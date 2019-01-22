From the Archive: Boxoffice Interviews 2019 Oscar Nominees
The Oscar nominations are out–and the combined forces of Boxoffice and Film Journal International have a lot of interviews with some of the honorees under our belt. Scan through the list below, and drop a comment telling us who you think deserves the gold on Oscar night.
All About Abigail: An ingénue servant challenges Queen Anne’s confidante in Yorgos Lanthimos’ The Favourite
Super Cat: Ryan Coogler and Chadwick Boseman put Black Panther in the Marvel spotlight
Fraudulently Yours: Marielle Heller directs a surprising Melissa McCarthy as forger Lee Israel in Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Two for the Road: Peter Farrelly travels to the Jim Crow South with award contender Green Book
Nobel Savages: Glenn Close triumphs as the enigmatic spouse of a fabled author in Björn Runge’s The Wife
World Wide Wreck: Fighting the Trolls in Disney’s Ralph Breaks the Internet
A More Diverse Spider-Verse: Sony’s animated adventure features multiple superheroes
King & Queen: Producer Graham King recounts his 10-year effort to bring Freddie Mercury’s story to the screen
Star-Crossed: Pawel Pawlikowski’s Cold War is a turbulent, decade-spanning love story
Still No Capes!: Pixar launches a sequel to one of its most beloved films with Incredibles 2
One Giant Leap: Damien Chazelle’s First Man brings intimacy to the epic story of the Moon landing
Under Pressure: Interview with Bohemian Rhapsody’Producer Graham King
Super-Family: Brad Bird pilots the long-awaited return of Disney and Pixar’s Incredibles
A Family Affair: Japanese auteur Hirokazu Kore-eda on his Palme d’Or winner Shoplifters
Setting a Benchmark: Julie Cohen and Betsy West chronicle the life and career of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg in RBG
Harlem Serenade: Barry Jenkins brings Moonlight magic to James Baldwin’s If Beale Street Could Talk
0 Comments
No comments!
There are no comments yet, but you can be first to comment this article.