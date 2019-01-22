From the Archive: Boxoffice Interviews 2019 Oscar Nominees

From the Archive: Boxoffice Interviews 2019 Oscar Nominees

Published January 22, 2019 Comments 0

The Oscar nominations are out–and the combined forces of Boxoffice and Film Journal International have a lot of interviews with some of the honorees under our belt. Scan through the list below, and drop a comment telling us who you think deserves the gold on Oscar night.

All About Abigail: An ingénue servant challenges Queen Anne’s confidante in Yorgos Lanthimos’ The Favourite

Super Cat: Ryan Coogler and Chadwick Boseman put Black Panther in the Marvel spotlight

Fraudulently Yours: Marielle Heller directs a surprising Melissa McCarthy as forger Lee Israel in Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Two for the Road: Peter Farrelly travels to the Jim Crow South with award contender Green Book

Nobel Savages: Glenn Close triumphs as the enigmatic spouse of a fabled author in Björn Runge’s The Wife

World Wide Wreck: Fighting the Trolls in Disney’s Ralph Breaks the Internet

A More Diverse Spider-Verse: Sony’s animated adventure features multiple superheroes

King & Queen: Producer Graham King recounts his 10-year effort to bring Freddie Mercury’s story to the screen

Star-Crossed: Pawel Pawlikowski’s Cold War is a turbulent, decade-spanning love story

Still No Capes!: Pixar launches a sequel to one of its most beloved films with Incredibles 2

One Giant Leap: Damien Chazelle’s First Man brings intimacy to the epic story of the Moon landing

Under Pressure: Interview with Bohemian Rhapsody’Producer Graham King

Super-Family: Brad Bird pilots the long-awaited return of Disney and Pixar’s Incredibles

A Family Affair: Japanese auteur Hirokazu Kore-eda on his Palme d’Or winner Shoplifters

Setting a Benchmark: Julie Cohen and Betsy West chronicle the life and career of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg in RBG

Harlem Serenade: Barry Jenkins brings Moonlight magic to James Baldwin’s If Beale Street Could Talk

Tags Academy Awards, Oscars Category Exhibition Features, Homepage Blocks Views 11
Rebecca Pahle

Related posts

‘Jurassic World’ Crosses $1B Worldwide In Record Time
Twitter Futures – New ‘Mockingjay’ Trailer Underwhelms
‘Mad Max: Fury Road’ Up To $24.6M Overseas After Friday’s Expansion
‘Avengers: Age Of Ultron’ Hits $1B Worldwide In 24 Days
A Whole New World: From Talking Animals to the Bustling Metropolis of ‘Zootopia’
Large Screens, Premium Experience

0 Comments

No comments!

There are no comments yet, but you can be first to comment this article.

Leave reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *