry have provided me with a rich and unique experience. I am delighted to have been able to contribute to its digital conversion and to have played an active role in its consolidation,” said Pierre Flamant. “I wish to thank Jean for the confidence he has shown me since the dcinex merger. We will ensure a smooth transition over the coming weeks and I will meet with our investors at the Oddo Forum early this month before passing the torch to my successor.”

Rémi Gérard – Biography

A graduate of France’s ESSEC Business School, Rémi Gérard began his career at accounting firm Arthur Andersen in Paris and London before assuming various financial leadership functions. With 20 years’ experience in financial directorship roles for large groups, including Bolloré and LBOed tech companies such as CMO Software and IPANEMA Technologies, he has solid experience in cash flow management as well as guiding change and growth.