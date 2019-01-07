2018 in Review: Our Favorite Movies & Moviegoing Moments of the Year
A Collection of Our Favorite Movies and Moviegoing Moments
A record-setting year at the box office capped off a terrific 2018 of theatrical releases. To commemorate the occasion, our staff Boxoffice compiled their personal best-of lists and recollections of a historic year at the movies.
– A Look at the Ten Highest-Grossing Films of the Year
– Kevin Lally’s Top 10 Movies of 2018
– Daniel Loría on Family Matters at the Movies
– Our Editors Share their Favorite Moviegoing Moments of 2018
– Rebecca Pahle on the Year’s Most Underrated Performances
– Rebecca Pahle’s Favorite Woman-Directed Movies
